EverWind and Svitzer Announce Joint Development of Green Fueled Vessels

EverWind Fuels
·4 min read
EverWind Fuels
EverWind Fuels

Partnership to deliver first green fuel powered commercial tug vessels in Canada

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia, Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EverWind Fuels Company ("EverWind"), a private developer of green hydrogen and ammonia production in Nova Scotia, and Svitzer, a leading global towage operator and part of A.P. Moller-Maersk, today announced a Memorandum of Understanding (“MOU”) to deploy one of the world’s first green fuel powered commercial tug vessels in the Canso Strait in Nova Scotia.

Under the MOU, EverWind will provide green fuel from its green hydrogen and ammonia production facility in Point Tupper, Nova Scotia, in addition to the required infrastructure at its marine terminal to allow for green fuel storage and fueling. Svitzer will explore the procurement, and/or retrofitting of a green fueled commercial tug vessel to be operated at EverWind’s Point Tupper facility.

The collaboration is expected to result in the first green fuel powered commercial tug vessel in Canada. EverWind’s Point Tupper site is in advanced stages of development and is expected to reach commercial operation in 2025 - the first green hydrogen production in Atlantic Canada - with production volume of approximately one million tonnes of green ammonia by 2026.

“Our ambition to turn Point Tupper into a global green energy hub requires joint development from our partners in government, industry and Indigenous communities. With our Svitzer partnership, we are demonstrating our commitment to decarbonize Nova Scotia in real, demonstrable ways,” said Trent Vichie, CEO of EverWind, adding, “In addition to serving green ammonia export demand, we are focused on immediate and local opportunities to apply our green hydrogen production to Nova Scotia’s net-zero journey. Advancing marine applications of green fuels and developing local fueling infrastructure in the Canso Strait region is an exciting step.”

The collaboration also advances Svitzer’s recently announced decarbonization strategy, which positions the company to become fully carbon neutral in 2040 and furthers Svitzer’s commitment to develop green fuel solutions for marine applications including solid oxide fuel cell technologies.

Gareth Prowse, Head of Decarbonization of Svitzer commented, “As a global towage operator, we are committed to reducing our environmental footprint and developing green fuel technology for marine vessels. Developing vessels that can run on green fuels must be done in conjunction with the development of green fuels production and related fueling infrastructure,” said Prowse. “Our partnership with EverWind is a symbiotic relationship. We are excited to deliver on advancing green pathways for marine vessels in Nova Scotia.”

Recognition of the Mi’kmaq & their Ancestral Territory

EverWind Fuels acknowledges the ancestral and unceded territory of the Mi’kmaq people, and we acknowledge them as the past, present, and future caretakers of this land, Mi’kma’ki. Our work shares a core principle practiced by the Mi’kmaq: environmental stewardship. We are committed to working with Mi’kmaw through consultation, engagement and delivering a comprehensive partnership on all aspects of the project.

About EverWind

EverWind is a private developer of green hydrogen and ammonia production, storage facilities, and associated transportation assets. EverWind is led by Trent Vichie, a co-founder of Stonepeak Infrastructure Partners. EverWind's executive team members have previously held CEO and C-Suite positions at various infrastructure, private equity, renewable power, utilities, terminals, and marine logistics companies. The team's prior investment experience totals more than $45 billion in capital projects spanning over 20 years.

EverWind’s initial green hydrogen and ammonia facility is situated on an ideal site in Port Hawkesbury, benefiting from over $600 million of world-class infrastructure, including an existing ice-free deep-water port with two berths that are capable of accommodating the largest vessels in the world.

For more information visit www.everwindfuels.com

About Svitzer

Svitzer is a global market leader providing towage and sustainable marine solutions to customers in 30+ countries across four regions. As a standalone company and as part of Maersk, Svitzer has been providing safety and support at sea since 1833. To deliver on its mission of making ports and terminals safer and more efficient for customers and industry partners, Svitzer employs 4,000 skilled professionals across sea and shore and operates a fleet of 440 vessels.

For more information visit www.svitzer.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements based on current assumptions and forecasts made by EverWind and Svitzer, including statements concerning projected operations and production at the Facility and the benefits of the project. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, such as general economic and regulatory conditions, could lead to material differences between the actual future results, financial situation, development or performance of EverWind or the project and those projected in the forward-looking statements contained in this release. EverWind and Svitzer do not intend, and do not assume any liability whatsoever, to update these forward-looking statements or to align them to future events or developments, except as may be required by law.

EverWind Fuels:

Corporate Inquiries:
Lynn Hammond
VP Corporate Affairs
Lynn.Hammond@EverWindFuels.com
709 330 1260

Media Inquiries:
Kal Reid
Director, Public Relations
kreid@enterprisecanada.com
289 241 7936

 

 

Svitzer:

 

Berit Vincentz Andersen
Senior Communication Partner
berit.v.andersen@svitzer.com
+45 30 62 91 13

 


