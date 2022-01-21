U.S. markets open in 21 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,452.00
    -22.75 (-0.51%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,513.00
    -103.00 (-0.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,715.75
    -125.25 (-0.84%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,013.60
    -7.60 (-0.38%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.15
    -0.40 (-0.47%)
     

  • Gold

    1,842.00
    -0.60 (-0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    24.62
    -0.09 (-0.37%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1353
    +0.0036 (+0.32%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7690
    -0.0640 (-3.49%)
     

  • Vix

    26.88
    +3.03 (+12.70%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3564
    -0.0037 (-0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.6540
    -0.4460 (-0.39%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,421.24
    -3,999.77 (-9.43%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    904.31
    -90.96 (-9.14%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,485.24
    -99.77 (-1.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,522.26
    -250.67 (-0.90%)
     

Every Child Deserves An Effective Education: Utah Governor Cox Proclaims Jan. 23-Jan. 29 "Utah School Choice Week"

·2 min read

Utah to hold more than 200 events as part of nation's twelfth annual school choice celebration

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gov. Spencer Cox has issued a proclamation declaring Jan. 23-Jan. 29 "Utah School Choice Week." As learning disruptions continue nationwide, Gov. Cox's proclamation highlights the essential role of flexible education choices and encourages families to explore all the options available to their children.

National School Choice Week 2022 (PRNewsfoto/National School Choice Week)
National School Choice Week 2022 (PRNewsfoto/National School Choice Week)

In issuing the proclamation, Gov. Cox joined a bipartisan group of state and local leaders who have taken pen in hand to officially recognize School Choice Week and the importance of continuously improving K-12 options.

Families and teachers will celebrate Utah School Choice Week with 209 events and activities. From a large school fair in Provo to at-home and in-school celebrations, the diverse activities during the Week echo the diverse learning needs of students across the state. The goal of the Week is to bring every family, regardless of background, clear information about their learning options.

Nationwide, more than 26,000 events have been planned for Jan. 23-Jan. 29, which marks the twelfth annual National School Choice Week. More than half of American families (52 percent) say they are considering or have considered choosing a new or different school in the last year.

"We are grateful for Gov. Cox's proclamation and we are excited that Utah parents, teachers, and community leaders will be bringing their insight and enthusiasm to the national celebration of education," said Andrew Campanella, president of National School Choice Week. "We hope that the Week spreads positivity, information, and support to all families exploring their K-12 learning options."

National School Choice Week shines a spotlight on effective K-12 education options for children. As a not-for-profit effort, the Week focuses equally on traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and home education options. Every January, participants plan tens of thousands of events and activities –– such as school fairs, open houses, and student showcases –– to raise awareness about school choice across all 50 states. Year-round, National School Choice Week develops resources and guides to assist families searching for schools or learning environments for their children. The effort is nonpolitical and nonpartisan and does not advocate for legislation.

For more information, visit schoolchoiceweek.com/utah.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/every-child-deserves-an-effective-education-utah-governor-cox-proclaims-jan-23-jan-29-utah-school-choice-week-301465559.html

SOURCE National School Choice Week

Recommended Stories

  • ‘I want desperately to file for bankruptcy.’ I’m an attorney with more than $200K in student loans — how should I handle this debt?

    Question: I’m an attorney with over $200,000 in federal student loan debt, and I desperately want to file for bankruptcy on these loans. The good news is that if you’re looking for even more assistance, income-driven repayment (IDR) plans allow for adjustments when your income or family size changes. If your income takes a hit or you have a baby, IDR plans can be re-certified to account for the changes in your income and a recalculation can even make a payment as low as $0.

  • Stanford GSB Graduated The Highest-Paid MBAs Of All Time In 2021

    Stanford has released its 2021 MBA employment report, the last top school to do so As we’ve seen in the release of employment reports from top-25 programs throughout fall and winter, the pandemic whirlwind ... The post Stanford GSB Graduated The Highest-Paid MBAs Of All Time In 2021 appeared first on Poets&Quants.

  • $50 billion of student debt could be wiped away in bankruptcy, report says

    Private student loans held by 2.6 million borrowers could be discharged in federal court, according to the Student Borrower Protection Center.

  • Shasta County students exposed to COVID no longer need to quarantine

    The CDPH is no longer requiring students to quarantine after being exposed to a positive case.

  • No, Wharton students, the average U.S. worker does not make $800,000 and $50 billion of student debt could be wiped away in bankruptcy, report says

    Private student loans held by 2.6 million borrowers could be discharged in federal court, according to the Student Borrower Protection Center. Will the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus be eradicated? ‘No, it will not,’ says Dr. Gregory Poland, who studies the immunogenetics of vaccine response at the Mayo Clinic.

  • A Student From the Trump Family's Alma Mater Guessed the Average American Makes $800K Per Year

    The University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School of Business — attended by former president Donald Trump and his children Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump Jr. — is showing that there might be a major disconnect between the working class and what corporate America makes. Nina Strohminger, professor of Legal Studies & Business Ethics at Wharton, shared […]

  • President Biden addresses COVID-19 in schools

    President Biden addresses COVID-19 in schools

  • Gov. Youngkin has ended Virginia's school mask mandate. How the Eastern Shore responds

    On Saturday, Glenn Youngkin took the oath as Virginia's 74th governor — and the Republican was not slow to fulfill some campaign promises.

  • LGBTQ dating ban at BYU probed in federal investigation

    The U.S. Department of Education has opened a civil-rights investigation into how LGBTQ students are disciplined at Brigham Young University, a private religious school. The complaint under investigation came after the school said it would still enforce a ban on same-sex dating even after that section was removed from the written version of the school's honor code, the Salt Lake Tribune reported. Students can be punished for holding hands or kissing someone of the same sex, harsher discipline than that faced by heterosexual couples at the school operated by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

  • The better you are at math, the more money seems to influence your satisfaction

    Being better at math increases income but also ties satisfaction more closely to money. Jonathan Kitchen/Digital Vision via Getty ImagesYour grade school math teacher probably told you that being good at math would be very important to your grownup self. But maybe the younger you didn’t believe that at the time. A lot of research, though, has shown that your teacher was right. We are two researchers who study decision-making and how it relates to wealth and happiness. In a study published in Nov

  • First Lady Jill Biden Praises Bergen Community College In Visit

    Jill Biden announced $198 million in federal funding for colleges "in greatest need" during her visit to Bergen Community College Wednesday.

  • Hays County's two largest employers — Amazon, Texas State — announce partnership to educate employees

    Texas State University on Jan. 14 announced Amazon.com Inc. (Nasdaq: AMZN) had selected the university as an education partner for the company’s Career Choice program, which provides Amazon's hourly employees access to higher education. This article has details, and also includes our latest list of local colleges and universities.

  • Witnesses Say Florida Teacher Pulled Special Needs 7-Year-Old Black Girl Off Her School Bus, Falsely Accused Her of Stealing and Bruised Her Arm; Mother Files a Lawsuit

    A 7-year-old Florida girl has reported being bullied at school, saying her perpetrator was not another student but her teacher. Her mother has hired a […]

  • 'We need to continue masking in schools,' doctor urges

    Dr. Bhavna Lall, clinical assistant professor at The University of Houston College of Medicine, joins Yahoo Finance Live to talk about the need for mask requirements in schools and booster shots.

  • Raleigh again ranks among best state capitals. What makes the city stand out this year?

    The city was previously named one of the safest in the nation — but that wasn’t the only factor considered this time around.

  • French teachers march over handling of COVID crisis

    Teachers, parents and school directors have struggled to cope with the many twists and turns in COVID rules on schools.New testing requirements announced a day before schools restarted after the Christmas holidays, and changed twice since, increased the anger.It was also revealed that Education Minister Jean-Michel Blanquer was on holiday in the Spanish island of Ibiza when health measures were decided.French Prime Minister Jean Castex was due later on Thursday to announce a timetable for the lifting of the last measures in place, despite the wave of Omicron infections tearing through the country having not reached its peak.France reported nearly half a million coronavirus infections on Wednesday.

  • COVID-19: Here's a list of positive cases from CCISD, Flour Bluff schools for January

    Check daily for the latest positive COVID-19 cases reported by Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff school districts.

  • USC fraternity parties must now have security guard presence

    Most fraternities at the University of Southern California will be allowed to start having parties again in March if security guards are posted at stairs or hallways in fraternity houses that lead to bedrooms, the Los Angeles Times reported. Strict rules issued in advance of spring recruiting known as “rush” follow allegations of drugging and sexual abuse at several fraternities last year, the Times said Wednesday. All fraternity social events at the college were halted in October after the allegations surfaced.

  • Egyptian teacher educates students on hieroglyphics

    This teacher is educating students about Egyptian hieroglyphicsto remind new generations of their rich ancient heritage(SOUNDBITE) (Arabic) ARTIST AND TEACHER OF HIEROGLYPHICS, HODA ABDELAZIZ, SAYING:"The beauty of hieroglyphics is that each symbol has a meaning. The symbol represents something in nature and shows how much the ancient Egyptian sanctified Egyptian heritage and used to appreciate nature. So each letter has a tangible replica, from the instruments they used to the nature around them. For example, we can learn about the types of birds that were present at the time from the letters and symbols available."Location: Giza, EgyptShe teaches her students to decipher the languageand understand the principles of art history through the ages(SOUNDBITE) (Arabic) ARTIST AND TEACHER OF HIEROGLYPHICS, HODA ABDELAZIZ, SAYING:"It started around five years ago when I took the children to visit museums and art galleries, explaining to them how it all started, how it was forgotten for a time and how they were rediscovered. I found huge interest from the students which led me to delve deeper into the topic and it gave me the push to work on a curriculum that can be taught to students in school."(SOUNDBITE) (Arabic) STUDENT, AHMED IBRAHIM, SAYING:"I am so happy today that I began to learn the hieroglyphic language. I know that it is a difficult language, but I would like to learn it because it is the language of my ancestors from the time of the Pharaohs. The most important thing that I learned and discovered are the things that were happening at that time in Egypt."

  • Ontario's Information and Privacy Commissioner hosting a free webcast, January 28, on children and youth in a digital world

    Countries around the world will be celebrating Data Privacy Day on Friday, January 28, 2022, by highlighting the impact technology has on our privacy rights and the importance of valuing and protecting personal information.