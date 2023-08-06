'Every day I'm learning': JK's Café finds early success in Park Township

JK’s Café — 1819 Ottawa Beach Road — opened its doors for the first time on March 1.

PARK TWP. — Eight months ago, Jenn Kay Vander Meer described the opportunity to open a café in the former Albert K’s as an answer to prayer.

As a former employee of Albert K’s, she’d been asked before if she'd ever be interested in purchasing the space. At the time, it was a no go.

More: 'An answer to a prayer': New restaurant to replace Albert K's in Park Township

But when the business finally did come up for sale, she discussed the idea with her parents, prayed about it and made the decision to buy it, after all.

JK’s Café — 1819 Ottawa Beach Road — opened its doors for the first time on March 1. Since then, Vander Meer’s prayers continue to be answered.

The interior of JK's Café on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, at 1819 Ottawa Beach Road.

“Things have gone really well,” Vander Meer said. “It's been fun to experience this as an owner after having experienced it as an employee in the past. It's been fun.”

Today, the café is open 7:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesdays-Fridays, 7:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Saturdays and 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Sundays, serving breakfast all day and lunch starting at 11 a.m.

Subscribe: Get all your breaking news and unlimited access to our local coverage

While the restaurant offers seating, Vander Meer said the café has been able to capitalize on to-go lunches for customers on their way to the beach.

The interior of JK's Café on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, at 1819 Ottawa Beach Road.

For breakfast, the café offers pancakes, avocado toast, baked tater tots and scrambles. At lunchtime, guests will find everything from a classic BLT to smash burgers — plus a turkey cranberry sandwich.

Vander Meer has enjoyed sharing her faith through her business, as well. In June, the restaurant began a summer bible study, open to anyone. So far, the idea has been popular.

“The biggest thing I've learned is this isn’t my café, it’s God’s café and I’m just running it,” Vander Meer said. “I’ve also learned so much on the business side, every day I’m learning something.”

As for the customers, Vander Meer is grateful for each interaction she’s had.

“I want to say thank you to my customers for giving me a chance,” she said. “The customers are the ones who allow me to own this business and I’m just thankful they choose to come back and I hope they continue to.”

Story continues

For more information, visit facebook.com/jkscafe23.

— Contact reporter Austin Metz at ametz@hollandsentinel.com.

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: 'Every day I'm learning': JK's Café finds early success in Park Township