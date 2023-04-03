U.S. markets close in 5 hours 37 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,126.81
    +17.50 (+0.43%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,628.75
    +354.60 (+1.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,189.85
    -32.05 (-0.26%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,807.65
    +5.16 (+0.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.57
    +4.90 (+6.48%)
     

  • Gold

    1,999.50
    +13.30 (+0.67%)
     

  • Silver

    24.19
    +0.03 (+0.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0915
    +0.0067 (+0.62%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4280
    -0.0660 (-1.89%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2419
    +0.0086 (+0.70%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.3640
    -0.4330 (-0.33%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,219.90
    -62.82 (-0.22%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    617.20
    +10.77 (+1.78%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,688.30
    +56.56 (+0.74%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,188.15
    +146.67 (+0.52%)
     

Every digging project, no matter how large or small, contact 8-1-1.

PR Newswire
·2 min read

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa., April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In observance of National Safe Digging Month in April, Pennsylvania 811 is encouraging homeowners and professional excavators to contact 811 at least 3 business days before digging, so that the approximate location of underground utility lines can be identified and marked by the facility owners in advance.

www.pa1call.org/SafeDiggingMonth
www.pa1call.org/SafeDiggingMonth

"A facility owner provides the approximate position of their underground lines at the excavation site within eighteen inches horizontally from the outside edge of a line or facility," said Bill Kiger, Pennsylvania 811, President/Chief Executive Officer. "Within the tolerance zone an excavator employs prudent excavation techniques. This may involve hand-dug test holes until the utility line is exposed, or use of vacuum excavation. If an excavator damages a line with a spoon, they're not using prudent techniques."

Underground lines are often "out of sight, out of mind," which can pose a risk to contractors and homeowners. Contacting 8-1-1 at least 3 business days before digging is the best way to eliminate injuries to the general public and contractors on excavation projects. In addition, it eliminates potential property damages, and inconvenient utility outages as a result of striking an underground facility.

About Pennsylvania 811

Pennsylvania 811's mission is to prevent damage to underground facilities. To promote safety, Pennsylvania 811 provides an efficient and effective communications network among project owners, designers, excavators, and facility owners. Since its inception in 1972, membership has increased from 6 utilities to over 3,700 underground facility owners and operators in 67 counties. Membership has been mandatory for facility owners that serve customers or consumers since 1987. The service is available 24 hours a day, every day of the year.

As the "Keystone of Damage Prevention", excavation notifications to Pennsylvania 811 continue to increase year over year. In 2022, Pennsylvania 811 received over a million notifications with nearly 60% placed online and approximately 6.8 million notifications transmitted to its member facility owners and operators throughout Pennsylvania.

With the new infrastructure improvement bill approved, Pennsylvania 811 and its members are anticipating a significant increase in excavation notification volume within the next five-years. Help Pennsylvania 811 keep everyone safe during all excavation projects. No matter how large or small your project is, always contact 811 before you dig! www.pa1call.org/notify

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/every-digging-project-no-matter-how-large-or-small-contact-8-1-1-301787457.html

SOURCE Pennsylvania 811

Recommended Stories

  • Is Google A Better Buy Than Apple Amid Artificial Intelligence Battle?

    Here's what a fundamental and technical analysis says about buying Google stock as its search advertising business holds up.

  • Germany could block ChatGPT if needed, says data protection chief

    Germany could follow in Italy's footsteps by blocking ChatGPT over data security concerns, the German commissioner for data protection told the Handelsblatt newspaper in comments published on Monday. Microsoft-backed OpenAI took ChatGPT offline in Italy on Friday after the national data agency banned the chatbot temporarily and launched an investigation into a suspected breach of privacy rules by the artificial intelligence application. "In principle, such action is also possible in Germany," Ulrich Kelber said, adding that this would fall under state jurisdiction.

  • Western Digital says hackers stole data in 'network security' breach

    Data storage giant Western Digital has confirmed that hackers exfiltrated data from its systems during a “network security incident" last week. The California-based company said in a statement on Monday that an unauthorized third party gained access to "a number" of its internal systems on March 26. Western Digital hasn’t confirmed the nature of the incident or revealed how it was compromised, but its statement suggests the incident may be linked to ransomware.

  • BBC licence fee collector Capita confirms cyber attack

    Capita, the outsourcer which holds contracts worth billions of pounds for the NHS and BBC, said it was hit by a cyber attack which caused its computer systems to grind to a halt.

  • First Republic Bank and JPMorgan are part of Zacks Earnings Preview

    First Republic Bank and JPMorgan are part of Zacks Earnings Preview.

  • McDonald's temporarily shuts US offices, prepares layoff notices -WSJ

    In an internal email last week to U.S. employees and some international staff, McDonald's asked them to work from home from Monday through Wednesday so it can deliver staffing decisions virtually, the report said. "During the week of April 3, we will communicate key decisions related to roles and staffing levels across the organization," the Chicago-based company said in the message viewed by the Journal. McDonald's also asked employees to cancel all in-person meetings with vendors and other outside parties at its headquarters, the report added.

  • Rivian: Q1 deliveries top estimates, 'on track' to hit 2023 production forecast

    EV-maker Rivian delivered some much needed positive news today to investors, announcing that Q1 deliveries that topped estimates for the quarter, and its production forecast is still on track.

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Raymond James About These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    Everyone invests with the goal of generating big returns but it’s easy to get distracted by all the short-term noise generated on Wall Street. The key to investing success, according to Raymond James CIO Larry Adam, is to follow a few simple rules. One is to realize past performance does not necessarily guarantee future success. “History has shown that no single asset class has been a consistent winner year after year,” says Adam, “just as no single asset class remains at the bottom.” Secondly,

  • How Nikki Haley Went From Friend to Foe of Government Aid for Boeing

    The Republican 2024 presidential hopeful is drawing flak over the aerospace company’s role in her political career.

  • Texas woman uses 'cash stuffing' and stimulus check to pay off nearly $80,000 in debt

    Before she started cash stuffing, Jasmine Taylor said she was tired of being in financial distress. She turned that success into 'Baddies and Budgets'

  • Apellis (APLS) Kindles Acquisition Interest Per Bloomberg

    Per a Bloomberg article, Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS) is considering a possible buyout by larger pharma companies.

  • Who Should Use Vanguard, Fidelity and Schwab?

    SmartAsset compares three of the largest investment companies based on usability, trade experience, offerings and cost. Learn more here.

  • Plug Power Stock Falls as Morgan Stanley Cuts Price Target in Half

    Analyst Andrew Percoco lowered his rating on the shares to the equivalent of Hold from Buy. HIs target for the price went to $15 a share from $35.

  • WWE Falls After Endeavor Agrees to Buy Empire for $9.3 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. dropped the most in almost two years after entertainment conglomerate Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. struck a deal to buy the company for $9.3 billion including debt.Most Read from BloombergOPEC+ Makes Shock Million-Barrel Cut in New Inflation RiskSwiss Prosecutors Probe Credit Suisse Deal, Job Cuts SeenRussia Blames Ukraine as Suspect Held in Pro-War Blogger’s DeathBillionaire Blocked From His New Palace Blasts ‘Socialist’ IndiaDubai’s Latest Boom

  • Micron Gets Caught in U.S.-China Crossfire

    China’s investigation into the computer-memory maker has sparked fears that Beijing is finally striking back at U.S. chip companies.

  • 10 Stocks Consistently Shower Investors With Big Gains In April

    April is one of the best months of the year for S&P 500 investors. And some stocks keep handing investors big gains during the month.

  • Extra Space Agrees to Buy Life Storage. There’s a New Industry Leader.

    The deal forms the largest storage-facility operator in the U.S, by number of locations, overtaking rival Public Storage.

  • The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Meta Platforms, Cadence Design, Airbnb, Fortinet and Palo Alto

    Meta Platforms, Cadence Design, Airbnb, Fortinet and Palo Alto are included in this Analyst Blog.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • How Many Bank Accounts Should I Have?

    Knowing how to bank effectively is a big part of being financially responsible. Different banks can have advantages over others. Employing different banking techniques can improve how you budget your money. One of those techniques is having multiple bank accounts. So, … Continue reading → The post How Many Bank Accounts You Should Have appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.