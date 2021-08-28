Every Entrepreneur Should Know Accounting

While making money is certainly a fun part of being an entrepreneur, managing that money is a lot less exciting. Not all entrepreneurs have an accounting or bookkeeping background, but that doesn't make accounting any less essential to your business. Good accounting will help you understand the financial health of your company at all times and is crucial to filing your taxes correctly and on time.

This 16-course bundle is headlined by Robert Steele, a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) with more than a decade of teaching experience. The massive bundle covers a huge range of topics, from setting up a partnership to staying compliant with legal and regulatory requirements.

You'll get a general overview of accounting, covering statement of cash flows, financial statements, managerial accounting, cost accounting, and much more. From there, you'll delve into more specific courses on corporate accounting, partnership accounting, non-profit accounting, governmental accounting, and more. Finally, you'll get up to speed with some advanced accounting topics including cost volume profit (CVP) analysis, responsibility accounting and performance measurement, liabilities, and much more. By the end of the bundle, you'll have a fundamental accounting skill set that will help you better manage your business's money without having to bring in a new person.

