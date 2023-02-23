U.S. markets open in 8 hours 25 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,015.75
    +16.75 (+0.42%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,164.00
    +85.00 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,191.25
    +93.75 (+0.77%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,905.70
    +7.40 (+0.39%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.24
    +0.29 (+0.39%)
     

  • Gold

    1,837.00
    -4.50 (-0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    21.62
    -0.06 (-0.26%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0625
    +0.0016 (+0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9230
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.29
    -0.58 (-2.54%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2062
    +0.0016 (+0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.8070
    -0.0550 (-0.04%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    24,409.76
    +299.43 (+1.24%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    552.15
    +6.53 (+1.20%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,930.63
    -47.12 (-0.59%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,104.32
    -368.78 (-1.34%)
     
WATCH:

What you need to know from Nvidia's earnings call

Every Mazda Vehicle Tested Earns 2023 IIHS TOP SAFETY PICK AWARD

·2 min read

WASHINGTON, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) today announced the winners of its 2023 top safety awards and every tested Mazda vehicle made the list. These vehicles include the Mazda3 Sedan, Mazda3 Hatchback, CX-30, CX-5, CX-50 and CX-9.

Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, Calif., and oversees the sales, marketing, parts and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States and Mexico through nearly 700 dealers. Operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at www.mazdausamedia.com. (PRNewsFoto/Mazda North American Operations) (PRNewsfoto/MAZDA NORTH AMERICAN OPERATIONS)
Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, Calif., and oversees the sales, marketing, parts and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States and Mexico through nearly 700 dealers. Operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at www.mazdausamedia.com. (PRNewsFoto/Mazda North American Operations) (PRNewsfoto/MAZDA NORTH AMERICAN OPERATIONS)

New for the 2023 program year, IIHS strengthened the requirements for its TOP SAFETY PICK and TOP SAFETY PICK+ awards, demanding better side crash protection, improved pedestrian crash prevention systems and superior headlight performance.

IIHS notes the biggest change to the criteria for both awards is the replacement of the original IIHS side crash test with the updated evaluation launched in 2021. The updated test involves 82 percent more energy than the original test. Vehicles must earn an Acceptable or Good rating in this tougher test to qualify for TOP SAFETY PICK. The Mazda CX-5, CX-9, and Mazda3 all stood out with top, Good ratings in this test.

"We applaud IIHS for continually raising the bar and pushing the industry to continually improve its crashworthiness and crash avoidance technologies," said Mazda North American Operations President and CEO Jeff Guyton. "Safety is a top priority for Mazda and we are proud to have all tested vehicles achieve TOP SAFETY PICK for 2023."

To learn more about advanced safety at Mazda, please visit the MazdaUSA.com website -  https://www.mazdausa.com/why-mazda/safety.

The IIHS is an independent, non-governmental safety-testing organization, funded by the insurance industry. For more information, visit https://www.iihs.org/ratings/top-safety-picks.

Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, California, and oversees the sales, marketing, parts, and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States, Canada, and Mexico through approximately 780 dealers. Operations in Canada are managed by Mazda Canada Inc. in Richmond Hill, Ontario, and operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at News.MazdaUSA.com.

Follow MNAO's social media channels through Twitter and Instagram at @MazdaUSA and Facebook at Facebook.com/MazdaUSA.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/every-mazda-vehicle-tested-earns-2023-iihs-top-safety-pick-award-301753977.html

SOURCE Mazda North American Operations

Recommended Stories

  • Toyota Plans a Key (U.S.) Move in New Electric-Vehicle Strategy

    Toyota is amping up in the U.S. The company is looking to make about 200,000 EVs in the U.S. annually from 2026 onward, accounting for nearly 20% of its output in the country, along with production in Japan, China and India. Toyota wants to supply 1 million worldwide per year by that time, the Nikkei has reported.

  • 4 Restaurant Stocks to Buy on Continued Jump in Sales

    Soaring restaurant sales are likely to help stocks like Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO), Chuy's Holdings, Inc. (CHUY), Yum China Holdings, Inc. (YUMC) and Brinker International, Inc. (EAT).

  • The EV Question for Auto Executives: How Fast to Make the Shift?

    Most car executives agree that a transition to electric vehicles is inevitable. Traditional auto makers have pledged to gradually transform their vehicle lineups to EVs, but timelines vary. If car makers get ahead of consumers on EV rollouts, that could inflate their costs and hurt sales of gas-powered vehicles, profits from which are needed to fund investments in electrification.

  • Toyota Could Mark Its US EV Production Debut By 2025 Summer

    Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE: TM) proposed to begin producing mid- to large-sized electric sports utility vehicles (SUVs) at its Kentucky plant by the summer of 2025. Toyota eyed monthly output of over 10,000 by the year's end, Reuters reports. The Japanese automobile behemoth considered selling 1 million electric vehicles globally by 2026. A Toyota spokesperson told Reuters there was no decision yet on when EV production would start in the U.S. In February, Toyota's new incoming CEO, Koji Sato, said

  • Car industry ‘in trouble’ unless Britain builds battery factories, warns Vauxhall chief

    The future of Britain’s car industry will be under threat unless the country urgently builds battery factories to feed its car plants, the chief executive of Vauxhall-owner Stellantis has warned.

  • ‘Tip of the negative equity iceberg’: A record number of Americans are grappling with $1,000 car payments and drivers can't keep pace — stay ahead by dodging these 2 loan mistakes

    The number of people who are behind on payments is rising at a rate not seen since the Great Recession.

  • Time to Buy Alibaba (BABA) or Block (SQ) Stock with Earnings Approaching?

    This shortened week of trading will be highlighted by internet and technology services companies Alibaba (BABA) and Block's (SQ) quarterly reports.

  • Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) Beats Q4 Earnings Estimates

    Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 1.37% and 9.79%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Stocks moving in after-hours: Nvidia, Lucid, Etsy, Bumble

    Stocks moving in after hours: Nvidia, Lucid, Etsy, Bumble

  • Seeking at Least 7% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    Inflation, interest rates, and recession – these are the bogeymen of investing, and they’ve been watching over our shoulders for the past year. We all know the story by now, the rate of inflation, at 6.4%, is still high, the Federal Reserve is hiking rates in an attempt to push back against high prices, and that could tip the economy into recession. At a time like this, investors are showing a growing interest in finding strong defensive portfolio moves. It’s a mindset that naturally turns us to

  • Why AMD Stock Is Rising After Hours

    Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) shares are trading higher in Wednesday's after-hours session in sympathy with shares of Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ: NVDA), which jumped 7% on fourth-quarter earnings. NVDA Q4 Revenue: $6.05 billion beat estimates of $6.01 billion NVDA Q4 EPS: $0.88 beat estimates of $0.81 Quarterly revenue was down 21% year-over-year, but full-year 2022 revenue stayed flat. Data center was up 11% year-over-year, while gaming was down 46%. "AI is at an inflection point, setting u

  • Can I Retire at 55 With $3 Million?

    If you plan on having $3 million in savings by the time you turn 55 and you're wondering if you can retire on that amount, then there are some things to consider. From understanding what your costs will be in … Continue reading → The post Is $3 Million Enough to Retire at 55? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Top Analyst Reports for Amazon.com, Morgan Stanley & Fortinet

    Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN), Morgan Stanley (MS) and Fortinet, Inc. (FTNT).

  • You Can Now Get an Easy 5% Return on Your Cash With No Risk

    As inflation and interest rates have increased, the rates paid on cash deposits have barely budged – until now. With inflation averaging more than 8% for 2022, the Federal Reserve increased interest rates several times, hiking the benchmark federal funds rate … Continue reading → The post You Can Now Get an Easy 5% Return on Your Cash With No Risk appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Domino’s Plunges Most on Record as Customers Shun Price Hikes

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares of Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Ltd. plummeted the most on record in Sydney after the pizza chain operator said its first-half earnings fell as customers spurned price increases meant to offset inflationary pressures.Most Read from BloombergMcKinsey Plans to Eliminate About 2,000 Jobs in One of Its Biggest Rounds of CutsHow Much Do Investors Say They Need to Retire? At Least $3 MillionChina Urges State Firms to Drop Big Four Auditors on Data RiskRussia’s War on Ukraine, China

  • Moderna Pops After FDA Grants Its Cancer Vaccine A Breakthrough Designation

    Moderna stock jumped late Wednesday after the FDA granted its Merck-partnered cancer vaccine a breakthrough designation.

  • Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren’s bold tax hike to shore up Social Security

    We are entering into what could be a prolonged battle over the future of Social Security and Medicare.

  • Which Billionaire Owns The Most Land In The U.S.? Hint, It's Not Bill Gates

    Earlier this year, in May, claims were made that Microsoft Corp co-founder Bill Gates owned the majority of America’s farmland. While that is false, with the billionaire amassing nearly 270,000 acres of farmland across the country, compared to 900 million total farm acres, a different billionaire privately owns 2.2 million acres, making him the largest landowner in the U.S. John Malone, the former CEO of Tele-Communications Inc., which AT&T Inc. purchased for more than $50 billion in 1999, has a

  • Fed minutes: Almost all officials backed quarter-point hike

    Nearly all Federal Reserve policymakers agreed earlier this month to slow the pace of their rate increases to a quarter-point, with only “a few” supporting a larger half-point hike. The minutes from the Fed’s Jan. 31-Feb.1 meeting said most of the officials supported the quarter-point increase because a slower pace “would better allow them to assess the economy’s progress” toward reducing inflation to their 2% target. The increase raised the Fed’s benchmark rate to a range of 4.5% to 4.75%, the highest level in 15 years.

  • ‘Big Short’ Michael Burry Pours Money Into These 2 Stocks — Here’s Why They May Be Worth Buying

    Michael Burry’s fame spread far and wide after his exploits were documented in the Big Short – the book - and later the movie - that told the story of Burry’s success in betting against the housing market during the financial crisis of 2008. That was a move that turned out to be a hugely profitable one. Burry went short then and hasn’t been shy in issuing repeated warnings on the current state of the market, either. In addition to some recent enigmatic tweets that hint at looming disaster, Burry