When Every Second Counts, Pickle Juice Explores Quick Intake Methods for All Racers

PR Newswire
·3 min read

Leading performance brand looks to take the lag out of SAG stops.

MESQUITE, Texas, April 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As athletes look to shave every second off speed times, Pickle Juice – a supplement beverage scientifically proven to prevent muscle cramps and dehydration – is on a mission to find "quick intake" options for premium athletes and racers, particularly at Support and Gear (SAG) stops.

The Pickle Juice team, including EVP Filip Keuppens and coordinators Colby Hall, Kat Meyers and Maddy Radtke, semi-willingly spent the last year monitoring SAG stops at various bike, run and endurance races, disguised discreetly as large traffic cones. "I felt like Jane Goodall, except instead of chimps, we were observing sweaty humans with optimized body fat ratios," noted Keuppens. "All in the name of research. If we can stop cramping during races more quickly, we're in."

According to a report release by Pickle Juice last month, SAG stops – while essential – cost racers an average 4.1seconds, or "Mississippis" (disguises did not allow for stop watches). That time could mean all difference in who breaks the race tape and who mopes through piles of crushed dixie cups to a long porta-potty line.

"In a nutshell our studies show: SAG's lag," added Keuppens. "From the three-revolution twist of the Pickle Juice cap to those 'T-Rex' SAG volunteers – you know who you are with your tucked little hands and apathetic arm extensions – SAGs can kill personal record goals. We want to be part of change; the SAGolution."

Hitting the road once again with his 2009 4Runner, director of sales and marketing, Blake Boulton, pilot tested various Pickle Juice "quick intake" methods at SAG stops, including "Shower Power," super-soakers, wet sponge cannons, slip-n-salt and the "Jennifer Beal," which features a levered bucket-drop method inspired by the 1983 hit, Flashdance.

So far, the top two Pickle Juice "quick intake" contenders include "Shower Power," which rains Pickle Juice from punctured overhead rows of PVC pipe. Racers simply tilt their heads up for consumption without missing a stride – though several ended up running into the SAG table and various bystanders. The soaked-sponge cannons also show promise in their efficient delivery of a mouthful of Pickle Juice with well-aimed sponges. Yet, they also sparked quite a bit of rage from racers who received unexpected and squishy wallops to the head, compounded by Boulton's tendency to yell "IN-YO-FACE!"

While the "Jennifer Beal" looked good on paper, it often inspired Flashdance interpretations – e.g., hair flips and running in place – adding more race time.

Though Boulton still uses his Motorola StarTac flip phone, he has also been tasked with giving his campaign a hashtag or a "pound phrase" as he calls it. So far he's come up with: #GetInMyBloodStreamQuickly,PickleJuice! and #NoLaggySAGsBecusePickleJuiceIsHereWithSomeSwankyAssTricks!

"Just making sure those pound phrases aren't taken yet," Boulton adds. "And if not, say hello to my friends 'Trade' and 'Mark,' holla!"

To learn more about Pickle Juice, visit https://picklepower.com/ or follow them on Instagram Twitter and Facebook.

* Happy April Fools' Day!

About Pickle Juice
Pickle Juice is the only product on the market scientifically proven to stop muscle cramps, prevent dehydration and aid in recovery. Pickle Juice uses a proprietary grain and blend of vinegar that blocks that nerve signal being sent from brain to muscle, and a blend of vitamins and minerals for immediate muscle recovery. Whether you are missing something from your diet, exhausted from exercise, or dealing with poor circulation, Pickle Juice can provide a source of relief. For more information, visit https://picklepower.com/.

Media Contact
info@picklepower.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/when-every-second-counts-pickle-juice-explores-quick-intake-methods-for-all-racers-301787588.html

SOURCE Pickle Juice

