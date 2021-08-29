U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,509.37
    +39.37 (+0.88%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,455.80
    +242.68 (+0.69%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,129.50
    +183.69 (+1.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,277.15
    +63.17 (+2.85%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.67
    +1.25 (+1.85%)
     

  • Gold

    1,820.50
    +25.30 (+1.41%)
     

  • Silver

    24.08
    +0.48 (+2.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1804
    +0.0044 (+0.38%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3120
    -0.0300 (-2.24%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3759
    +0.0058 (+0.42%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8100
    -0.2460 (-0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,258.65
    -779.73 (-1.59%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,231.85
    +63.96 (+5.48%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,148.01
    +23.03 (+0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,641.14
    -101.15 (-0.36%)
     

Every Sony Camera User Should Grab One of These Lenses

Chris Gampat
·1 min read

We’re streaming daily on Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsStitcherPocket Casts, and Spotify! You can also listen to it right here on The Phoblographer.

You’ve got only a few days left to snag some incredibly well built zoom lenses! Right now, you can get $100 off some of Tamron’s best lenses! Save $100 on the Tamron 17-28mm f2.8 Di III RXD (review) or the Tamron 70-180mm f2.8 Di III VXD (review). Alternatively, save $80 on the Tamron 28-200mm f2.8-5.6 Di III RXD (review). If you’re a Sony camera user, Tamron’s lenses are arguably some of the best you can get. They combine affordability, fast autofocus, unique image quality, and the best weather-sealing the brand has. If you’re sick of your Sony sensor getting dirty all the time, you should try a Tamron lens. If you think Sony zoom lenses are too expensive, Tamron is your best bet. Personally speaking, I bought the Tamron 17-28mm f2.8 a while back and it stays glued to my lens. (Yes, me–a photographer who swears only by prime lenses–bought this zoom lens.) Better yet, we’ve reviewed them all. So please click into our reviews and find out for yourself.

