Every State’s Bestselling Used Car From Last Year

Curious about which used car model is a bestseller in your state?

GOBankingRates reviewed data from iSeeCars.com which detailed the bestselling used cars across all 50 states. Key findings revealed the Ford F-150 emerged as the bestselling used car across 34 states — more than half of the country.

As such, we listed each slide starting with the bestselling used car model, each state where it’s a bestseller and each state’s respective total used car sales.

Listed in alphabetical state order, here are the bestselling used cars from last year in every state.

Ford F-150

Percent share of total state used car sales (Alabama): 3.90%

Percent share of total state used car sales (Alaska): 4.90%

Percent share of total state used car sales (Arizona): 2.70%

Percent share of total state used car sales (Arkansas): 4.40%

Percent share of total state used car sales (Colorado): 4.10%

Percent share of total state used car sales (Georgia): 3.30%

Percent share of total state used car sales (Idaho): 6.00%

Percent share of total state used car sales (Kansas): 5.20%

Percent share of total state used car sales (Kentucky): 3.90%

Percent share of total state used car sales (Louisiana): 4.70%

Percent share of total state used car sales (Maine): 5.00%

Percent share of total state used car sales (Minnesota): 4.70%

Percent share of total state used car sales (Mississippi): 5.50%

Percent share of total state used car sales (Missouri): 3.80%

Percent share of total state used car sales (Montana): 7.70%

Percent share of total state used car sales (Nebraska): 4.80%

Percent share of total state used car sales (New Hampshire): 4.20%

Percent share of total state used car sales (New Mexico): 3.60%

Percent share of total state used car sales (North Carolina): 2.90%

Percent share of total state used car sales (North Dakota): 7.80%

Percent share of total state used car sales (Oklahoma): 4.00%

Percent share of total state used car sales (Oregon): 2.80%

Percent share of total state used car sales (Pennsylvania): 3.00%

Percent share of total state used car sales (South Carolina): 3.60%

Percent share of total state used car sales (South Dakota): 7.20%

Percent share of total state used car sales (Tennessee): 3.80%

Percent share of total state used car sales (Texas): 4.00%

Percent share of total state used car sales (Utah): 5.30%

Percent share of total state used car sales (Vermont): 4.10%

Percent share of total state used car sales (Virginia): 2.60%

Percent share of total state used car sales (Washington): 3.50%

Percent share of total state used car sales (West Virginia): 5.00%

Percent share of total state used car sales (Wisconsin): 5.30%

Percent share of total state used car sales (Wyoming): 7.90%

Honda Civic

Percent share of total state used car sales (California): 3.40%

Percent share of total state used car sales (New Jersey): 2.50%

Nissan Rogue

Percent share of total state used car sales (Connecticut): 2.40%

Chevrolet Equinox

Percent share of total state used car sales (Delaware): 2.60%

Percent share of total state used car sales (Illinois): 3.20%

Percent share of total state used car sales (Indiana): 4.00%

Percent share of total state used car sales (Michigan): 6.10%

Percent share of total state used car sales (Nevada): 2.00%

Percent share of total state used car sales (New York): 3.00%

Percent share of total state used car sales (Ohio): 3.60%

Toyota Corolla

Percent share of total state used car sales (Florida): 3.00%

Toyota Tacoma

Percent share of total state used car sales (Hawaii): 3.30%

Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Percent share of total state used car sales (Iowa): 5.30%

Toyota Camry

Percent share of total state used car sales (Maryland): 2.40%

Toyota RAV4

Percent share of total state used car sales (Massachusetts): 3.00%

©Jeep

Jeep Grand Cherokee

Percent share of total state used car sales (Rhode Island): 2.80%

Methodology: For this piece, GOBankingRates used iSeeCars.com 2023 data. All data was collected on and is up to date as of March 6, 2024.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Every State’s Bestselling Used Car From Last Year