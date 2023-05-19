5 Stocks Warren Buffett Is Buying and Selling Right Now

Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock / Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

Investor Warren Buffett said, “Risk comes from not knowing what you’re doing.” Whether you’re new to investing or have hundreds of transactions under your belt, you can often minimize risk by studying – and following – what the world’s most successful investors are doing.

I’m a Self-Made Millionaire: These Are the 6 Investments Everyone Should Make During an Economic Downturn

Learn: Demand for Gold is Up. Here’s Everything You Need to Know.

With that in mind, you might be wondering what stocks the Oracle of Omaha, Buffett himself, is buying and selling right now.

Capital One Financial

Buffett likes bank holding company Capital One Financial, which offers checking, savings and credit and loan products across the U.S. In the first quarter of 2023, Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway invested in 9,922,000 shares, worth $902.4 million today.

Apple

Buffett and Berkshire Hathaway have exposure in all the FAANG stocks – a stack of tech stocks encompassing Facebook (Meta), Amazon, Apple, Netflix, and Google. But in the first quarter of 2023, he increased his position in Apple by more than 20.4 million shares.

HP

The technology hardware company HP, with its roots in the printer manufacturer Hewlett Packard, showed a 19% drop year-over-year in the first quarter of 2023, missing predicted revenue marks by $345.6 million to show top line revenue of $13.83 billion.

Buffett has often said, “Be fearful when others are greedy and greedy when others are fearful.” Therefore, it should be as no surprise that he increased Berkshire Hathaway’s position in HP. With an investment of 16,476,783 shares in the first quarter, Buffett now owns more than 120.9 million shares of HP.

Stocks Buffett Sold in 2023 (So Far)

Buffett has also said, “The difference between successful people and really successful people is that really successful people say no to almost everything.” The stocks Buffett has said “no” to, at least to some degree, in 2023, might surprise you.

Amazon

As much as Buffett likes FAANG stocks, he reduced his position in Amazon in the first quarter of 2023, a move that has some analysts scratching their heads, MSN.com reported. Berkshire Hathaway sold 115,000 shares of Amazon in the first quarter of 2023, leaving the investment firm with 10.55 million shares.

Story continues

Bank of New York Mellon

Buffett, who has said the best holding period for a stock is “forever,” recently sold off all shares of Bank of New York Mellon. He had owned shares since 2010. The stock is currently trading at 174% of its tangible book value, according to Motley Fool, which could indicate that Buffett felt it was overvalued.

Take Our Poll: Who Has Given You the Best Money Advice You Have Ever Received?

Florida’s Retirees Are Fleeing: Here’s Where They’re Going Instead

Watching the actions of Berkshire Hathaway and legendary investors like Warren Buffett may help beginning investors understand some of the safer stocks for long-term investors. It’s best to speak with a broker or financial advisor to help you determine your risk tolerance and build a diversified portfolio designed to meet your needs now and in the future.

More From GOBankingRates

Jordan Rosenfeld, Andrew Lisa and John Csiszar contributed to the reporting for this article.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 5 Stocks Warren Buffett Is Buying and Selling Right Now