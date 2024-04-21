Here’s Every Stock in Warren Buffett’s Portfolio: What To Know About All 45 Picks

Matthew Cavanaugh/EPA / Shutterstock.com

Warren Buffett’s investment portfolio, managed by Berkshire Hathaway, is a treasure trove of insight for investors worldwide. With Buffett’s track record of success and his reputation as the Oracle of Omaha, analyzing Berkshire’s holdings offers valuable lessons and potential opportunities for investors. Here’s an overview of all 45 stocks in Warren Buffett’s portfolio.

First, we’ll start the following eight core investments that comprise more than 84% of Berkshire’s $370.6 billion of invested assets, as of Feb. 2024:

Core Investments:

Apple (AAPL) Bank of America (BAC) American Express (AXP) Coca-Cola (KO) Chevron (CVX) Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Kraft Heinz (KHC) Moody’s (MCO)

Warren Buffett and the late Charlie Munger believed that diversification is necessary only if you don’t know what you’re doing. “[Diversification] makes very little sense for those who know what they’re doing,” says Buffet.

The above eight core investment picks demonstrate Buffet’s philosophy of concentrated investing in recognizable brands and resilient business models.

Apple, with its innovative products and unrivaled brand loyalty, holds the largest share of Berkshire’s investments. Its dominance in the technology sector aligns with Buffett’s preference for companies with wide economic dominance.

Additionally, other popular companies like Coca-Cola and American Express have been pillars in Berkshire’s holdings for decades. Their consistent performance and entrenched market positions demonstrate Buffett’s fondness for long-term value creation.

Buffett’s positions on energy stocks Chevron and Occidental Petroleum highlight his forward-thinking approach to market trends. Considering energy’s relative insignificance in its portfolio historically, these investments reflect Berkshire’s expectation for the spot price of crude oil to remain inflated.

Additional Holdings:

Mitsubishi (MSBHF) Itochu (ITOCY) Mitsui (MITSY) DaVita (DVA) Citigroup (C) VeriSign (VRSN) Kroger (KR) Sumitomo (SSUMY) Visa (V) Marubeni (MARUY) BYD (BYDDY) Mastercard (MA) Capital One Financial (COF) Amazon (AMZN) Liberty Sirius XM Series C (LSXMK) Snowflake (SNOW) Aon (AON) Charter Communications (CHTR) Nu Holdings (NUBD) Ally Financial (ALLY) T-Mobile – TMUS Paramount Global (PARA) Liberty Sirius XM Series A (LSXMA) HP (HPQ) Liberty Formula One Series C (FWONA) Floor & Décor Holdings (FND) Louisiana-Pacific (LPX) Liberty Live Series C (LLYVA) Sirius XM Holdings (SIRI) Liberty Live Series A (LLYAA) NVR (NVR) Lennar Class B (LEN.B) Diageo (DEO) Jefferies Financial Group (JEF) Liberty Latin America Series A (LILAK) Atlanta Braves Holdings Series C (BATRK) Liberty Latin America Series C (LILAC)

Buffett’s portfolio includes smaller holdings including both popular brands and lesser-known companies. They represent opportunities identified by Buffett as bets in emerging sectors along with some positions holding the potential to move up as core investments.

With nearly 20% annualized return over close to six decades, Warren Buffett’s investment portfolio offers a wealth of knowledge for investors. While not every pick may align with individual investment goals, analyzing Buffett’s holdings can provide valuable insights and inspiration for constructing a well-rounded investment portfolio.

