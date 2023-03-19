U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,964.00
    +17.00 (+0.43%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,196.00
    +125.00 (+0.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,683.50
    +38.75 (+0.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,754.20
    +15.80 (+0.91%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.99
    +0.25 (+0.37%)
     

  • Gold

    1,976.20
    +2.70 (+0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    22.42
    -0.04 (-0.16%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0681
    +0.0010 (+0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3950
    -0.1900 (-5.30%)
     

  • Vix

    25.51
    +2.52 (+10.96%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2182
    +0.0008 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.2500
    +0.4470 (+0.34%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,801.66
    +667.21 (+2.46%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    608.00
    +35.99 (+6.29%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,335.40
    -74.63 (-1.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,153.11
    -180.68 (-0.66%)
     

‘Everybody’s in Limbo’: Bank Chaos Leaves Crypto With Dwindling Options

Hannah Miller
·3 min read
‘Everybody’s in Limbo’: Bank Chaos Leaves Crypto With Dwindling Options

(Bloomberg) -- Crypto startups are left searching for alternative banking solutions after the collapse of three US banks with ties to the digital-asset industry and its backers.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Years of regulatory scrutiny have effectively blocked most crypto firms from traditional banks. So the failure of Silicon Valley Bank has thrown many groups’ day-to-day mechanics like payroll and bill processing into flux, while the shuttering of Silvergate Capital Corp. and Signature Bank has closed vital on-off ramps between crypto and traditional currencies.

“Everybody’s in limbo,” said Dan Matuszewski, co-founder at crypto investment fund CMS Holdings.

Now crypto startups are weighing their options — many of which are likely to push the industry further into the fringes of the financial sector — including the creation of a community-run credit union, launching a blockchain-based solution or even utilizing crypto credit cards.

To be sure, venture capital firms are helping portfolio companies find new banking partners. Cross River Bank has emerged as a preferred option after it was reported Circle Internet Financial Ltd. was shifting business there from SVB, where it had $3.3 billion deposited.

But, given most banks’ reluctance to partner, others are looking to take matters into their own hands, said David Pakman, managing partner at crypto VC firm Coinfund LLC. Chats between VCs, founders and others in the crypto community on platforms like Telegram boil down to a simple, urgent message, he said: “We must build an alternative.”

One option on deck is a community-run credit union that could receive deposits and make loans. Proponents even argue that if it were a nonprofit, deposits would be less at risk since it wouldn’t be investing like a traditional bank.

Another alternative would be to lean further into blockchain technology. If a crypto custody firm were to link with a payroll provider, for example, there’d be a way to at least pay employees by converting stablecoins to dollars.

“We know quality custody exists in crypto,” Pakman said. But it could be a stretch, given the amount of distress caused by USD Coin’s recent de-pegging after Circle disclosed its exposure to SVB, he said.

A third option involves the use of corporate credit cards that allow holders to pay off balances with crypto. Pakman said VCs have also been meeting with companies that previously offered credit cards with crypto rewards to see if an option like that could be made available.

But any solution is likely to face the challenge of finding funds. Many of the VC firms that helped pour a record $31 billion into blockchain startups last year were also SVB depositors who are likely to pull back on speculative investments. Plus, crypto VC funding had already declined 75% in fourth quarter over the previous year, according to analytics firm PitchBook, after crypto’s multiple blowups last year.

SVB wasn’t “just another mom-and-pop bank around the corner,” but a linchpin in venture investing, said Edith Yeung, general partner at Race Capital. “I’m sure there were deals made last week that are now not going to happen.”

This week US regulators assured SVB and Signature Bank depositors they would have access to funds. But crypto firms still have many banking hurdles ahead.

“It’s a good week for people getting their money back,” said Haseeb Qureshi, managing partner at VC firm Dragonfly. “It’s a bad week for crypto banking.”

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Richard Branson's Virgin Orbit prepares for insolvency amid emergency funding requests

    Richard Branson's Virgin Orbit is working Ducera and Alvarez & Marsal to draw up insolvency plans in case it cannot secure funding from investors, according to Sky News

  • US Credit Crunch Raises Risk of Fed Slamming Brakes Too Hard

    (Bloomberg) -- A banking crisis in a matter of days has emerged to potentially choke off a red-hot economy, raising the odds of a recession that the Federal Reserve has been working to avoid.Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisCredit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now WorthlessWarren Buffett in Contact With Biden Team on Banking CrisisCredit Suisse Said to Push Back Against UBS’s $1 Billion OfferFed and Global Central Banks Move to Boost Do

  • Investors Say Banking Crisis Far From Over Even After UBS’s Credit Suisse Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors and strategists say the turmoil in global financial markets still has room to run even after UBS Group AG’s agreement to take over of Credit Suisse Group AG, and the announcement of new dollar liquidity measures among central banks.Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisCredit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now WorthlessWarren Buffett in Contact With Biden Team on Banking CrisisCredit Suisse Said to Push Back Against U

  • TSMC’s Container Maker is Hidden Jewel of Japan’s Chip Industry

    (Bloomberg) -- The world’s most advanced and delicately fine-tuned semiconductors wouldn’t be possible without the aid of giant steel storage tanks built by a little-known Tokyo company founded in 1927.Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisCredit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now WorthlessWarren Buffett in Contact With Biden Team on Banking CrisisCredit Suisse Said to Push Back Against UBS’s $1 Billion OfferFed and Global Central Banks Move

  • Analysis-UBS swallows doomed Credit Suisse, casting shadow over Switzerland

    UBS Group emerged as Switzerland’s one and only global bank with a state-backed rescue of its smaller peer Credit Suisse, a risky bet that makes the Swiss economy more dependent on a single lender. The unprecedented move announced late on Sunday in Zurich capped a race against time by regulators to avert a meltdown in global markets. Switzerland is pledging more than 160 billion francs ($173 billion) in loans and guarantees to underpin the new group, guarding against further risks undermining the lender.

  • Bitcoin Is Rising After UBS-Credit Suisse Deal

    Jitters about the banking sector could encourage the Fed to take a less aggressive stance on interest rates, which could boost cryptocurrencies.

  • After UBS buys Credit Suisse, here's where investors may focus next

    The crisis rolls right along, explains this strategist.

  • Credit Suisse says $17 billion of its debt now worthless, angering bondholders

    Credit Suisse said 16 billion Swiss francs ($17.24 billion) of its Additional Tier 1 debt will be written down to zero on the orders of the Swiss regulator as part of its rescue merger with UBS, angering bondholders on Sunday. FINMA, the Swiss regulator, said the decision would bolster the bank's capital. The move reflects authorities' desire to see private investors share the pain from Credit Suisse's troubles.

  • Close to 190 banks could face Silicon Valley Bank's fate, according to a new study

    The Fed's aggressive interest rate hikes have eroded the value of bank assets such as government bonds and mortgage-backed securities.

  • Saudis, Qataris and Norway to see big losses on UBS deal for Credit Suisse

    The chairman of Saudi National Bank, Ammar Al Khudiary, went on Bloomberg TV on Wednesday and was asked if it would increase its stake. “The answer is absolutely not, for many reasons outside the simplest reason, which is regulatory and statutory,” he said.

  • S&P Stunts First Republic Bank with More Bad News

    The pressure continues to mount around First Republic Bank. The San Francisco-based bank is at the center of the crisis of confidence, currently rocking the banking sector, since the sudden collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, after bad bets on interest rates. For investors worried about what they don't know, First Republic Bank, which has a portfolio of municipal bonds, presents a similar profile to SVB.

  • Credit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now Worthless

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisCredit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now WorthlessWarren Buffett in Contact With Biden Team on Banking CrisisCredit Suisse Said to Push Back Against UBS’s $1 Billion OfferFed and Global Central Banks Move to Boost Dollar FundingHolders of Credit Suisse Group AG bonds suffered a historic loss when a takeover by UBS Group AG wiped out about 16 billion Swiss francs ($17.3 billion) worth of ri

  • Cathie Wood Calls One Reaction to SVB Collapse 'Disturbing'

    Cathie Wood is perplexed. The Ark Invest CEO appeared on Fox Business Channel March 17 to offer her view on what she is disturbed about regarding a response to the Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) collapse. "What is disturbing to me, is to hear Larry Summers, Mohamed El-Erian and others say, 'well, 25 basis points, (at least) it won't be 50 basis points,'" Wood said.

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on three names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Estee Lauder Companies Inc. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise After Credit Suisse Deal; 7 Stocks Near Buy Points

    UBS will buy its ailing Swiss rival for just over $3 billion. First Republic Bank and the upcoming Fed meeting also are in focus.

  • First Republic Bank Looms Large for U.S. Regulators After Credit Suisse Sale

    Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Fed Chair Jerome Powell are seeking to reassure investors to halt a slide in financial stocks.

  • First Republic Downgraded by S&P for the Second Time in a Week

    (Bloomberg) -- First Republic Bank was downgraded again Sunday by S&P Global Inc., days after the ratings firm cut the lender to junk.Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisCredit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now WorthlessWarren Buffett in Contact With Biden Team on Banking CrisisCredit Suisse Said to Push Back Against UBS’s $1 Billion OfferFed and Global Central Banks Move to Boost Dollar FundingS&P said it lowered First Republic’s long-ter

  • Nike, Chevron, Nvidia, Altria, Adobe, and More Stocks to Watch This Week

    The Federal Reserve makes a policy decision on Wednesday, as Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen testifies. Plus, the latest earnings reports and PMI data.

  • New York Community Bancorp unit to buy Signature Bank assets - FDIC

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A subsidiary of New York Community Bancorp has entered into an agreement with U.S. regulators to buy deposits and loans from New York-based Signature Bank, which was closed a week ago. The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) said the deal would see the subsidiary, Flagstar Bank, assume substantially all of Signature Bank's deposits, some of its loan portfolios and all 40 of its former branches. Roughly $60 billion of Signature Bank's loans and $4 billion of its deposits would remain with it in receivership, the agency said.

  • ‘Someone needs to tell Jerome Powell that this is not a kill-at-all-costs mission.’ Cut interest rates now to prevent a full-blown banking crisis.

    A rate cut won't end the war on inflation. It just pauses the battle -- if the Fed has the guts to do it, writes Chuck Jaffe.