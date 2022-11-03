U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,725.50
    -2.25 (-0.06%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,975.00
    -42.00 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,736.75
    +8.75 (+0.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,781.30
    -1.40 (-0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.35
    +0.18 (+0.20%)
     

  • Gold

    1,633.20
    +2.30 (+0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    19.48
    +0.05 (+0.26%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9767
    +0.0015 (+0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1240
    +0.0650 (+1.60%)
     

  • Vix

    25.30
    -0.56 (-2.17%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1196
    +0.0035 (+0.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.9900
    -0.1740 (-0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,275.01
    -8.01 (-0.04%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    480.15
    -4.52 (-0.93%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,188.63
    +44.49 (+0.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,064.19
    -599.20 (-2.17%)
     

Everybody thinks Apple's Tim Cook is boring (but he's kicking everybody's ass)

Samantha Delouya
·2 min read
Everybody thinks Apple's Tim Cook is boring (but he's kicking everybody's ass)

  • Apple's market cap is worth more than Amazon, Meta, and Alphabet combined.

  • Other tech companies have faced more pushback for seemingly investing too much in headcounts and moonshot projects.

  • Apple isn't immune to criticism, but CEO Tim Cook largely avoids controversy, which may insulate the company.

Apple is now worth more than Amazon, Meta, and Alphabet combined, suggesting CEO Tim Cook's keep-your-head-down approach has paid off.

As of the stock market's close on Wednesday, Apple's market cap stood at $2.307 trillion, while its tech peers' market caps — all together — added to slightly less: $2.306 trillion.

While other tech companies' stocks have been punished for seemingly investing too much money in moonshot projects or massively expanding their headcounts, Apple has quietly stayed the course, focusing on its core businesses.

Apple hasn't been entirely immune to controversy, though. The company is constantly fielding accusations that its app store is a monopoly for taking a 30% cut of all in-app purchases. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has even publicly accused the company of undercutting other businesses to grow its own.

But Cook has been careful not to draw himself into the spotlight or wade too deeply into controversy.

Compare Cook's approach with CEOs like Zuckerberg, and Tesla's Elon Musk, who appear on podcasts and often publicly comment on corporate controversies. The entire Nasdaq is down 32.7% in 2022, while Meta's stock is down 73%, and Tesla's is down 46%. But Apple's stock is down only 23%.

As ex-Apple employee-turned-journalist Michael Gartenberg wrote for Insider last month, "boring is what's new" at Apple.

It pays to be an investor in Apple compared to other big tech companies, and perhaps it pays to be a CEO who isn't afraid to be boring.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • 4 new creator tools for Facebook and Instagram

    Creators can make NFTs, receive gifts, and build a public presence through their personal accounts. The post 4 new creator tools for Facebook and Instagram appeared first on Search Engine Land.

  • Stripe, Dapper Labs Are Latest Companies Cutting Staff Amid Crypto Winter

    Payment processing firm Stripe is cutting over 1,000 jobs, or 14% of its staff. Separately, Dapper Labs, the creator of NFT marketplace NBA Top Shot, is laying off 22% of its staff, citing the "macroeconomic environment." "The Hash" panel discusses the latest developments amid headcount reductions across the industry.

  • Don't Race Out To Buy U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) Just Because It's Going Ex-Dividend

    It looks like U.S. Energy Corp. ( NASDAQ:USEG ) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 3 days. The ex-dividend date is...

  • 'This is special': 1997 Stanley Cup Detroit Red Wings relish 25th anniversary celebration

    Thursday's 25th anniversary celebration brought together old Detroit Red Wings teammates and longtime friends.

  • Texans score first on Teagan Quitoriano’s first career catch

    The Astros scored first on the Phillies in the World Series, but Philadelphia since has tied it up in the World Series. Back in Houston, the Texans have scored first on the Eagles. Houston took the opening kickoff and went 75 yards in nine plays for a 7-0 lead. The Texans faced only one third [more]

  • Apple reportedly pauses hiring for many roles, joining Amazon in belt-tightening

    Apple Inc. reportedly has put a pause on hiring for positions that aren't in research and development, joining a string of other tech companies that are scaling back their once-robust hiring initiatives due to a stormy economic climate.

  • Wall Street Hates These 2 Stocks. Here's Why They Could Soar.

    Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) and Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) may be the two most hated names in the stock market right now. Facebook-parent Meta Platforms is down more than 75% after burning through nearly $4 billion on its metaverse bet in the third quarter alone. Meta and Carvana have plunged for good reasons, but that doesn't mean that buying them now as contrarian bets in a bear market couldn't pay off handsomely.

  • Coinbase Deal Shows Google Is Committed to Crypto – How Much Depends on Whom You Ask

    Going by recent headlines and what the company says, one would assume Google is diving into crypto. The hiring of former PayPal exec Arnold Goldberg to run Google’s payments division in January was touted as “a broader strategy to team up with a wider range of financial services, including cryptocurrencies,” in a Bloomberg article and echoed in a lot of crypto press, including here. On the surface, it would seem Google is getting aggressive in its approach to crypto.

  • Zacks Earnings Trends Highlights: Amazon, Alphabet, Microsoft and Apple

    Amazon, Alphabet, Microsoft and Apple are part of the Zacks Earnings Trends article.

  • Harvard University Stock Portfolio: Top 10 Picks

    In this article, we discuss the top 10 picks of the Harvard University stock portfolio. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out Harvard University Stock Portfolio: Top 5 Picks. Harvard Management Company was established in 1974 and manages Harvard University’s endowment and financial assets. Over the years, the market-beating performance […]

  • How Meta Sent Arweave, Flow, and Polygon Cryptocurrencies Higher on Thursday

    Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) announced late on Wednesday that it's building an "end-to-end toolkit" for creating, displaying, and selling non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on its platform. Flow (CRYPTO: FLOW) and Polygon (CRYPTO: MATIC) are two of the blockchains supported and Meta said that Arweave (CRYPTO: AR) is the Web3 storage solution that will be used. Flow is up 14.4% in that time, and Polygon is up 11.3%.

  • Meta wipes out pandemic boom, down nearly 50% over 5 years

    Yahoo Finance's Akiko Fujita discusses Meta's returns compared to the S&P 500.

  • Eagles tie Texans with fourth-down touchdown

    The Eagles went 91 yards in 18 plays, eating up 8:04 of the first quarter. But it took a fourth-down play for Philadelphia to get on the scoreboard. Miles Sanders ran it in untouched from the 2-yard line with 1:33 left in the quarter. The Eagles and Texans are tied 7-7. Jalen Hurts completed 8 [more]

  • Meta Executive Nick Clegg’s Message to New Twitter Owner Elon Musk: ‘Welcome to the Club’

    The president of global affairs at Meta Platforms argues that the Facebook parent’s recent business struggles are overblown.

  • There Has to Be a Better Way to Lose $800 Billion

    The good news for Meta is that many of the biggest losers in recent market history learned how to win again. The bad news for Meta is that it doesn’t have much else in common with them. Meta is losing money because it changed strategies.

  • Lumen Plunges on Its Dividend Cut: Is the Stock Now a Bargain or a Value Trap?

    When Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) closed its two asset sales and appointed a new CEO over the past couple of months, it seemed highly probable that the company would cut its dividend. Is this a sign of Lumen's impending demise, or can the business be turned around? With a new CEO and a better balance sheet thanks to recent asset sales, Lumen could be an interesting stock for deep-value investors, as dividend seekers sell off their shares.

  • Why Axsome Therapeutics Stock Is Soaring Today

    Shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM) were soaring 12.7% higher as of 11:19 a.m. ET on Thursday. Perhaps the most likely explanation for Axsome jumping today is that large institutional investors could be buying the biotech stock. Another possibility is that some short-sellers are covering their positions, creating upward pressure on the share prices in the process.

  • Why Boeing Stock Is Flying High Again Today

    As investor days go, Boeing (NYSE: BA) apparently had a good one. Boeing didn't have a lot of momentum coming into this week's investor day presentations. Boeing shares are down more than 40% over the past five years, weighed down first by issues involving the 737 MAX and more recently the pandemic and its impact on travel.

  • Dorsey's Block posts a jump in revenue, boosting shares

    (Reuters) -Block Inc posted a rise in third-quarter revenue on Thursday as the growth of Cash App helped make up for stagnant cryptocurrency prices that had dogged the payments platform led by Twitter founder Jack Dorsey in previous quarters. Shares of Block, formerly called Square, rose more than 14% in extended trading on Thursday. Cash App, the company’s online payments service, increased gross profit by 51% to $774 million.

  • Fidelity (FIS) Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates, 2022 Guidance Cut

    Fidelity (FIS) is likely to execute share buybacks of around $500 million in the fourth quarter.