Everyone is obsessed with the Waterpik flosser—save 31% during Amazon Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day is all about finding those diamond deals—the ones that make your wallet tingle and heart happy. Right now, our fingers are aflutter because one of our all-time favorite products—the Waterpik Water Flosser—is on sale for a whopping 31% discount. If you've been looking for a sign to splurge on this highly popular bathroom accessory, this is it.

The Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser usually retails for $99.99 but is $30.50 off in the blue colorway, ringing up for just $69.49. This Reviewed-approved water flosser is clinically proven to be up to 50% more effective at removing plaque than regular flossing for improving your gum health and is just all around easier to use than the classic string floss. Waterpik was the first brand of its kind to receive the American Dental Association's (ADA) Seal of Acceptance so regular use will hopefully make your next dentist visit only slightly unpleasant.

Nobody likes going to the dentist, but reviewers insist the Aquarius gave their gum health a complete 180 without a second thought and, in turn, made for less painful visits. With 10 pressure settings and a built-in timer, the Waterpik ensures thorough cleaning between teeth and under the gum line where traditional brushing and flossing can't reach. Reviewers were especially thrilled at the water pressure the settings offer and how easy it is to clean the docking station.

If you're looking for a smaller version of the top-rated Aquarius, you could opt for the Waterpik Cordless Water Flosser, currently 5% off, ringing up at $37.97. The portable Waterpik runs on three AA batteries and is ideal for smaller living spaces and upcoming summer vacations.

Amazon has thousands of Prime Day deals on pretty much everything but this customer-favorite won't last forever so shop now before it sells out!

