Everything Blockchain Accelerates Corporate Rebranding

OBITX, Inc.
·2 min read
  • OBTX
OBITX, Inc.
OBITX, Inc.

Jacksonville, Florida, Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Everything Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS: OBTX), an advanced platform architect, development and services company and software foundry, specializing in blockchain technologies, decentralized processing, and zero trust applications, is undergoing a corporate rebranding as the company continues to grow its national and international footprint.

The company has recently completed several strategic acquisitions as it expands its blockchain, development, engineering and decentralized processing services. In addition, the Company is expected to have its operations expanded into Saudi Arabia and the European theatre. The rebranding will encompass the company’s website, marketing materials, logos and more.

“This process goes beyond design to include our overall vision and reach, and a new year following several key acquisitions offers the perfect opportunity for a rebranding and a refresh as we focus on the next stage of growth,” said Everything Blockchain CEO Eric Jaffe.

Blockchain continues to surge across worldwide, with annual global spending on blockchain solutions expected to soar to $11.7 billion this year, according to International Data Corp.

About Everything Blockchain

Headquartered in Jacksonville, Fla., Everything Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS: OBTX) is a platform developer, specializing in systems’ architecture, and a software foundry of blockchain technologies, decentralized processing, Internet of Things and Zero Trust. For more information, please visit https://www.everythingblockchain.io/

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” which are not purely historical and may include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the development, costs and results of new business opportunities and words such as “anticipate”, “seek”, intend”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect”, “project”, “plan” or similar phrases may be deemed “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with new projects, the future U.S. and global economies, the impact of competition, and the Company’s reliance on existing regulations regarding the use and development of blockchain and zero trust- based products. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate.


