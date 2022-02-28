Everything Blockchain Accelerates Corporate Rebranding

OBITX, Inc.

Jacksonville, Florida, Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Everything Blockchain , Inc. (OTCMKTS: OBTX), an advanced platform architect, development and services company and software foundry, specializing in blockchain technologies, decentralized processing, and zero trust applications, is undergoing a corporate rebranding as the company continues to grow its national and international footprint.

The company has recently completed several strategic acquisitions as it expands its blockchain, development, engineering and decentralized processing services. In addition, the Company is expected to have its operations expanded into Saudi Arabia and the European theatre. The rebranding will encompass the company’s website, marketing materials, logos and more.

“This process goes beyond design to include our overall vision and reach, and a new year following several key acquisitions offers the perfect opportunity for a rebranding and a refresh as we focus on the next stage of growth,” said Everything Blockchain CEO Eric Jaffe.

Blockchain continues to surge across worldwide, with annual global spending on blockchain solutions expected to soar to $11.7 billion this year, according to International Data Corp.

About Everything Blockchain

Headquartered in Jacksonville, Fla., Everything Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS: OBTX) is a platform developer, specializing in systems’ architecture, and a software foundry of blockchain technologies, decentralized processing, Internet of Things and Zero Trust. For more information, please visit https://www.everythingblockchain.io/

Forward Looking Statements

