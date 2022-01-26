U.S. markets open in 2 hours 46 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,412.00
    +63.00 (+1.45%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,536.00
    +351.00 (+1.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,447.00
    +306.25 (+2.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,032.40
    +31.10 (+1.55%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.94
    +0.34 (+0.40%)
     

  • Gold

    1,844.70
    -7.80 (-0.42%)
     

  • Silver

    23.92
    +0.03 (+0.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1284
    -0.0022 (-0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7830
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    28.68
    -1.22 (-4.08%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3518
    +0.0012 (+0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.1670
    +0.3010 (+0.26%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,927.76
    +1,587.35 (+4.37%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    864.51
    +43.92 (+5.35%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,486.72
    +115.26 (+1.56%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,011.33
    -120.01 (-0.44%)
     

Everything Blockchain Expands Operations in Cybersecurity

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
OBITX, Inc.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • OBTX

Increases cryptocurrency mining operations in Idaho Falls, Idaho

Jacksonville, Florida, Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Everything Blockchain, Inc., (OTCMKTS: OBTX), an advanced platform architect, development and services company and software foundry, specializing in blockchain technologies, decentralized processing, and zero trust applications expands operations of its recently acquired Mercury, Inc in Idaho Falls, Idaho as part of its long-term development of cybersecurity using blockchain, as well as cryptocurrency mining operations.

The average cost of a data breach in the United States surpassed $8.6 million in 2020, according to IBM, meanwhile internet crime victims lost $4.2 billion in that same year, based on FBI reports. Clearly, IT and cybersecurity are more critical than ever to businesses and individuals alike.

Interestingly, several cities stand out when it comes to opportunities for cybersecurity professionals, with Idaho Falls, Idaho topping the list of small cities and coming in second on the overall best-of list. The analysis from AdvisorSmith noted that the city serves as a regional commercial and healthcare hub. IT security analysts in the area enjoy a notable average salary exceeding $130,000 and the city has three times the industry jobs of the average U.S. city, not to mention a cost of living that is seven percent (7%) lower than the national average.

Recognizing the potential of this western region ahead of this survey, Everything Blockchain‘s Idaho Falls-based Mercury, Inc has more than doubled its operations since acquisition. Everything Blockchain’s mining operations in Idaho Falls has recently expanded generating positive cashflow to the Company prior to the end of its fiscal year (January 31, 2022). The Idaho Falls based crew was instrumental in the infrastructure of the Company’s beta release of its cybersecurity data protection platform today scheduled for worldwide launch as soon as February 2022. Everything Blockchain will continue conducting research and development into advancements in its service products while growing its cryptocurrency mining work in the Idaho Falls location.

“We specifically chose Idaho Falls as the base for our R&D and mining operations based on the region’s established success in cybersecurity and technology, which are incredibly important to business growth and continuity,” said Everything Blockchain CEO Eric Jaffe. “From its geographic location to skilled workforce to affordability, Idaho Falls is a key part of our organization’s strategic growth plan, and we couldn’t be more pleased that we had the foresight to enter into this region last year.”

Through the Mercury acquisition, all team members in Idaho Falls were maintained and Everything Blockchain aims to further grow its Idaho team. To view the full report on best cities for IT security analysts, please visit https://advisorsmith.com/data/best-cities-for-it-security-analysts/.

About Everything Blockchain

Headquartered in Jacksonville, Fla., Everything Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS: OBTX) is a platform developer, specializing in systems’ architecture, and a software foundry of blockchain technologies, decentralized processing, Internet of Things and Zero Trust. For more information, please visit https://www.everythingblockchain.io/

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” which are not purely historical and may include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the development, costs and results of new business opportunities and words such as “anticipate”, “seek”, intend”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect”, “project”, “plan” or similar phrases may be deemed “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with new projects, the future U.S. and global economies, the impact of competition, and the Company’s reliance on existing regulations regarding the use and development of blockchain and zero trust- based products. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate.

CONTACT: Jessica Hunt, CMO info@everythingblockchain.io www.everythingblockchain.io Investor Relations Contact: RedChip Companies Inc. Dave Gentry Tel: 1-800-RED-CHIP (733-2447 or 407-491-4498) dave@redchip.com


Recommended Stories

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    Markets are down significantly from record highs; in fact, the NASDAQ has entered correction territory, with a decline of 15% while the S&P 500’s decline is still at ~9%. These price declines come as the Federal Reserve signaled it will be raising rates this year. While higher interest rates will knock down inflation, stock markets are likely to take a tumble when the hikes come – and analysts are predicting anywhere from 2 to 4 rate hikes this year. The end of the central bank’s supportive poli

  • Strong Insider Buying Could Point to a Bottom in These 2 Stocks

    Recent market volatility is enough to make your head spin, and can cause plenty of confusion for retail investors seeking a solid market strategy. It’s tempting to look to the experts, but that raises another question: which experts are the best to follow? Probably the best experts to follow are the corporate insiders. These are company officers, in upper management or the Board of Directors, who have both direct access to their company’s inner workings and a responsibility to their shareholders

  • Goldman, Citi Strategists Say It’s Now Time to Buy Stocks Rout

    (Bloomberg) -- After a selloff that put global stocks on course for their worst month since the start of the pandemic, strategists from Goldman Sachs Group Inc. to Citigroup Inc. say it’s now time to buy.Most Read from BloombergStock Rebound Fails and Futures Plunge on Earnings: Markets WrapNvidia Quietly Prepares to Abandon $40 Billion Arm BidMark Zuckerberg’s Stablecoin Ambitions Unravel With Diem Sale TalksStocks Storm Back From 4% Rout to Close Higher: Markets WrapThis Red-Hot Housing Market

  • 3 Buffett Stocks to Avoid Like the Plague in 2022

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is one of the world's greatest investors. Between Dec. 31, 1964 and Dec. 31, 2021, he oversaw the creation of more than $600 billion in market value and led Berkshire's Class A shares (BRK.A) to aggregate gains in excess of 3,600,000%! Of the more than three-dozen securities Berkshire Hathaway owns in its $350 billion investment portfolio, three stand out as wholly avoidable in 2022.

  • Stocks in focus: GE falls on earnings, IBM outperforms, American Express jumps, Verizon wavers

    Yahoo Finance Live's Emily McCormick and Adam Shapiro break down several of the trending stocks attempting to correct themselves during this volatile trading week.

  • Why IBM Stock Jumped Today

    Shares of IBM (NYSE: IBM) climbed 5.7% on Tuesday after the technology giant's fourth-quarter report gave investors hope that its growth strategy was taking hold. The gains were driven by an 8.2% increase in IBM's software revenue, to $7.3 billion, and a 13.1% jump in its consulting revenue, to $4.7 billion. The company's hybrid cloud operations, which help businesses integrate their private computing resources with public cloud services, enjoyed particularly strong growth.

  • As the Arm Acquisition Falters, NVIDIA's (NASDAQ:NVDA) Valuation Looks More Reasonable

    The recent market sell-off took many stocks down a notch. One of such examples is NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) – one of the biggest winners in 2021, now trading over 30% below the highs. Yet, our analysis shows that such valuation might be somewhat reasonable.

  • Is Upstart Still a Buy After Dropping 40% to Start 2022?

    Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) has had a wild ride since it went public in December 2020 at $20 per share. Upstart is a fintech that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to handle loan requests. Upstart's platform uses AI to run through thousands of data points to assess credit risk and make instantaneous decisions about loans.

  • Microsoft tops analysts' expectations in Q2 as cloud revenue soars 46%

    Microsoft reported its Q2 earnings after the bell on Tuesday beating analysts' expectations on strong demand for its cloud services.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures add to losses ahead of Fed decision

    Stock futures opened lower Tuesday evening after another volatile session on Wall Street, as investors looked to the Federal Reserve's latest monetary policy meeting and press conference to remove some uncertainty on the outlook for monetary policy.

  • The Ultimate Warren Buffett Stock Is In Buy Zone, But Should You Buy It?

    Berkshire Hathaway is the ultimate Warren Buffett stock. But is it a good buy? Here's what the earnings and chart show for Berkshire stock.

  • Bitcoin, crypto crash muddies the regulatory waters: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Wednesday, January 26, 2022.

  • China’s Stocks Had a Rough 2021. Watch for a Turnaround in the Year of the Tiger.

    Even with China's weaker economy and regulatory crackdowns, some investors say the potential for stocks outweighs the price of sitting it out.

  • Nasdaq futures jump 2% after Microsoft's strong forecast; Fed decision looms

    U.S. stock futures rose on Wednesday, with a surge in Microsoft lifting Nasdaq 100 futures, while investors keenly awaited the Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision later in the day. The move comes after two days of wild swings, driven by uncertainty about the Fed's next move and rising worries about geopolitcal tensions around Russia and Ukraine. At the close of its two-day meeting, the U.S. central bank is likely to signal the start of an interest rate hike cycle beginning March in an attempt to fight a surge in inflation.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks With Great Buyback Programs

    It’s no secret that we’re seeing a market correction right now, and no real surprise, either. From war drums on the Russia-Ukraine border to rising inflation to the prospect of at least three Fed rate hikes coming sooner rather than late -- all are likely to weigh on investors' sentiment. The recent downturn in the market is giving investors an incentive to move toward two of the value segment’s popular choices, stock in companies offering dividends or corporate buybacks. Both bring value to the

  • Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest Predicts Bitcoin Could Exceed $1M by 2030

    Wood previously predicted bitcoin would reach $500,000 by 2026.

  • Monday’s worst-performing stocks in the S&P 500 are down as much as 42% for 2022

    DEEP DIVE Monday’s stock-market decline accelerated, and a closer look at the day’s worst performers highlighted painful double-digit year-to-date drops. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) was down as much as 820 points (or 2.

  • Down 57% in 1 Month, Is Novavax a Bargain Buy?

    To say that Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) investors haven't had a smooth ride recently is a massive understatement. Amid a string of successes (and a few setbacks) in getting its coronavirus vaccine, Nuvaxovid approved by regulators in the European Union, South Korea, and with the World Health Organization, the company's stock has plummeted, falling around 55% compared to its price six months ago and 57% since a mere 30 days ago. Has the stock fallen enough to be worth a purchase based on the expectation of future jab sales and vaccine development, or should investors stay away for the time being?

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: GOOGL Stock, FB Stock Among 17 Stocks On This Screen

    See who joins GOOGL and FB stock on this screen of Warren Buffett stocks based on the investing strategy of the Berkshire Hathaway CEO.

  • Billionaire Ken Fisher is Selling These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that billionaire Ken Fisher is selling. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Fisher’s investment philosophy, go directly to Billionaire Ken Fisher is Selling These 5 Stocks. Ken Fisher is perhaps one of the most well known investors and hedge fund managers in the financial […]