Everything China Is Doing to Support Its Markets During Pandemic

The deadly coronavirus outbreak has been met with a wide-ranging response from China’s policy makers seeking to cushion the economy, support financial markets and bolster investor confidence. Here’s a look at some of the steps taken, along with market reaction.

Thursday, April 9

MARKET ROLE: China’s top leaders in a statement pledged a raft of measures to strengthen the role of the market in land use, capital markets and labor mobility to build a more efficient economy. Policy makers called for improvements to the country’s stock market infrastructure, faster development of the bond market and actively expanding financial-sector opening. They also promised to push forward the market reform of interest rates.

Friday, April 3

TARGETED RRR: The People’s Bank of China said it would cut the reserve ratio requirement for smaller banks by 1 percentage point in two phases. The targeted RRR cut will release around 400 billion yuan ($56.4 billion) into the banking system, according to the PBOC.

Tuesday, March 31

CASH, BONDS: China’s cabinet calls for lower reserve-requirement ratios for small banks, more infrastructure bond sales by local authorities, and other steps including tax exemptions for people buying new-energy vehicles. The State Council meeting pledges another 1 trillion yuan of funding through the central bank’s relending and rediscounting program, essentially a cheap credit line for small commercial lenders.

Monday, March 30

MONETARY EASING: The PBOC reduces the interest rate on 7-day reverse repurchase agreements to 2.2% from 2.4% when it injected 50 billion yuan into the banking system. The cut is the largest since 2015.

Friday, March 27

FISCAL DEFICIT: China will increase its fiscal deficit as a share of gross domestic product, issue special sovereign debt and allow local governments to sell more infrastructure bonds as part of a package to stabilize the economy, Xinhua reports citing a Wednesday Politburo meeting.

Thursday, March 26

SUPPLY CHAINS: China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission issues notice urging financial institutions to increase support to companies playing key roles in supply-chains as they resume work and production.

Monday, March 23

*MARKET REACTION: China’s small-cap ChiNext Index ends down 4.6% to take its slide from February’s high to more than 20%, marking its entry into a bear market.

Sunday, March 22

POTENTIAL GROWTH: A senior central bank official says the economy’s return to its potential growth rate will be swift, with significant improvement expected in the coming three months. The official repeats earlier pledges to keep credit growth stable and make good use of the central bank’s targeted easing approach.

Friday, March 20

NO CHANGE: China’s base rate for new bank loans is unexpectedly unchanged in March, indicating pressure on lenders’ margins and prompting calls for further cuts to policy rates. The one-year loan prime rate is kept at 4.05%, while the five-year tenor is also unchanged at 4.75%. China’s overnight repurchase rate, a gauge of short-term liquidity in the interbank market falls to its lowest since Bloomberg started to compile the data in 2006.

Monday, March 16

INJECTING LIQUIDITY: The PBOC offers 100 billion yuan ($14.3 billion) via the one-year medium-term lending facility, keeping the rate unchanged at 3.15%.

Friday, March 13

RRR CUT: China’s central bank cuts the amount of cash that banks have to set aside as reserves, in a move that will pump $79 billion into the economy. The measure will take effect from Mar. 16.

CONSUMPTION BOOST: The National Development and Reform Commission says it will take measures to lift consumption, including improving the competitiveness of its products and services and the supply of imported products.

Thursday, March 12

BORROW MORE: China allows a higher cap on foreign debt, a move aimed at helping smaller and private companies raise more funds overseas.

Wednesday, March 11

BOND SALES: China’s central bank and securities regulator say they would provide “a better policy environment and more convenient terms” for private firms to raise money by issuing bonds. The People’s Bank of China said 209.5 billion yuan in bonds related to fighting the virus have been issued as of Tuesday.

Wednesday, March 4

SOME SIGNALING: The likelihood of Chinese policymakers to further cut rates in open market operations this month is “not small,” state-run China Securities Journal writes in a front page commentary.

