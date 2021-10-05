U.S. markets close in 1 hour 39 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,362.01
    +61.55 (+1.43%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,424.09
    +421.17 (+1.24%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,487.06
    +231.57 (+1.62%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,230.30
    +12.83 (+0.58%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.99
    +1.37 (+1.77%)
     

  • Gold

    1,763.00
    -4.60 (-0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    22.65
    +0.00 (+0.00%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1605
    -0.0020 (-0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5220
    +0.0410 (+2.77%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3635
    +0.0031 (+0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.4380
    +0.5200 (+0.47%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    50,336.27
    +1,130.83 (+2.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,242.53
    +25.16 (+2.07%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,077.10
    +66.09 (+0.94%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,822.12
    -622.77 (-2.19%)
     

Is It Everything You Need? K+F Concept Filter Package Review

Chris Gampat
·5 min read

For more stories like this, please subscribe to the Phoblographer.

If you like convenience, then the K+F Concept Filter Package gives you a ton of it. In the same package, you’ll get an ND, CPL, and a UV filter. Better yet, they’re magnetic. Magnetic filters have had varying degrees of build quality over the years. But most of all, they’re quick and easy to use. It goes without saying that lots of folks love convenience. Anything you can do to save time works! Yet, at the same time, if you’re a seasoned landscape photographer, you’re probably always early to the scene. So does the K+F Concept Filter Package really belong in your camera bag?

Too Long, Didn’t Read

The K+F Concept Filter Package provides a ton of utility for the photographers that need it. The convenience of a magnetic filter system is huge. You can easily switch from a UV filter to CPL to an ND filter if you need. But it’s a bit poorly executed with what K+F Concept is doing here.

Pros and Cons

Pros

  • Good quality

  • Easy to Use

  • Good build quality

  • Very resistant to fingerprints

Cons

  • Major vignetting when you stack all three filters

  • A bit too much wiggle room for my liking.

Gear Used

We tested the K+F Concept Filter Package with the Leica SL2s and the 16-35mm f3.5-4.5 SL lens.

Tech Specs

Tech specs are taken from the Amazon listing.

  • 【Professional Magnetic Lens Filter Kit】 This filter kit includes MCUV+CPL+Neutral Denstiy ND1000+1 magnetic adapter ring + 1 waterproof zip filter pouch. Note: This magnetic filter set has two combination methods: 1. Magnetic Adapter Ring + CPL+ ND1000. 2. MCUV+CPL+ND1000.

  • 【One Second Filter Swap & Install】 Still screwing your filter awkwardly? Now it is time to free your hands. This magnetic lens filter kit could be installed in less than one second compared with conventional six-seconds screw.Swap and intall the filter in one second even on the cold weather, avoding frozen hands.

  • 【Import Optical Glass and Multi-coated】 All the filter are made of Germany optical glass, high quality in light transmitting and transparency, no ghost and flares. With 16 multi-layer coated waterproof ,scratch resistant and oil proof. Providing you a perfect photographing experience and professional protecting for lens and camera.

  • 【Ultra Slim Frame】 Ultra slim frame ensures no vignetting and dark corner on 16mm wide angle lens. CNC non-slip system intensing the friction , easy for install.

  • 【4 in 1 Waterproof Zip Filter Pouch】This filter waterproof zip fitler pounch with 4 layer room for filter collecting, metal clasp for handy placements and velcro seal to your belt for fetching the filter easily.

Ergonomics

There isn’t much to the ergonomics on the K+F Concept Filter Package. There are three filters and one ring. The kit has dividers that keep everything organized, sort of. You’ll use the ring on your lens first. Then, since they’re magnetic, you’ll attach the filters as needed.

Build Quality

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by The Phoblographer (@phoblographer)

There are lots of parameters when it comes to the build quality of the K+F Concept Filter Package. One of the biggest and most traditional factors is the build quality of the rings themselves. These are made of metal. They’re built a whole lot better than the plastic ones we’ve used from other brands. For what it’s worth, these are made of metal. Of course, they have to be if they’re a magnetic filter system. The filters themselves easily attach and fit onto the magnetic ring. However, the sizing can vary just a bit. You’d think that all 82mm filters would be created equal. But that’s not the case. In fact, there’s wiggle room with these–enough to give me pause.

Please check out the Instagram Reel we did above for more!

The wiggle room comes in when you stack filters. For example, if you’re using the UV filter and then stack the Circular Polarizer on top, it will wiggle around. But if you put just the CPL, then it will be fine. I typically only use filters like this once I’ve set up with a tripod. However, the wiggling is a concern for someone photowalking without a tripod.

What really amazed me is how very resistant the K+F Concept Filter Package is to fingerprints. On certain filters, I like that look. Fingerprints shouldn’t affect modern image quality, but sometimes it does. As does dust on a filter. With all this said, the K+F Concept Filter Package has filters that really resist it. When I went to go use them, my fingers were a bit greasy with beard oil. But it got minimal smudges on the glass. I was astonished.

Ease of Use

The K+F Concept Filter Package is pretty simple to use in the field. First, you attach the magnetic ring. Then you put any one of the three filters you wish on there. Truthfully, this could probably be only two filters instead of three. In my tests, the CPL changed its effect even without the second glass element. What’s more, the very color-neutral ND (Neutral Density) filter isn’t a variable one.

So essentially, you’re just changing the filters out as you need.

The system is a lot more catered to using one filter at a time than stacking them. There were times where I used the ND filter, CPL, and UV filter all at once. But it proved to be really shaky.

Further, stacking the filters creates issues. You’re going to get a fair amount of vignetting.

Image Quality

Overall, despite having some qualms about the build quality, I can’t really complain about the individual image quality of the K+F Concept Filter Package. Each filter didn’t affect the image quality negatively at all when stopped down. The CPL is powerful, and I like that. And the ND remains color-neutral while also killing lots of the ambient lighting.

As long as you watch out for the vignetting, your images should look really good.

Conclusions

Likes

  • Convenience

  • Image quality

  • Fair price

Dislikes

  • Issues with the vignetting and shakiness

The K+F Concept Filter Package is a good package of filters for when you need them. Are they essential pieces of kit? No. And quite honestly, I’ll probably end up using my Breakthru, PolarPro, Tiffen, Haida, Syrp, or Neewer filters instead. The thing about this type of work to remember is that no one is really, truly pixel peeping into your photos. So with that in mind, anything works. If given the option, I’d consider buying them. But K+F concept is also just not a brand I think of for filters. If I want a CPL, I’m most likely going to reach for PolarPro. If I want an ND, Syrp hasn’t failed me in years. There are tons of filters out there and arguably too much choice. And unfortunately, none of them are doing anything specifically different.

Magnetic filters are cool, but I’m a bit too paranoid about them. They’re not at all a new concept. They’ve been around for years. But I’d prefer something screwed on and built sturdily. It’s not that the K+F Concept Filter Package isn’t well built. However, stacking the filters just doesn’t work.

We’re giving the K+F Concept Filter Package three out of five stars. Want one? Be sure to check out Amazon for the latest prices.

Recommended Stories

  • Our 3 Favorite f2.8 Zoom Lenses for Professional Photographers

    otographers, photojournalists, wedding photographers, and more. It's also a fantastic lens for passionate photographers who do this as a hobby. They prove to be some of the most useful lenses in almost any situation you can name. Better yet, they've become more affordable for what they offer of the years. We dove into our Reviews Index and found some of the best f2.8 zoom lenses you can get. You'll love these!

  • Best Vintage Cameras Filmmakers and Collectors Should Buy

    Check out our list of vintage Super 8 Cameras and 16mm cameras from Bauer, Bolex, Canon, and other brands.

  • Man destroyed NEA-deployed camera he thought was eyeing him

    Believing that the National Environment Agency (NEA) had installed a surveillance camera near his flat to monitor him, a 60-year-old man with a history of throwing paper and a bag full of urine from his flat destroyed it with a hammer.

  • Is MGM Stock A Buy After Inking $1.6 Billion Deal For The Cosmopolitan?

    MGM Resorts entered a deal to buy The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas for $1.6 billion. Is MGM stock a buy now?

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch Amid Beijing Crackdowns, Evergrande Default Fears

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • Is PLUG Stock A Buy As Plug Power Plans New Plant On West Coast?

    Plug Power, a maker of hydrogen fuel cells, is trying to rebound as momentum in renewable energy lifts shares. Is PLUG stock a buy right now?

  • Is MARA Stock A Buy After China Bans Crypto? Here's What Marathon Digital Stock Chart Shows

    Marathon Digital stock has been volatile as Bitcoin adoption grows. Here’s what the fundamentals and technical analysis say about the stock.

  • Banks lead European stocks higher

    Banks rose in European trading on Tuesday, as the rise in bond yields tempts investors back in the sector.

  • US STOCKS-Futures up as Big Tech bounces from selloff; cyclicals rise

    (Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal and Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Maju Samuel)

  • Is Microsoft Stock A Buy Before Software Giant's September-Quarter Report?

    Software giant Microsoft has earned plaudits for its successful pivot from desktop computing to cloud computing. Many investors may be wondering: Is Microsoft stock a buy right now?

  • Dow Jones Dives 400 Points As Tech Stocks Sell Off; Facebook Weighs On Nasdaq

    Stocks tumbled midday Monday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average down nearly 400 points and tech stocks dragging the Nasdaq.

  • China Relaxes Coal Mine Safety Efforts on Electricity Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese regulators plan to be more prudent in their response to mining accidents as authorities ask coal producers to ramp up output to help stave off the country’s deepening power crisis.Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Austral

  • Citi Hires Ex-Credit Suisse EMEA Head of Hedge Fund Consulting

    (Bloomberg) -- Citigroup Inc. has hired a former Credit Suisse Group AG executive as the EMEA head of its unit that helps hedge funds set up and grow their businesses, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australi

  • Best session in 11 weeks for European stocks as banks surge

    (Reuters) -A 3.5% jump in European banks and a rally in beaten down technology companies pushed an index of European stocks up over 1% on Tuesday, also helped by positive U.S. data bolstering Wall Street. Chipmaker Infineon's 4.8% climb led gains after it confirmed its 2021 revenue and said it expects results to rise further next year. JPMorgan said it is still "overweight" on European banks citing upside to capital return and rates outlook.

  • S&P 500 Price Forecast – Stock Markets Struggled to Kickoff Week

    The S&P 500 has fallen a bit during the course of the trading session on Monday, as we continue to see a lot of concern. Ultimately, it looks as if we have further to go to the downside.

  • Silver Price Prediction – Prices Grind Higher on Strong PCE

    The dollar continues to slide

  • Buy These 3 New Stocks Before They Jump Over 60%, Say Analysts

    Stock markets have been rising steadily from their ‘corona trough’ in the spring of last year – that’s no secret, in fact, it’s been a huge boon for investors. Stocks have consistently shown the best returns, as central banks have been holding rates low. But there’s been an unintentional consequence of the stock boom, one that wasn’t foreseen but has given a boost to both companies and investors alike. The sustained gains in stocks has encouraged a surge in IPO activity. Companies are taking adv

  • Apple Losses Send Stock Into Correction With 11% Slump From Peak

    (Bloomberg) -- More bleeding in technology stocks pushed Apple Inc. into correction territory, making it the third of the five megacap tech companies to fall more than 10% from peaks earlier this year.Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsGhana’s Record Cocoa Harvest Is Bittersweet for Ex

  • Facebook: A Unique Proposition Set Up for Further Growth

    Is there anything out there like Facebook (FB)? Not according to RBC’s Brad Erickson. While other social media platforms have their respective merits, the 5-star analyst says FB has “captured unmatched knowledge of the world’s consumers.” The company’s ability to “deepen its relationship” with almost 3 billion users will drive the next leg of growth. And here Erickson thinks that via “multiple product initiatives,” the company is well set up to “transition from a social-centric platform to a ful