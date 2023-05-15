Everything you need to know about bird feeders, plus which to buy

Everything to know about bird feeders, plus which to buy

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through the links below may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

There comes a point in life for most of us where we really start to see the birds. You might notice the complexity of color in a green heron by the water. Or maybe you're struck by a commanding blue jay as it skids onto the bird feeder and scares off a group of chickadees.

Some of us choose to play host. We make our yards into private sanctuaries for the yearly avian migrations, always ready with a feast. Often, choosing which birds to attract is as simple as picking the right bird feeder and bird seed.

A good bird feeder does more than simply attract warblers and nuthatches, it also thwarts the age-old nemesis of the bird feeder obsessed: squirrels.

Here are some of the best bird feeders for attracting different types of birds and thwarting those pesky squirrels.

1. A squirrel-proof bird feeder that really keeps them out

Keep pesky squirrels at bay with this bird feeder that's been named "squirrel-proof."

Masters of acrobatics, the average squirrel would be a worthy role model for a wuxia hero. Keeping these wily (yet cute) acrobats out of your bird feed is a challenge. With a squirrel-proof bird feeder like the Squirrel Buster Suet Feeder, you can keep these critters at bay to bring on the birds.

The Squirrel Buster Suet Feeder uses a sliding external cage to deter squirrels, though birds can land on the cage and eat without issue. When a squirrel holds on to the external cage, it slides down, triggering a second sliding door to cover the suet and prevent squirrels.

$101 at Amazon

2. A colorful glass bird feeder you’ll love looking at

This gorgeous, handmade bird feeder comes five different colors.

Bird feeders can make a yard feel like a sanctuary. If you’d like a bird feeder that’s as striking as the birds it attracts, check out ApricotMint’s handmade glass bird feeders on Etsy. These feeders come in five different color options, look gorgeous hanging from tree branches and are easy for birds to spot.

Story continues

$65 at Etsy

3. A window bird feeder so you can get up close and personal

Your window can be the new hangout spot for grazing birds.

With a window feeder like Nature’s Hangout you’re almost inviting your bird friends over for a cup of tea.

A window feeder uses multiple suction cups to hold onto a glass window or door, a removable bottom, a roof to keep off the rain and drainage holes beneath the feed. The suction cups easily disconnect from the feeder’s body and make it easy to clean.

Install it and watch birds flock to your window. If you have cats, you’ll provide them with an endless source of entertainment.

$32 at Amazon

4. A hanging bird feeder to attach to a pole

If your yard is lacking shady trees to hang your bird feeders from, a sturdy pole will suffice.

Poles give your bird feeder sturdy support, so why not make use of it with a large hanging platform? Nature’s Way Bamboo Platform is an Amazon favorite, with over 3,000 reviews and a 4.7 out of 5 star rating. It offers 12-inches by 12 inches of space for birds to feast.

Use this with a pole designed for a hanging feeder, or incorporate it into a multi-feeder pole like the Best Choice Products Suet/Block Multi-Bird Feeder Station.

Tray feeders can be good feeders for fruit-loving birds. Use them to provide raisins and berries or seed blends that include fruits.

$46 at Home Depot

5. Suet bird feeders for winter friends

The serene color used on the Audubon Going Green Suet Feeder is great for if your yard is the place where you unwind.

Woodpeckers are ever-fun to watch—with their fierce movements and striking pops of color. If you’re after woodpeckers, chickadees and even some colorful corvids, pick up a feeder that does suet. These feeders will usually include a metal cage that holds the block of suet in place.

Just remember, suet is beef fat. Don’t put suet out in warm weather when it can turn rancid. Rather, save suet for the winter. In the summer, try a peanut butter mixture to replace suet. Mix peanut butter and cracked corn together and put this combo in your suet feeder.

Suet comes in cake form and attracts everything from giant pileated woodpeckers to songbirds. Pick the right suet for your flock and pick up a simple suet feeder like the Woodlink Audubon Going Green made from recycled plastic.

$25 at Amazon

6. A high-quality Audubon bird feeder

A sturdy, wooden birdhouse is always a go-to option.

Audubon bird feeders are named after the famous charity, the Audubon Society, and represent some of the best quality bird feeders on the market. These made-in-America feeders are both attractive and sure to last.

While the Audubon collection contains feeders of all types, a classic look like the Woodlink Cedar Premium Bird Feeder Pro1 is one that will surely attract birds of all kinds to your backyard with its wooden roof.

$64 at Walmart

7. A hummingbird feeder you can fill with nectar

Hummingbirds won't be able to resist the urge to perch and sip sweet nectar on this candy apple colored feeder.

Hummingbirds look much like flying flowers and spend their time going after the flowers of the world. To attract these delicate flyers, get a special hummingbird feeder like the Aspects HummZinger HighView.

Fill your feeder with a pure sugar and water solution that contains no additives. Boil the solution to sterilize it, and don’t forget to clean your feeder every few days.

Be rigorous with cleaning, as an untended hummingbird feeder can grow mold and bacteria and potentially kill hummingbirds.

$23.45 at Amazon

8. A cardinal bird feeder to attract the beautiful red birds

If you're an avid bird watcher who's eager to see a cardinal, try attracting them to your yard with the Sparkle Panorama Bird Feeder.

Cardinals are little living embers flitting through our backyards. These stately red birds are relatively easy to attract in many parts of the country.

If you’d like to have cardinals as yard guests, pick a feeder with a good perching ledge like the Perky-Pet 312R Red Sparkle Panorama, which holds up to two pounds of bird seed.

$28 at Amazon

9. A brightly-colored oriole bird feeder

This eye-catching bird feeder is a great option for those who appreciate the beauty of bright colors.

Orioles are attracted to sweets, the color orange, and skewered slices of citrus fruits. There are plenty of purpose-built feeders specifically for attracting orioles.

The AmishToyBox Oriole Bird Feeder is a bright, recycled Polywood bird feeder with a small basin for jellies and the sweet stuff orioles like, as well as a spike for hanging orange and clementine slices from. The feeder is also bright orange—perfectly tuned for orioles and tanagers.

$45 at Amazon

10. A bluebird feeder that holds dried mealworms

Hang and fill your feeder with all the creepy crawlies that the birds will love.

Bluebirds like the thrill of the hunt, and you can give them exactly that by supplying mealworms in a bird feeder made just for them. These dried beetle larvae are exciting treats for our bird friends.

The Perky-Pet Dried Mealworm Wild Bird Feeder with Flexports is a great pick that makes supplying these delicacies simple. Load it up and watch the bluebirds happily peck away.

$15 at Walmart

11. A sleek tube bird feeder made for minimalist backyards

This Sunflower Bird Feeder has a large capacity for bird seed so you won't have to refill it often.

Tube bird feeders are classics. These feeders use the basic principle of gravity to keep a large amount of seed in play. The best tube feeders have space for multiple birds to eat at once, whether from feeding ports spread up and down its face or all from the bottom. Tube feeders also tend to be squirrel proof.

The Droll Yankees Classic B-Series Sunflower Bird Feeder is a great tube feeder for black oil sunflower seeds with multiple openings and posts.

Squirrel resistant, its sides slide down under excess weight. With the right seed, you can attract birds like cardinals, buntings and finches with a tube feeder.

From $60 at Amazon

$36 at Amazon

12. A finch bird feeder shaped like a tube

With four feeding ports, your flying friends can all eat together at once.

Finches are some of the most brilliant and remarkable birds on the North American continent. Tube feeders work well for finches, because though these little birds eat lots of food, like seeds and mealworms, some of the most reliable finch foods are nyjer and thistle.

My mom plants thistle in her garden to attract goldfinches and it works like a charm. Each summer her garden fills with flashes of sunflower yellow as finches dart between the leaves.

The Gray Bunny Metal Bird Feeder is a classic tube feeder that will work for nyjer and thistle seed blends as well as sunflowers and seed blends. It has space for four to eight birds. The Audubon Woodlink Mini Nyjer/Thistle Feeder is metal mesh feeder that’s dedicated to thistle.

From $18 at Amazon

$34 at Walmart

13. A smart bird feeder that shows you exactly what’s going on

Both modern and tech-advanced, the Auxco Smart Bird Feeder can be your eyes and ears when you're not around.

Smart bird feeders are one of the most popular backdoor accessories for bird watchers, with built-in cameras and a companion app that typically tells you when and what type of bird appears at your feeder.

The Auxco Smart Bird feeder places a powerful AI-capable camera in a simple bird feeder. It draws power from solar panels in its roof and delivers 1080p images. Its AI is capable of identifying thousands of bird types and alerting you.

It also comes with two way talk, putting a microphone to your wild bird friends, and giving you a mic when you feel the need to shout away squirrels.

$239 at Amazon

How to keep squirrels out of bird feeders?

Birds can eat gourmet too! The C&S Suet Dough comes in many delicious flavors including hot pepper, pecan, peanut butter and more!

Squirrels are highly intelligent, and they will get to your bird food unless you’re careful. But there are a few feeder designs that do better than most at defeating these furry interlopers. Many of the best use the power of gravity to slide obstacles across the feeder when squirrels hang on them.

Installing a baffle on your bird feeder pole is a great idea and can make any pole feeder a squirrel-proof feeder. Baffles block squirrels as they climb up poles, keeping them from reaching the feeder.

However, mechanical obstacles aren't the only way of fending off our tree-dwelling friends. Food choice can also keep squirrels away. Many sources recommend using a spicy suet like the C&S Hot Pepper Delight No-Melt Suet which squirrels don’t like, but birds seem to relish. However, it’s unknown whether capsaicin, which is the spicy extract from peppers, can cause ill effects in birds. Instead, if you have a squirrel problem we recommend switching to bird foods that squirrels don’t like, such as nyjer and safflower seed.

How to clean bird feeders?

Disassemble the bird feeder as best you can Scrub all parts of the feeder with hot water and dish soap. Soak the entire feeder in a bucket of either vinegar or a small bit of bleach diluted in water.

Afterward, thoroughly rinse the parts and let them dry before reassembling the feeder. After cleaning, fill the bird feeder with bird seed.

Some bird feeders, like hummingbird feeders, must be cleaned with extra rigor because of the sugars involved. Scrub them with boiling water every few days to keep mold and bacteria from growing and poisoning hummingbirds.

It’s always a good idea to be careful about germs when dealing with wild birds. While it’s rare for anything to pass from birds to people, it is possible. Make sure to wash your hands when you’re done

When to put out hummingbird feeders?

As a general rule, in the U.S. hummingbirds arrive in late spring. When exactly late spring is, however, will depend on your latitude. Northern states will see the arrival of hummingbirds closer to June, while Southern states will see them much earlier.

It’s a good idea to put out your hummingbird feeders a week or two before hummingbirds are slated to arrive in your area. Cornell Lab’s eBird is a great resource for tracking when hummingbirds will be in your area.

Make sure to fill and clean hummingbird feeders very frequently as they can grow dangerous mold without good cleaning.

How do birds find bird feeders?

Birds are visual beings. Without much sense of smell, they rely on visuals and sound. Because of this, many of the bird feeders on this list—such as the orange oriole feeder—use color to attract their attention.

Including several feeders at different heights with different seeds can also help. It’s also a good idea to include shelter for birds

As a last resort, you could scatter seeds around your yard to bring birds into your area. This can lead them to a feeder that they might not otherwise have noticed. However, those with a grassy lawn should be careful.

Where to hang bird feeders?

Nothing is more peaceful than watching birds clean their feathers in a nice bath.

Birds don’t want noisy spaces where they’re open to threats. Hang feeders off the ground in pleasant places nearby vegetation and trees—think harmonious green grottos.

It’s a good idea to hang feeders at different levels to attract a wide variety of birds. Ground feeders will want to be lower to the ground on platform feeders, while suet feeders should be placed higher.

You’ll also want to be able to watch your birds eat. For the most enjoyment, we recommend hanging bird feeders outside kitchen or dining room windows or near porches, in short, wherever you spend a lot of time.

If you’ve got lots of feathered friends visiting your bird feeders, it’s a good idea to add a source of water for them to drink and bathe in. Consider adding a nearby birdbath like the colorful glass Mumtop, or this attractive copper bird bath from ForgeAndFlower at Etsy.

$37 at Amazon

$125 at Etsy

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews, and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: What to know about bird feeders and the best ones for any yard