Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) has been one of the best-performing stocks on the market over the past year, but how does the company make money, and what does the future look like? In this video, Travis Hoium gives investors everything they need to know.

*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of April 9, 2024. The video was published on April 10, 2024.

Should you invest $1,000 in Coinbase Global right now?

Before you buy stock in Coinbase Global, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Coinbase Global wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $535,597!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 15, 2024

John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Travis Hoium has positions in Coinbase Global and Ethereum. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon, Bitcoin, Coinbase Global, Ethereum, and JPMorgan Chase. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Travis Hoium is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

Everything You Need to Know About Coinbase Stock was originally published by The Motley Fool