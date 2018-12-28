Everything We Know So Far About Star Wars 'The Mandalorian'

From Popular Mechanics

What started as a funky little sci-fi trilogy from the late 70s/early 80s has exploded into the world's most beloved fan franchise. Growing to ten films, a couple animated series, and hundreds and hundreds of novels, it's the most expansive work of sci-fi ever created.

So it's amazing that 40 years after A New Hope exploded onto the screen, Star Wars can still experience a franchise first-its own live-action TV show. Helmed by Jon Favreau, a directer/producer most remembered for kickstarting the Marvel film franchise with Iron Man in 2008, this new project already has a name.

So what is The Mandalorian? Who will be in it? And most importantly, when will we get to see this new adventure in the Star Wars galaxy?

What is it about?

The idea of a Star Wars live-action TV show goes back to at least 2005, following the premiere of The Revenge of the Sith. It wouldn't be until Disney grabbed the reins from George Lucas and greatly expanded the franchise that we'd finally get a Star Wars adventure fit for TV-or at the very least, a streaming service.

Favreau's production is wholly separate from Lucas's, which would have been set in the seedy underbelly of Coruscant between the original and prequel trilogies. Instead, The Mandalorian will take place three years after Return of the Jedi (originally reported as seven years but corrected to three).

With the fall of the Empire being so recent, the Star Wars galaxy will likely be a galactic Wild West as a very young New Republic grapples with its newfound powers. Right now the only piece of current Star Wars canon that falls within that time frame is the novel Last Shot, which details the continuing adventures of Han Solo and Lando Calrissian.

But the biggest piece of news we have about the show's plot is its name-The Mandalorian. Although a well-known piece of lore for devout Star Wars fans, Mandalorians, and their home planet Mandalore, is a relatively deep cut in the Star Wars mythos.

In the original and prequel films, the Mandalorians are most memorably represented by Jango Fett and his clone/son Boba Fett. While not born on Mandalore, these famous bounty hunters wore Mandalorian armor, which is why the only official image from the show (very top) feels so very Fett-ian.

As far as the plot is concerned, Favreau's Instagram post kicked things off on October 3:

Months later, a rumor popped up on Reddit, describing a Star Wars presentation that went into some detail about Favreau's project. From Reddit:

...The central plot revolves around the main character and a baby. I guess the Mandalorian encounters a baby on one of his missions that he is supposed to kill, but instead of that, he ends up saving it and a lot of the rest of the story revolves around their growing relationship and his efforts to keep the child safe and protected.

This description sounds eerily familiar to the famous Japanese manga, Lone Wolf and Cub, where a traveling ronin and his young son go on adventures during the time of the Tokogawa shogunate. This would fit well with Star Wars history as George Lucas was originally inspired by Japanese cinema, specifically Akira Kurosawa's The Hidden Fortress.

But this rumor is far from confirmed, but it's definitely a show we'd be excited to watch.