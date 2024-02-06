Shares of Spotify (NYSE: SPOT) jumped as much as 11.4% in early trading on Tuesday after it reported fourth-quarter 2023 financial results. Not only did user and revenue growth beat estimates, the company's efficiency focus has led to strong free cash flow from the business.

Travis Hoium digs through everything you need to know in this video.

*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of Feb. 6, 2024. The video was published on Feb. 6, 2024.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for two decades, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has more than tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now… and Spotify Technology made the list -- but there are 9 other stocks you may be overlooking.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 6, 2024

Travis Hoium has positions in Spotify Technology. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Spotify Technology. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Travis Hoium is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

Everything You Need to Know About Spotify's Blowout Quarter was originally published by The Motley Fool