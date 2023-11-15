Everything to know about Starbucks Red Cup Day 2023: How to get a free cup; strike news

One of the most eagerly-anticipated days of the year for Starbucks customers is almost here. The company announced the annual Red Cup Day will be held this week.

On Thursday, Starbucks gifts a free reusable red holiday cup to customers who order a holiday beverage, while supplies last.

Services at some Starbucks locations could be impacted, though, as the Starbucks Workers Union says thousands of employees at hundreds of stores across the country will walk out on Red Cup Day in what it's calling a "Red Cup Rebellion."

According to a news release from the union on Monday, workers will demand the coffee company "stop illegally refusing to bargain with baristas over staffing, scheduling and other issues." Workers will also demand Starbucks turn off mobile ordering on future promotion days.

Here's what you need to know about Starbucks Red Cup Day in 2023.

When is Starbucks Red Cup Day in 2023?

Red Cup Day will be on Thursday, Nov. 16 this year.

What is Starbucks Red Cup Day?

Red Cup Day is Starbucks' celebration of the holidays.

Customers who order a handcrafted holiday beverage on Red Cup Day get a free reusable cup, which customers can bring back to their local Starbucks to receive a 10-cent discount on their beverage, plus 25 bonus stars for Starbucks Rewards members who use the Starbucks app.

How to get your free red cup at Starbucks

Customers can get the free cup by ordering any holiday or fall beverage at any temperature: hot, iced or blended.

Here is a list of the drinks that fall under that category.

Apple Crisp Oatmilk Macchiato

Caramel Brulée Latte

Chestnut Praline Latte

Gingerbread Latte

Gingerbread Oatmilk Chai

Hot Chocolate

Iced Apple Crisp Oatmilk Shaken Espresso

Oleato Gingerbread Oatmilk Latte

Peppermint Hot Chocolate

Peppermint Mocha

Peppermint White Hot Chocolate

Pumpkin Cream Chai Tea Latte

Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew

Pumpkin Spice Latte

Sugar Cookie Almondmilk Latte

White Hot Chocolate

Workers United calls for walkouts, strikes at hundreds of stores nationwide

Starbucks employees at some locations will be walking out in what's being dubbed the "Red Cup Rebellion."

Starbucks Workers United posted pictures and videos on X appearing to show employees walking out of various coffee shops on Wednesday in anticipation of Thursday's planned strike.

Workers earlier this fall filed an unfair labor practice charge with the National Labor Relations Board over Starbucks' refusal to bargain around promotion days.

"Promotion days like Red Cup Day, half-off ThursYays and Buy One Get One Free offers cause a flood of customers to stores without any additional staffing to cover the influx of orders," the union said in the release.

"Starbucks workers can't keep working with such short staffing,” said Neha Cremin, a barista in Oklahoma City.

“At my store, we're expected to make drive-thru orders, walk-up orders, mobile orders, and delivery orders. This is difficult enough to manage with a fully-staffed floor, but we're often expected to manage all these things with only three workers," said Cremin in the news release.

"We are aware that Workers United has publicized a day of action at a small subset of our U.S. stores," Starbucks spokesperson Andrew Trull said in a statement to USA TODAY. "We remain committed to working with all partners, side-by-side, to elevate the everyday, and we hope that Workers United's priorities will shift to include the shared success of our partners and working to negotiate contracts for those they represent."

The spokesperson said the company is calling on Workers United to "fulfill their obligations and engage in the work of negotiating first contracts on behalf of the partners they represent," maintaining that Starbucks is ready to negotiate with unions certified to represent partners.

