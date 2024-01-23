Everything to know about when, how and where to file your taxes for tax season 2024

Nobody’s favorite season is tax season, but with the deadline on the horizon, it might be time to start thinking about filing your taxes.

While death and taxes are two of life's guarantees, anxiety about how to file doesn’t have to be another. Here is your guide on how, when and where to file your taxes in Texas:

When are 2023 taxes due?

Federal income tax returns are due April 15. Texas is one of a small group of states that do not impose a state income tax, so this means there is one less deadline to worry about.

To file for an extension, taxpayers can fill out Form 4868 by April 15. Filling out this form will give filers six more months to complete their tax return.

The form can be filed after the deadline; however, doing so might mean that a penalty for filing late will be incurred.

How do I file my 2023 taxes?

To file federal income taxes, fill out a Form 1040 online or mail a paper form. Tax returns sent by mail might take six months or more to process.

How can I file my tax return for free?

Any taxpayer or family that earned $73,000 or less in 2023 may use a free filing option for a tax return using the IRS website.

The IRS has online tools to help with filing, and people can call 800-829-1040 for assistance.

How do I get my W-2?

It is mandatory that employers give their employees a W-2 form by Jan. 31. A W-2 form reports your total wages for the year and any taxes withheld from your paycheck.

When can I expect my tax refund?

Taxpayers can expect a refund within 21 days of filing, if there were no errors on their return, according to the IRS.

For the status of your refund, use the "Where's My Refund?" tools for federal tax refunds.

What tax bracket do I fall in?

The IRS inflation-adjusted tax brackets for this year are:

37% for individual single taxpayers with incomes greater than $609,350 or $731,200 for married couples filing jointly.

35% for incomes over $243,725 or $487,450 for married couples filing jointly.

32% for incomes over $191,950 or $383,900 for married couples filing jointly.

24% for incomes over $100,525 or $201,050 for married couples filing jointly.

22% for incomes over $47,150 or $94,300 for married couples filing jointly.

12% for incomes over $11,600 or $23,200 for married couples filing jointly.

10% for incomes $11,600 or less or $23,200 for married couples filing jointly.

Beck Andrew Salgado covers trending topics in the Austin business ecosystem for the American-Statesman. To share additional tips or insights with Salgado, email Bsalgado@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: When are taxes due 2024? What to know about how and where to file