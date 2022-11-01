U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,856.02
    -15.96 (-0.41%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,650.83
    -82.12 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,890.85
    -97.30 (-0.89%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,849.73
    +2.87 (+0.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.26
    +1.73 (+2.00%)
     

  • Gold

    1,651.10
    +10.40 (+0.63%)
     

  • Silver

    19.65
    +0.53 (+2.78%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9883
    -0.0004 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0520
    -0.0250 (-0.61%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1481
    +0.0014 (+0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.1830
    -0.5310 (-0.36%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,447.88
    +63.66 (+0.31%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    487.90
    -0.14 (-0.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,186.16
    +91.63 (+1.29%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,678.92
    +91.46 (+0.33%)
     

Everything is stupid and bad right now; maybe this $200 portable turntable will fix it

Brian Heater
·2 min read

Yeah, yeah. I know. Buying a record player isn’t going to fix everything that’s broken. But it was a nice thought, however fleeting. Long before the iPod, this strange mutant existed. Too weird to live, too strange to die, as someone once famously put it.

The Audio-Technica Sound Burger -- as it has affectionately come to be known -- has also felt like a glimpse into some alternate timeline, where vinyl records didn’t have to go away entirely to make a resurgence. Obviously the size of a 12-inch LP immediately mitigates any pretension of portability, so in the era of the Walkman, a product like this was always destined to be an evolutionary dead end.

That, of course, hasn’t stopped countless companies from producing countless knockoffs in the intervening decades. Nor, thankfully, has it precluded Audio-Technica from taking another spin with the delightful AT-SB2022. The newly announced take on the form factor is priced at $199 and is -- understandably -- a limited edition. The release was specifically timed to coincide with the company’s 60th anniversary.

Unlike its ancestor, which was built with wired headphones in mind (and shipped with a pair for that matter), this version has built-in connectivity, so you can pair it with a wireless headset or speakers. There’s also a built-in battery rechargeable via USB-C that can get up to 12 hours in a single go. So, it’s not going to make all the bad news go away, but it sure would be a lot of fun to bring along for an afternoon of crate digging.

Image Credits: Audio Technica

If your pockets are considerably deeper, there’s always this fully transparent limited edition AT-LP2022 available for a cool $1,200. The belt-drive-operated manual turntable sports a Shibata stylus and carbon-fiber tonearm, all for the price of six Sound Burgers. If that's not enough, there's always this $9,000 stereo cartridge with a lab-grown diamond.

Maybe that will help drown out the news for a bit.

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. memory chip maker Micron ships latest DRAM chip to smartphone partners

    The latest DRAM chip was made using Micron’s most cutting-edge manufacturing technology, referred to as 1-beta. The company ships its LPDDR5X DRAM chip manufactured with its 1-alpha technology in volume currently, and said the new 1-beta chip has 15% better power efficiency over the older version as well as a 35% improvement on the number of bits stored per area. DRAM chips are memory chips that lose the memory when the power is off, while NAND chips store memory regardless of power.

  • Why a Recession Won't Slow Down Meta Platforms

    Technology conglomerate Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) continues investing heavily in the metaverse. The stock has fallen roughly 68% since Mark Zuckerberg announced the rebranding of his company to Meta Platforms. Long-term investors must understand why Reality Labs has become so important, so here is what it could mean for your investment thesis and why Zuckerberg will probably keep spending that money.

  • 2 Beaten-Down Nasdaq Stocks That Could Win From a $40 Billion Market

    Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) are having a brutal year on the market thanks to weak personal computer (PC) sales that have hurt the demand for graphics cards and processors. While the demand for traditional gaming hardware and software may remain muted in the near term because of inflation, there's one niche within this market that's growing at a terrific pace -- cloud gaming. This rapid rise in the adoption of cloud gaming isn't surprising, as it provides a cheaper alternative for gamers to play their favorite titles.

  • Apple, Amazon, Meta, Microsoft and Alphabet's Earnings: 4 Things That Stood Out

    Though some big advertisers and cloud customers are pulling back on spending, the tech giants remain eager to invest.

  • 5G Stocks To Buy And Watch As Cloud Computing Plays Bigger Role

    The best 5G stocks to invest in will change as smartphone apps, enterprise services and the metaverse develop over time.

  • International Battery Metals Engages BMO Capital Markets as Financial Advisor

    International Battery Metals Ltd. (the "Company" or "IBAT") (CSE: IBAT) (FSE: 8RE) today announced that it has engaged BMO Capital Markets ("BMO") as a financial advisor.

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Watch As Wall Street Eyes 2023 Corporate Budgets

    Cybersecurity stocks have underperformed vs. the S&P 500. But cloud security companies may be better positioned as corporate budgets tighten.

  • Is Google Actually Winning the Cloud Wars?

    While investors were hand-wringing over a slowdown in digital ads, Google Cloud Platform delivered some eye-opening results.

  • Is Cisco Stock A Buy Or Is Rival Arista Networks The Better Option?

    The outlook for CSCO stock depends on trends for cloud computing, plus corporate and telecom networks amid the shift to remote work.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch: Big Tech Expands AI Products, Services

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Apple, more than Meta, holds the key to unlocking a ‘metaverse’-type world of AR

    The big leap forward around augmented reality will come when we can replicate the work we do on a laptop on our smartphones.

  • GameStop NFT Marketplace Goes Live on ImmutableX

    The marketplace’s official release is a result of a partnership that’s been months in the making.

  • Top Tech Stocks for November 2022

    The technology sector is composed of businesses that sell goods and services in electronics, software, computers, artificial intelligence (AI), and other industries related to information technology (IT). The sector includes companies with the largest market capitalizations in the world, such as Apple Inc., Microsoft Corp., and Amazon.com Inc. Tech stocks, represented by the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK), an exchange-traded fund (ETF), have underperformed the broader market over the past year.

  • Is T-Mobile A Buy Or Sell As Q3 Subscriber Additions Lead Industry?

    T-Mobile holds an edge in 5G wireless spectrum but will its market share gains vs. rivals continue? What the analysis says about TMUS stock.

  • Software Growth Stocks: How 2023 Guidance Plays Out Will Be Key

    Software growth stocks are still looking for a catalyst as the sector lags the S&P 500. Guidance for 2023 will be key for software stocks.

  • 3 Telecom Stocks Likely to Surpass Q3 Earnings Estimates

    USM, TU and CMTL are poised to benefit from higher demand for scalable infrastructure for seamless connectivity amid a wide proliferation of IoT and a steady pace of 5G rollout.

  • Dogecoin Jumps 29% as Musk-Fueled Meme Rally Continues

    The coin behind the dog ralled double-digits after Musk posted a picture of his Shiba Inu donning the Twitter logo.

  • Foxconn Slams ‘Malicious’ Video of Staff Deaths as Outcry Grows

    (Bloomberg) -- Foxconn Technology Group has denied claims on social media of several deaths from a Covid outbreak at its main iPhone plant in China, calling the widely circulated videos “maliciously edited.”Most Read from BloombergChief Justice Temporarily Stops Release of Trump Tax ReturnsLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildDemocrats Prepare for Loss of Congress as Voters Break Late to GOPEven More Dry Shampoos Found to Have Cancer-Causing AgentChina Markets Rally

  • Sony Bumps Up Profit Outlook as Weak Yen Juices Sensor Sales

    (Bloomberg) -- Sony Group Corp. nudged up its fiscal-year profit outlook, helped by a weaker yen and solid sales in its music publishing business, which made up for lackluster momentum in its games and image sensor businesses. Most Read from BloombergChief Justice Temporarily Stops Release of Trump Tax ReturnsLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildDemocrats Prepare for Loss of Congress as Voters Break Late to GOPEven More Dry Shampoos Found to Have Cancer-Causing Agen

  • Amazon Prime members can now consume 100 million song and ad-free podcasts

    Amazon raised the annual price of its Prime Membership price earlier this year from $119 to $139 earlier this year. In the latest move, the company is now including access to a larger Amazon Music catalog and ad-free listening to the top podcasts. The company said that Prime members can listen to all of Amazon Music's 100 million songs on shuffle mode without any ads.