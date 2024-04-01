'Everything is updated.' Antique home for sale in Orleans on 2023 Hydrangea Festival tour

You'll find this amazing antique Greek Revival home in the picturesque village of East Orleans, one of the most beautiful locales on all of Cape Cod. And this splendid house offers the best of both worlds: historic charm and details, plus wonderful modern amenities. And the rebuilt barn is awesome!

"It's definitely move-in ready," said listing agent Andrea Howell of William Raveis Real Estate. "Everything is updated."

Priced at $1,740,000, the home features three bedrooms, two full bathrooms and one half bathroom. Chefs will be wowed by the spectacular kitchen, which boasts a Viking range, granite counters, a large kitchen island and custom cabinetry.

Built in 1855, this stunning Greek Revival home in Orleans has been updated with modern amenities and a rebuilt barn.

A large dining area is located next to the kitchen, allowing a harmonious flow for entertaining. A gracious living room holds custom built-ins and a wood-burning fireplace, and a generous den provides more space for gathering or relaxing.

The first floor ensuite bedroom features an updated bathroom, built-in closets and opens up the possibility of one floor living. Upstairs, you'll find two lovely bedrooms, highlighted by plenty of closet space and wide-board pine flooring.

The delightful rebuilt barn offers an open floor plan that holds living, dining and office space with a kitchenette. There's also a bathroom and laundry facilities and a loft on the second floor.

A bucolic yard is home to a handy shed and several perennial gardens. Hydrangea lovers can rejoice, as the home was a stop along the 2023 Hydrangea Festival tour.

The home's stellar location means that many wonderful Cape Cod beaches are at your fingertips. Nauset Beach, a legendary strand on the Atlantic Ocean, is about 1.5 miles from the home. If you prefer the warmer and gentler waters of Cape Cod Bay, Skaket Beach is about three miles away. Delightful freshwater swimming can be found at nearby Crystal Lake and Pilgrim Lake.

A short, one-mile journey will take you to downtown Orleans, with all sorts of shopping and dining options. But the village of East Orleans also holds many attractions, within easy walking distance from the home.

This classic house offers the best of antique craftsmanship and modern updates in a stunning package, and the fabulous barn adds space and luster. It's the perfect spot to enjoy the great Cape Cod lifestyle.

House details for 209 Main St. in Orleans

Address: 209 Main Street, Orleans

Price: $1,740,000

Rooms: three bedrooms, two full bathrooms, one half bath

Square feet: 2,648

Lot size: 0.55 acre

Year built: 1855

MLS#: 22401099

Contact: Andrea Howell, William Raveis Real Estate, 203-470-1959

