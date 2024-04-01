'Everything is updated.' Antique home for sale in Orleans on 2023 Hydrangea Festival tour
You'll find this amazing antique Greek Revival home in the picturesque village of East Orleans, one of the most beautiful locales on all of Cape Cod. And this splendid house offers the best of both worlds: historic charm and details, plus wonderful modern amenities. And the rebuilt barn is awesome!
"It's definitely move-in ready," said listing agent Andrea Howell of William Raveis Real Estate. "Everything is updated."
Priced at $1,740,000, the home features three bedrooms, two full bathrooms and one half bathroom. Chefs will be wowed by the spectacular kitchen, which boasts a Viking range, granite counters, a large kitchen island and custom cabinetry.
A large dining area is located next to the kitchen, allowing a harmonious flow for entertaining. A gracious living room holds custom built-ins and a wood-burning fireplace, and a generous den provides more space for gathering or relaxing.
The first floor ensuite bedroom features an updated bathroom, built-in closets and opens up the possibility of one floor living. Upstairs, you'll find two lovely bedrooms, highlighted by plenty of closet space and wide-board pine flooring.
The delightful rebuilt barn offers an open floor plan that holds living, dining and office space with a kitchenette. There's also a bathroom and laundry facilities and a loft on the second floor.
A bucolic yard is home to a handy shed and several perennial gardens. Hydrangea lovers can rejoice, as the home was a stop along the 2023 Hydrangea Festival tour.
The home's stellar location means that many wonderful Cape Cod beaches are at your fingertips. Nauset Beach, a legendary strand on the Atlantic Ocean, is about 1.5 miles from the home. If you prefer the warmer and gentler waters of Cape Cod Bay, Skaket Beach is about three miles away. Delightful freshwater swimming can be found at nearby Crystal Lake and Pilgrim Lake.
A short, one-mile journey will take you to downtown Orleans, with all sorts of shopping and dining options. But the village of East Orleans also holds many attractions, within easy walking distance from the home.
This classic house offers the best of antique craftsmanship and modern updates in a stunning package, and the fabulous barn adds space and luster. It's the perfect spot to enjoy the great Cape Cod lifestyle.
House details for 209 Main St. in Orleans
Address: 209 Main Street, Orleans
Price: $1,740,000
Rooms: three bedrooms, two full bathrooms, one half bath
Square feet: 2,648
Lot size: 0.55 acre
Year built: 1855
MLS#: 22401099
Contact: Andrea Howell, William Raveis Real Estate, 203-470-1959
Eric Williams, when not solving Curious Cape Cod mysteries, writes about a variety of ways to enjoy the Cape, the weather, wildlife and other subjects.
This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: Cape Cod real estate for sale: Updated Orleans antique with barn