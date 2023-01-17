U.S. markets open in 1 hour

  • S&P Futures

    4,008.00
    -10.25 (-0.26%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,298.00
    -118.00 (-0.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,559.00
    -49.00 (-0.42%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,891.80
    -6.30 (-0.33%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.17
    +0.31 (+0.39%)
     

  • Gold

    1,910.40
    -11.30 (-0.59%)
     

  • Silver

    24.18
    -0.19 (-0.77%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0845
    +0.0018 (+0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5110
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.17
    +1.34 (+7.12%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2238
    +0.0041 (+0.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.5640
    +0.1230 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,233.15
    +381.24 (+1.83%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    492.02
    +51.95 (+11.81%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,844.41
    -15.66 (-0.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,138.68
    +316.36 (+1.23%)
     

Eviation Announces Order From Aerus For 30 Alice All-Electric Commuter Aircraft

·3 min read

Purchase will Accelerate Adoption of Sustainable Aviation in Mexico

ARLINGTON, Wa., Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Eviation Aircraft, a manufacturer of all-electric aircraft, today announced that Aerus, an emerging regional airline in Mexico, has signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) for 30 commuter Alice aircraft. Aerus intends to utilize Alice for middle-mile travel across regions including Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, Coahuila and Veracruz, providing historically underserved communities in northern areas of the country with access to carbon-free, cost-effective and convenient air travel.

Eviation Announces Order From Aerus For 30 Alice All-Electric Commuter Aircraft
Eviation Announces Order From Aerus For 30 Alice All-Electric Commuter Aircraft

The nine-seater Alice is the world's first flight-tested all-electric commuter aircraft. Built from a clean-sheet design, the Alice produces no emissions and costs significantly less to operate per flight hour compared to light jets or high-end turboprops. It is powered by two magni650 electric propulsion units developed by magniX, the global industry leader in flight-proven electric propulsion systems.

Aerus is a new market entrant committed to sustainable and carbon-free technology. Launching commercial operations in 2023, Aerus will utilize Monterrey Airport (MTY) as its regional hub, offering an expanded flight schedule and covering routes that no other airlines currently operate. By introducing electric aircraft into its fleet, Aerus aims to reduce its carbon emissions by 50% by 2033.

"Last week, U.S. President Joe Biden visited Mexico, where he and his counterpart, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, highlighted the economic opportunities created by the clean energy transition. The introduction of the Alice is certainly one of those opportunities," said Eddie Jaisaree, Vice President, Commercial Sales at Eviation. "The aircraft offers a more enjoyable flight experience, lower operating costs, and meets the demand for zero-carbon technology that we are seeing from governments, regulators and the public. We are very pleased to receive this order from Aerus."

"As we enter into service, our objective is to create new opportunities for regional travel in Mexico that are environmentally and economically sustainable," said Javier Herrera García, CEO of Aerus. "Working with Eviation to bring a zero-emissions fleet to our region will transform the way we experience air travel and connect communities like never before."

"Just as Uber disrupted the taxi market, Alice promises to usher in 'UberAir' through the introduction of low-cost, point-to-point air travel," said Gregory Davis, President and CEO at Eviation. "Our aircraft is an ideal fit for Aerus as a large number of flights in northern Mexico are already less than 250 miles. We are always pleased to receive the endorsement of forward-thinking airlines that are keen to address the climate challenge and be part of the future of aviation."

About Eviation Aircraft

Based in Washington State, Eviation Aircraft Inc. develops and manufactures electric aircraft to delight operators and passengers with green, cost efficient and convenient regional transportation. Its electric propulsion units, high-energy-density batteries, mission-driven energy management, and innovative airframe are designed from the ground up for electric flight. Please visit us at www.eviation.com.

About Aerus

Based in Monterrey City, Aerus is a Mexican regional airline preparing to start operations in the first quarter of 2023. Its initial focus is on domestic routes in the north of the country where it hopes to support the tourist industry and contribute to economic development. Aerus aims to offer passengers the highest standards of safety and quality, the most convenient flight schedules and a warm and personalized service. The airline has assembled a management team with extensive airline experience and a particular vocation for customer service. By 2030, Aerus plans to cover the whole of Mexico with regional domestic flights and to offer a variety of international routes. For more information, please visit www.flyaerus.com.

Eviation logo. (PRNewsfoto/Eviation)
Eviation logo. (PRNewsfoto/Eviation)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eviation-announces-order-from-aerus-for-30-alice-all-electric-commuter-aircraft-301722879.html

SOURCE Eviation

Recommended Stories

  • Chinese EV maker Xpeng cuts prices after Tesla move

    Chinese electric car maker Xpeng Inc. has cut prices for most of its vehicles by around 10%, joining other auto makers in lowering prices as competition heats up in the country’s fast-expanding electric-vehicle market. In particular, the starting price for Xpeng’s (XPEV) best-selling P7 sedan will be reduced by 12.5%. Xpeng has kept prices unchanged for its new G9 model.

  • Tesla Lost Market Share in the Fourth Quarter. Here’s Why It’s No Problem.

    Here's the list of all the battery-powered electric vehicles that sold more than 10,000 units in the U.S. for all of 2022.

  • Tesla Stock Vs. BYD Stock: Tesla Slashes Prices in U.S., Europe, China; BYD Soars To Start 2023

    Tesla has already slashed prices in the U.S., Europe and China in 2023. BYD stock is soaring in the new year.

  • Chevy offers Malibu buybacks; 14,000 BMW electric vehicles among recent car recalls

    Chevrolet is offering to buy back certain 2022-23 Malibu vehicles that have a defect that hampers their safety features.

  • Tesla’s used car prices are in freefall, but Elon Musk is not chiefly to blame, according to influential YouTube star

    Doug DeMuro, proprietor of auction platform Cars & Bids, told his nearly 4.6 million YouTube subscribers the CEO's divisive personality is less of a cause than one might expect.

  • Hertz to offer 25,000 EV rentals to Uber drivers in Europe

    Car rental firm Hertz will make up to 25,000 electric vehicles (EVs) available to rent to drivers of ride-hailing company Uber in European capitals by 2025, the two companies said on Tuesday. The rollout of the rental deal, which will include models from Tesla and Polestar, will start this month in London, where Hertz will add more than 10,000 EVs by 2025 that Uber drivers will be able to rent. The program will also be expanded other European capitals, including Paris and Amsterdam during 2023.

  • Chinese EV maker Xpeng joins Tesla, Seres in price cuts

    SHANGHAI/BEIJING (Reuters) -Chinese automaker Xpeng on Tuesday announced price cuts for some models in a notice on its official WeChat account, following similar moves by Tesla and Seres and fuelling expectations of a wider price war. Xpeng lowered the starting prices for its best-selling pure electric P7 sedan to 209,900 yuan ($31,015), according to the notice, 12.5% lower than its previous level. "We hope to make intelligent vehicles more accessible to more people with more competitive prices," an Xpeng spokesperson told Reuters in a statement after the price cut.

  • When Is the Best Time to Buy a Car and Why?

    It's autumn, the time of the year when automakers are rolling out next year's vehicles onto showroom floors—and clearing those floors of the current models, usually at discount prices. After all, vehicle costs fluctuate all the time, for myriad reasons, and it's your job as a new buyer to know exactly when it's the best time to purchase the car of your dreams, and at a substantial price break. Aim for buying a new vehicle early in the week—Monday is the best day, but Tuesday and even Wednesday are good options, too.

  • EXPLAINER: Why did Nepal plane crash in fair weather?

    Pilots say Nepal can be a challenging place to fly, but conditions at the time of the crash were good, with low wind, clear skies and temperatures well above freezing. A dramatic video shot on a smartphone from the ground shows the last moments before the plane crashed in a gorge about 1.6 kilometers (a mile) from newly opened Pokhara International Airport. The aircraft's nose is noticeably high before the left wing suddenly drops and the plane falls out of sight of the video, indicating a likely stall, said Amit Singh, an experienced pilot and founder of India's Safety Matters Foundation.

  • Flyer filmed Nepal crash; co-pilot met same fate as husband

    Airplane passenger Sonu Jaiswal’s 90-second smartphone video began with the aircraft approaching the runway by flying over buildings and green fields over Pokhara, a Nepalese city in the foothills of the Himalayas. Everything looked normal as Jaiswal’s livestream on Facebook shifted from the picturesque views seen from the plane’s window to fellow passengers who were laughing. Finally, Jaiswal, wearing a yellow sweater, turned the camera to himself and smiled.

  • Nissan, Renault on Track to Complete Deal to Revamp Alliance

    (Bloomberg) -- Nissan Motor Co.’s independent directors endorsed proposals from Renault SA to rebalance a 23-year-old alliance and pave the way for the French carmaker’s own revamp, two people familiar with the situation said.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Population Shrinks for First Time Since 1960s in Seismic ShiftChief Executives, Economists Brace for Recession as Davos BeginsEuropean Stocks Rise as US Futures Signal Caution: Markets WrapMicrosoft to Add ChatGPT to Azure Cloud Services ‘Soo

  • EVs Made Up 10% of All New Cars Sold Last Year

    The increase, driven by China and Europe, provided relief to a broader car market that suffered from economic worries, inflation and production disruptions.

  • Nepal air crash: Indian passenger's video caught plane's last moments

    Sonu Jaiswal captured the final seconds on board the doomed Yeti Airlines flight which crashed in Pokhara.

  • At least 68 dead as plane crashes less than 30 seconds before landing in world’s riskiest place for flying

    Fifteen foreigners were onboard the Yeti Airlines flight from Kathmandu to Pokhara on Sunday, said Nepal's aviation authorities.

  • Plan to boost smart electric vehicle charging could save drivers £1,000 a year

    The Government aims to seize technologies that delay EV charging during demand peaks and share power back to the grid.

  • Toyota Sees Vehicle Output Recovery in 2023, With Some Risks

    (Bloomberg) -- Toyota Motor Corp. expects vehicle production to exceed pre-pandemic levels, forecasting output of as many as 10.6 million vehicles during 2023 while warning that final shipments could be 10% lower if it is unable to procure enough parts, especially semiconductors. Most Read from BloombergChina’s Population Shrinks for First Time Since 1960s in Seismic ShiftChief Executives, Economists Brace for Recession as Davos BeginsEuropean Stocks Rise as US Futures Signal Caution: Markets Wr

  • Coroner identifies all five victims in crash near Salton Sea

    Hernan Montes-Hernandez, Alexa Xiomara Felix-Reyes, Victor Manuel Marmulejo-Caurenta, Matteo Emmanuel Robledo-Felix, Ariadne Isabella Robledo-Felix died in the crash.

  • LSA Powered 1967 Pontiac GTO Is One Mean Restomod

    This 1967 Pontiac GTO is a work of art…

  • NTSB now investigating 'runway incursion' at JFK Airport

    It happened on Friday just before 9 p.m. Two planes were on the runway and according to air traffic transmissions, one of the jets suddenly came into the path of an oncoming, accelerating aircraft that had been cleared for takeoff.

  • Car inventory is growing, sales are down—dealers may soon need to offer discounts

    Car dealers are finally starting to build up a supply of unsold cars. That could lead to the discounts and rebates we were all once used to.