U.S. markets open in 5 hours 45 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,379.00
    -2.75 (-0.06%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,840.00
    -9.00 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,204.50
    -34.75 (-0.24%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,055.30
    -0.80 (-0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    115.29
    +4.69 (+4.24%)
     

  • Gold

    1,935.10
    +12.80 (+0.67%)
     

  • Silver

    25.48
    +0.29 (+1.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1094
    -0.0028 (-0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8650
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    30.61
    -2.71 (-8.13%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3384
    -0.0021 (-0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.6740
    +0.1540 (+0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,416.04
    -746.38 (-1.69%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    975.38
    -22.15 (-2.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,448.59
    +19.03 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,577.27
    +184.24 (+0.70%)
     

Evident joins Valtech, creating a B2B digital powerhouse in Europe

·2 min read

AMSTERDAM, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Valtech, a global business transformation agency, today announced the acquisition of B2B digital consultancy, Evident.

Digital now touches every part of a B2B business, and with an industry facing more complexity than at any other time, companies are rightly investing in their digital experience. They are seeking digital solutions to drive smarter, faster, and more intuitive interactions.

Already positioned as a leader in the commerce and B2B sectors, in welcoming Evident, Valtech is now set to become a true B2B digital powerhouse.

"Evident and Valtech's businesses are fully complementary, from a business and technology perspective. We are delighted to welcome the talented Evident teams to Valtech, with whom we have found mutual values and culture. Partnering with Evident and Valtech's clients, we will continue to be a leading strategic transformation partner, accelerating growth for B2B companies across the region and beyond."
David Gompel, EVP Europe, Valtech

The Netherlands- and Portugal-based digital consultancy Evident brings over two decades of experience delivering transformative solutions for B2B clients including Atlas Copco, Vanderlande, Aalberts Industries, NCOI and Mazars. Valtech is already recognized as a strategic digital partner for leading B2B companies including Linde, Henkel, Grundfos and Wavin. Strengthening forces with Evident elevates Valtech's B2B presence across the European region and globally.

'I am really looking forward to the opportunity to grow our international business even faster in the B2B market, within the context of Valtech. The timing of us getting together couldn't have been better, given the growth momentum in the B2B market.'
Ferry Meijndert, CEO, Evident

Evident's deep relationships with Microsoft Azure and Intershop both broaden and deepen the scope of technology partnerships Valtech can offer their clients, which already include SAP Hybris, commercetools, VTEX, Optimizely and Salesforce, among others. Listed as one of the most significant commerce services providers by leading analysts, the addition of these B2B specialists is also set to supercharge Valtech's already impressive global commerce footprint.

'The cultural match between our two companies feels great from the start. The entrepreneurial 'can-do' mentality combined with an open and warm culture is a great fit. And personally, I am very much looking forward to another shared tradition, that is to celebrate successes together with our clients.'
Herbert Pesch, Founder and CCO of Evident

ABOUT VALTECH

Valtech is a global business transformation agency delivering innovation with a purpose. We enable clients to anticipate tomorrow's trends and connect more directly with consumers across their digital and physical touch points while optimizing time-to-market and ROI.

We are a network of more than 4,700 innovators, design thinkers, marketers, creatives, and developers spanning 5 continents with offices in 19 countries (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, China, Denmark, France, Germany, India, Mexico, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Portugal, Singapore, Sweden, Switzerland, UAE, UK, Ukraine, USA).

While our expertise is experience design, technology and marketing, our passion is in addressing transformational business challenges for our clients. Challenges where we re-imagine the customer journey and build new connected experiences. Challenges where we make data work in this new era and help our clients transform the way they operate.

Our services including strategy consulting, service design, technology services, and optimization of business-critical digital platforms for multichannel commerce and marketing.

For more information, visit VALTECH.COM

CONTACT:
Rebecca Pilkjaer
European PR & Communication Manager
+45 40 22 93 75
rebecca.pilkjaer@valtech.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/valtech/r/evident-joins-valtech--creating-a-b2b-digital-powerhouse-in-europe,c3517818

The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/valtech/i/evident,c3019023

Evident

https://news.cision.com/valtech/i/david-gompel,c3019022

David Gompel

https://news.cision.com/valtech/i/amsterdam-office,c3019024

Amsterdam office

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/evident-joins-valtech-creating-a-b2b-digital-powerhouse-in-europe-301494769.html

SOURCE Valtech

Recommended Stories

  • China’s tech giants face a domestic backlash for plans to exit from Russia

    US and European firms have scrambled to comply with sweeping western sanctions issued in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. US sanctions prevent high-tech goods that use its components or software from being exported to Russia, even if they are made in foreign countries (consumer electronics are not supposed to be affected). China’s online influencers are already watching closely to see if the country’s tech giants appear to be complying with sanctions.

  • Grain Markets Set for Supply Shock of a Lifetime, Economist Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s invasion of Ukraine could devastate global grain markets so deeply that it’s likely to be the biggest supply shock in living memory. Most Read from BloombergRussia’s Rating Cut to Junk; Talks on Tap: Ukraine UpdateChina Holds Talks With Ukraine, Further Edging Away From RussiaBillionaire Roman Abramovich Says He’s Selling Chelsea Football ClubResignation Sets In as Russians Face Their New Economic RealityChina Spy Think Tank Advising Xi Predicts Russia Sanctions Will Back

  • Ford just shocked the system: analyst

    Wall Street begins to weigh in on a major transformation just unveiled at Ford.

  • Chamath Palihapitiya Sued Over Insider Sale of Virgin Galactic Shares

    (Bloomberg) -- Chamath Palihapitiya took advantage of his insider role as chairman of Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. to sell 10 million shares of the struggling space travel company for $315 million before he abruptly quit the board last month, a shareholder alleged in a lawsuit.Most Read from BloombergRussia’s Rating Cut to Junk; Talks on Tap: Ukraine UpdateChina Holds Talks With Ukraine, Further Edging Away From RussiaBillionaire Roman Abramovich Says He’s Selling Chelsea Football ClubResignati

  • Ford CFO on supply-chain challenges, electric vehicle production

    Yahoo Finance anchor Brad Smith talks with Ford CFO John Lawler about the company's Ford+ plan, supply chain challenges, and production of electric vehicles.

  • German carmakers warn fallout from Ukraine invasion on production to get worse

    FRANKFURT (Reuters) -German carmakers association VDA said that the fallout from Russia's invasion of Ukraine was disrupting transport routes as well as financial transactions and that it was bracing for shortages in a range of raw materials. It said the impact from the conflict on shipping, rail and air freight was compounding problems in the supply chain at a time when inventory levels were already low. "In the long term, the car industry is facing shortages and higher prices of raw materials," VDA said.

  • OPEC+ Faces Reckoning on Russia Despite Efforts to Ignore Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- OPEC+ is doing its best to ignore the war started by one of its leading members, but it may not be able to manage it for much longer. Most Read from BloombergRussia’s Rating Cut to Junk; Talks on Tap: Ukraine UpdateChina Holds Talks With Ukraine, Further Edging Away From RussiaBillionaire Roman Abramovich Says He’s Selling Chelsea Football ClubResignation Sets In as Russians Face Their New Economic RealityChina Spy Think Tank Advising Xi Predicts Russia Sanctions Will BackfireRuss

  • Global Fertilizer Reserves to Drop Just as Russia War Adds Risks

    (Bloomberg) -- Fertilizer is getting harder to find just as farmers are getting ready for planting. And now Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is injecting even more uncertainty into then already tight crop nutrient market. Most Read from BloombergRussia’s Rating Cut to Junk; Talks on Tap: Ukraine UpdateChina Holds Talks With Ukraine, Further Edging Away From RussiaBillionaire Roman Abramovich Says He’s Selling Chelsea Football ClubResignation Sets In as Russians Face Their New Economic RealityChina S

  • Lithium Prices Skyrocket As China Cements Leadership Position

    As the demand for lithium-ion batteries continues to climb, prices of lithium carbonate are skyrocketing amid the news that China is cozying up to major lithium producer Argentina

  • Here’s what will happen to U.S. food prices as wheat futures keep surging

    Russia and Ukraine grow about 14% of the world's wheat and account for about 28% of global wheat exports.

  • The List of Foreign Companies Pulling Out of Russia Keeps Growing

    (Bloomberg) -- The invasion of Ukraine is causing a mass exodus of companies from Russia, reversing three decades of investment by Western and other foreign businesses there following the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991.Most Read from BloombergRussia’s Rating Cut to Junk; Talks on Tap: Ukraine UpdateChina Holds Talks With Ukraine, Further Edging Away From RussiaBillionaire Roman Abramovich Says He’s Selling Chelsea Football ClubResignation Sets In as Russians Face Their New Economic Reality

  • Duke Energy shuttering small natural gas unit eight years early

    Duke Energy Carolinas will close a small peaker unit at its W.S. Lee plant in South Carolina on March 31, more than eight years ahead of schedule and just seven years after it started operating on natural gas.

  • Fast-growing East Bay tech firm acquired by advertising giant

    The Newark-based company, which was founded more than two decades ago, saw its revenue grow by about 40% between 2018 and 2020.

  • Ford CEO Jim Farley: Our legacy auto business has been holding us back

    Ford unveils a major business overhaul to focus on EVs.

  • Ford Motor to Split EVs and Gasoline Cars into Separate Units

    Ford, F speeding its move into electric vehicles, will split its operations into two divisions, one for its electric vehicles (EVs) and one for its gasoline cars.

  • Editas Medicine Stock Jumps As Patent Office Rules In Favor Of Broad's CRISPR Patents

    The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has ruled in favor of the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard in a dispute over the patents around CRISPR gene-editing technology. The decision is part of a long-running legal battle brought by two universities and one of the founders of the gene-editing technique Emmanuelle Charpentier. The technology dubbed CRISPR/Cas9 can cut any DNA molecule. Several companies, including Editas Medicines Inc (NASDAQ: EDIT), are among the companies that use technology licen

  • U.S. Targets Russian Oil Sector With Equipment-Export Ban

    (Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration said Wednesday it is seeking to degrade Russia’s status as a leading world producer of oil and natural gas by restricting exports of technology related to the energy sector. Most Read from BloombergRussia’s Rating Cut to Junk; Talks on Tap: Ukraine UpdateChina Holds Talks With Ukraine, Further Edging Away From RussiaBillionaire Roman Abramovich Says He’s Selling Chelsea Football ClubResignation Sets In as Russians Face Their New Economic RealityChina Spy T

  • Consider stretching out your retirement savings by doing this

    The three legs of the “three-legged stool” for retirement income, consisting of Social Security, a pension and a worker’s own retirement savings, has been wobbly in recent years, but it might not be if it had a fourth leg – extra income in retirement. Retirement Tip of the Week: When you’re thinking about what income you’ll have in retirement, try to find an additional reliable source of income, be it part-time work, consulting or the occasional gig. It will keep your retirement accounts fuller for longer.

  • Online used-car platform expanding local presence with new hub in Statesville

    Vroom Inc., an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used vehicles, is expanding its local presence with a new hub in Statesville.

  • Honeywell rolls out flexible workplace policies as employees return from remote work

    Honeywell International Inc. has announced new work-life balance protocols as employees have returned to regular work routines following Covid-19 closures.