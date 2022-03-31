EVIO, Inc. Announces William Waldrop as President and Chief Executive Officer

HENDERSON, NV / ACCESSWIRE / March 31, 2022 / EVIO, Inc. (OTC:EVIO) announced today that William H. Waldrop has been named as President and Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Waldrop served as EVIO's Chief Executive Officer for six years building a nationwide testing company. He took time away from the company to focus on his health in late 2020. Also during this time he founded Tiderock Companies (TDRK) a real estate advisory services and development company in which he still serves as a Director and Chief Financial Officer.

Ms. Glauser has assumed the role of Chief Operating Officer, and will focus on blockchain technologies, leveraging EVIO's customer relationships and expertise while evaluating new areas for EVIO to diversify. Mr. Waldrop, expressed his support for Ms. Glauser, "Lori has done a tremendous job managing the business during a very difficult time for the Company. She continued the efforts to prepare EVIO for future growth opportunities, identifying and executing strategic partnerships, while eliminating millions of dollars of debt from the balance sheet."

Mr. Waldrop continued to comment, "I am returning to EVIO with a clearer perspective, open eyes, and an open mind. There is still a lot of work to do to complete the turn-around, at the same time we have an abundance of opportunity as we evaluate options to diversify our holdings and more importantly focus on increasing shareholder value. Furthermore, the company has no plans to perform a reverse stock split in the foreseeable future. We feel the current share price provides ample opportunity for shareholders to benefit from the work efforts that are underway. The only downside at this price per share is that any debt conversion or share issuance for cash appears to have dramatic impact on the number of outstanding shares while having marginal impact on the overall market value." Ms. Glauser adds "I welcome William back to lead EVIO into the next phase of its growth."

About EVIO

EVIO, Inc. ("EVIO") is a diversified holding company. Current operations include pharmaceutical, environmental, stability and analytical testing in the US and Canada. EVIO is currently evaluating opportunities to further diversify its holdings.

For more information, visit www.eviolabs.com

Safe Harbor Statement

Any statements in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be considered forward-looking statements pertaining to anticipated or projected plans, performance, and developments, as well as other statements relating to future operations and results. Words such as "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "intends," "goal," "objective," "seek," "attempt," or variations of these or similar words, identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements by their nature are estimates of future results only, and involve substantial risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to risks associated with the uncertainty of future financial results, additional financing requirements, development of new products, the Company's ability to complete product testing and launch product commercially, the acceptance of product in the marketplace, the uncertainty of the laws and regulations relating to cannabis, the impact of competitive products or pricing, technological changes, the effect of economic conditions and other uncertainties detailed from time to time in Company reports available at www.eviolabs.com.

For more information:

EVIO Inc.

William Waldrop, CEO

Email: info@evioinc.com

Phone (702)748-9944

SOURCE: EVIO, Inc.





