eVisit Virtual Care Platform Shortlisted for Prestigious International SaaS Awards

·3 min read

PHOENIX, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- eVisit has been shortlisted in the 2022 SaaS Awards Healthcare Category as the only Virtual Care/Telehealth SaaS Platform in the healthcare industry this year.

eVisit simplifies healthcare delivery with its market-leading virtual care platform. With eVisit, healthcare organizations can deliver faster, more accessible virtual care using their own network of providers, regardless of specialty. Based in Mesa, Ariz., eVisit helps more than 100 healthcare organizations, including the largest systems in the U.S., innovate and succeed in today’s changing healthcare market. (PRNewsfoto/eVisit)
eVisit simplifies healthcare delivery with its market-leading virtual care platform. With eVisit, healthcare organizations can deliver faster, more accessible virtual care using their own network of providers, regardless of specialty. Based in Mesa, Ariz., eVisit helps more than 100 healthcare organizations, including the largest systems in the U.S., innovate and succeed in today’s changing healthcare market. (PRNewsfoto/eVisit)

Now in its seventh year of celebrating innovation, the software as a service (SaaS) program hosted by the Cloud Awards, received a record number of entries worldwide, including from organizations in the U.S., Canada, Australasia, EMEA and UK.

"We are thrilled by this international recognition from the SaaS Awards and for the acknowledgement of eVisit's flexible, innovative technology architecture designed specifically for hospitals and health systems," said Miles David Romney, CTO and Co-Founder, eVisit. "We designed the platform with ease-of-use, compliance, security and end-to-end functionality, as well as flexibility to meet varying clinical requirements across a range of healthcare specialties from emergency care and behavior health to oncology and pediatrics. This global honor demonstrates the true commitment to excellence and innovation by our entire eVisit team."

Head of operations for the SaaS Awards, James Williams, said: "Innovative technologies have always driven industry forward, and having disrupted the software business, SaaS continues to mature as a key driver for sustained improvement across manifold verticals. SaaS technologies are now part of successful business DNA. Continuing to evolve, this year we've seen a raft of truly remarkable software solutions, making it extremely difficult for our team to eliminate candidates at the shortlist stage."

eVisit delivers the leading virtual care platform designed specifically for hospitals and health systems to power virtual care and telehealth programs using their own provider networks of physicians and clinicians. To ensure the SaaS solution meets the needs of healthcare organizations today and well into the future, eVisit has a robust product roadmap that looks out to 2030 and beyond.

About the SaaS Awards

The SaaS Awards is a sister program to the Cloud Awards, which was founded in 2011. The SaaS Awards focuses on recognizing excellence and innovation in software solutions. Categories range from Best Enterprise-Level SaaS to Best UX or UI Design in a SaaS Product, as well as best SaaS in healthcare.  SaaS Awards finalists will be announced on Aug. 23 with the ultimate category winners announced Sept. 13.

To view the full shortlist, please visit: https://www.cloud-awards.com/2022-saas-awards-shortlist/.

About eVisit

eVisit is the only end-to-end, fully integrated, enterprise care delivery platform built for health systems and hospitals. It delivers innovative consumer experiences in care navigation, care delivery, and care engagement, improving margins at scale without sacrificing quality. eVisit works seamlessly across enterprise service lines and departments to improve outcomes, reduce costs, and boost revenue. Based in Phoenix, Ariz., eVisit helps healthcare organizations, including the largest systems in the U.S., innovate and succeed in today's changing healthcare market. eVisit is the only Leader in the Forrester Wave™: Virtual Care Platforms in Digital Health, Q1 2021, and is a Representative Vendor in the Gartner® 2020 Market Guide for Virtual Care. Get your complimentary copy of the Forrester Report here and the Gartner Report here. For more information, visit evisit.com.

Media Contact: Mardi Larson, mlarson@acmarketingpr.com Amendola Communications for eVisit or inquiries@evisit.com

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/evisit-virtual-care-platform-shortlisted-for-prestigious-international-saas-awards-301585651.html

SOURCE eVisit

