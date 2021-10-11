U.S. markets close in 5 hours 14 minutes

eVisit's First-Time Showing at HLTH21 Event Includes Executive Spotlight Presentation, Presence in ATA's Pavilion and Power Press Award Sponsorship

·3 min read

PHOENIX, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- eVisit, the leading Virtual Care platform for large healthcare providers, announced today its first-time showing at the HLTH21 conference, Oct. 17-20, held in-person in Boston and virtually online. Now in its third year, this event is among the industry's leading forums focused on healthcare innovation and designed to bring together senior leaders to solve healthcare's most pressing problems and to realize the most promising opportunities to create health's future.

eVisit simplifies healthcare delivery with its market-leading virtual care platform. With eVisit, healthcare organizations can deliver faster, more accessible virtual care using their own network of providers, regardless of specialty. Based in Mesa, Ariz., eVisit helps more than 100 healthcare organizations, including the largest systems in the U.S., innovate and succeed in today&#x002019;s changing healthcare market. (PRNewsfoto/eVisit)
eVisit simplifies healthcare delivery with its market-leading virtual care platform. With eVisit, healthcare organizations can deliver faster, more accessible virtual care using their own network of providers, regardless of specialty. Based in Mesa, Ariz., eVisit helps more than 100 healthcare organizations, including the largest systems in the U.S., innovate and succeed in today’s changing healthcare market. (PRNewsfoto/eVisit)

eVisit's participation includes a presence in the American Telemedicine Association (ATA) booth 827, with dedicated space in the ATA's "Pavilion" area where eVisit Virtual Care Consultants will be available to connect with the expected 6,000 attendees to share the unique features and capabilities of the industry-leading eVisit Enterprise Virtual Care Platform. Also covered will be eVisit's Virtual Care Maturity Model™, which includes a benchmarking system and strategies to ensure customer success.

eVisit Co-Founder and CEO, Bret Larsen, will deliver an executive presentation on Sunday, Oct. 17, at 10:40 a.m. ET, titled Telehealth and HealthTech: Bridging the Gap and Mitigating Risk. This address will cover how the use of Telehealth and HealthTech is helping providers practice at the top of their license and how HealthTech is helping HCOs bridge the gap in care and mitigate risks across their enterprises.

According to research experts, for every hour of patient time, doctors spend two hours on administration, and according to Statista 66 percent of a doctor's time is spent on administration. Larsen will cover how technology advancements are happening every day, every nanosecond and those that embrace these approaches to work smarter help drive the change needed in healthcare. From providers and nursing staff to care coordinators and admin team members – technology, especially Virtual Care, is becoming a more crucial aspect in advancing patient care delivery.

Power Press Awards
The Power Press Awards are dedicated to celebrating outstanding work in healthcare journalism and this year's awards will recognize journalists for their superior efforts to advance healthcare innovation across seven specific categories. eVisit is this year's sponsor of the Excellence in Virtual Care Reporting Award, where six nominees from leading healthcare media outlets will vie for the trophy. Learn more about the nominees and vote here.

About eVisit
eVisit simplifies healthcare delivery with its market-leading Virtual Care platform. With eVisit, healthcare organizations can deliver faster, more accessible Virtual Care using their own network of providers, regardless of specialty. eVisit works seamlessly across enterprise service lines and departments to improve outcomes, reduce costs, and boost revenue. Based in Mesa, Ariz., eVisit helps healthcare organizations, including the largest systems in the U.S., innovate and succeed in today's changing healthcare market. Its unique operational excellence program, the eVisit Virtual Care Maturity Model, includes a benchmarking system and educational workshops across six foundational areas to help ensure customer success. eVisit is the only Leader in the Forrester Wave™: Virtual Care Platforms in Digital Health, Q1 2021, and is a Representative Vendor in the Gartner® 2020 Market Guide for Virtual Care. Get your complimentary copy of the Forrester Report here and the Gartner Report here. For more information, visit evisit.com.

eVisit Media Contact:
Mardi Larson: 612.384.4383
inquiries@evisit.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/evisits-first-time-showing-at-hlth21-event-includes-executive-spotlight-presentation-presence-in-atas-pavilion-and-power-press-award-sponsorship-301396577.html

SOURCE eVisit

