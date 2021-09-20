U.S. markets close in 5 hours 52 minutes

Evli Bank Plc’s transfer of own shares based on incentive plan

Evli Pankki Oyj
·2 min read
EVLI BANK PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 20.9.2021, AT 4.45 PM (EST/EEST)

On September 20, 2021, Evli Bank Plc transferred a total of 38,720 of its own B shares held by the company for the payment of share-based incentive plan rewards. The share awards apply to the second deferral period of Restricted Share Plan 2017. The shares have been transferred without consideration to key persons belonging to the share-based incentive plan in accordance with the terms and conditions of the incentive plan.

Evli Bank has informed about the Restricted Share Plan 2017 in a stock exchange release on September 5, 2017.

After the transfer, the company holds a total of 251,983 of its own B shares.

EVLI BANK PLC

For additional information, please contact:
Juho Mikola, CFO, Evli Bank Plc, tel. +358 40 717 8888, juho.mikola@evli.com

Evli Bank Plc

Evli is a bank specialised in investments that helps institutions, companies and individuals grow their wealth responsibly. The range of products and services includes investment funds, wealth management and capital markets services, alternative investment products, equity research, incentive plan design and management services, as well as Corporate Finance services. Evli is the best* and most used** institutional asset manager in Finland and offers the best Private Banking service in Finland***.

Evli has EUR 16.1 billion of client assets under management (net 6/2021). Evli Group has equity of EUR 115.1 million and a BIS solvency ratio of 15.9% (June 30, 2021). The company employs around 280 people. Evli Bank Plc's B share is listed on Nasdaq in Helsinki.

*Kantar Prospera External Asset Management Finland 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2021 -surveys. **Kantar Prospera External Asset Management Finland 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021 -surveys. ***Kantar Prospera Private Banking 2019, 2020 Finland -surveys.


Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd, main media, www.evli.com


