U.S. markets open in 1 hour 50 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,716.75
    +9.50 (+0.26%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,605.00
    +145.00 (+0.48%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,156.25
    +3.00 (+0.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,738.80
    +6.50 (+0.38%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.50
    +1.95 (+2.28%)
     

  • Gold

    1,641.90
    +7.70 (+0.47%)
     

  • Silver

    18.68
    +0.32 (+1.75%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9816
    +0.0039 (+0.40%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1270
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    30.82
    +0.32 (+1.05%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1227
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    149.7500
    -0.0650 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,208.22
    +16.69 (+0.09%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    435.59
    -2.09 (-0.48%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,935.36
    +10.37 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,006.96
    -250.42 (-0.92%)
     

Evli Plc’s Interim Report January-September 2022

Evli Plc
·8 min read
Evli Plc
Evli Plc

EVLI PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE OCTOBER 20, 2022, AT 2.00 PM (EET/EEST)

GOOD PROFITABILITY MAINTAINED IN AN EXCEPTIONAL MARKET

Financial performance January-September 2022

  • Operating income was EUR 66.7 million (1-9/2021: EUR 81.2 million)

  • Operating profit was EUR 25.8 million (EUR 39.7 million. Operating profit excluding non-recurring items related to mergers and acquisitions was 27.3 million euros.

  • Operating result of the Wealth Management and Investor Clients segment decreased to EUR 22.3 million (EUR 29.8 million)

  • Operating result of the Advisory and Corporate Clients segment decreased to EUR 2.8 million (EUR 6.5 million)

  • At the end of September, assets under management amounted to EUR 14.4 billion (EUR 16.1 billion) on a net basis

  • Return on equity was 27.3 percent (46.0%)

  • Earnings per share, fully diluted, was EUR 0.71. The corresponding earnings per share excluding non-recurring items related to mergers and acquisitions was EUR 0.77.

  • The ratio of recurring revenues to operational costs was 134 percent (141%).

Financial performance July-September 2022

  • The Group's net revenue was EUR 20.5 million (EUR 25.4 million)

  • The Group's operating profit was EUR 7.8 million (EUR 13.3 million)

  • Earnings per share, fully diluted, amounted to EUR 0.21.

EAB Group Plc merged with Evli Plc on October 1, 2022, i.e. after the end of the review period. Consequently, the figures of EAB Group Plc are not taken into account in this interim report.

OUTLOOK FOR 2022 UNCHANGED

The year 2022 has continued in a challenging market, due to heightened interest rate and inflation fears, increased geopolitical risks and a declining market. Despite increased risks, we estimate that the result for 2022 will be at a good level.

KEY FIGURES DESCRIBING THE GROUP´S FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

 

7-9/2022

7-9/2021

1-9/2022

1-9/2021

1-12/2021

Income statement key figures

 

 

 

 

 

Operating income, M€

20.5

25.4

66.7

81.2

116.2

Operating profit/loss, M€

7.8

13.3

25.8

39.7

56.6

Operating profit margin, %

38.0

52.3

38.7

48.8

48.7

Profit/loss excl. non-recurring items related to mergers and acquisitions, M€

 

 

27.3

-

-

Profit/loss for the financial year, M€

6.7

11.4

20.7

32.2

45.5

 

 

 

 

 

 

Profitability key figures

 

 

 

 

 

Return on equity (ROE), %

 

 

27.3

46.0

50.4

Return on assets (ROA), %

 

 

12.0

14.7

11.3

 

 

 

 

 

 

Balance sheet key figures

 

 

 

 

 

Equity-to-assets ratio, %

 

 

31.3

24.8

27.7

 

 

 

 

 

 

Key figures per share

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings per Share (EPS), fully diluted, €

0.21

 

0.71

-

-

Earnings per Share (EPS) excl. non-recurring items related to mergers and acquisitions, fully diluted, €

 

 

 

 

 

Dividend per share, €

 

 

1.06

-

-

Equity per share, €

 

 

4.04

-

-

Share price at the end of the period, €

 

 

16.30

-

-

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other key figures

 

 

 

 

 

Expense ratio (operating costs to net revenue)

0.63

0.48

0.62

0.52

0.52

Recurring revenue ratio, %

 

 

134

141

135

Personnel at the end of the period

 

 

252

282

283

Market value, M€

 

 

389.4

-

-


CEO MAUNU LEHTIMÄKI

As in the start of the year, the third quarter was marked by an exceptionally weak market environment for investments. All major asset classes, from government bonds to corporate bonds and equities, fell in value compared to the beginning of the year. Even gold, traditionally seen as a safe haven, lost value. The fall in prices was fuelled by the war in Ukraine, rising geopolitical tensions, higher energy prices, especially for electricity and natural gas in Europe, as well as accelerating inflation and higher key policy rates. The appreciation of the US dollar against almost all other currencies added to the pressure on the global economy. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) estimates that around 40 percent of world trade is denominated in dollars, regardless of whether the US is a trading partner, which means that dollar appreciation raises import prices, increases government deficits and raises debt servicing costs. Several emerging market countries have recently come close to defaulting and the situation is still expected to worsen.

In the third quarter, Evli's business reflected the historically weak performance of the capital markets. Net revenue fell by around 19 percent to EUR 20.5 million. The Group's operating profit decreased by around 41 percent to EUR 7.8 million. Fee income from alternative investment products and the incentives business increased, but fee income from traditional funds and the Corporate Finance unit were well below the previous year. The decline in fee income was driven by a weaker market and operating environment, which caused asset values to fall, redemptions to increase, and M&A activity to slow down.

In January-September, Evli's return on equity was good at 27.3 percent (46.0%). The ratio of recurring income to operating expenses was 134 percent (141%). The Group's solvency and liquidity were at an excellent level.

Operating income in the Wealth Management and Investor Clients segment decreased by 21 percent to EUR 16.3 million. Client assets under management fell to EUR 14.4 billion (EUR 16.1 billion), reflecting the weak market development and increased net redemptions. Evli Fund Management Company’s investment fund capital, including alternative investment products, amounted to EUR 10.1 billion (EUR 12.0 billion). Net redemptions of traditional investment funds amounted to around EUR 1 billion for the year to date and were mainly in short-term fixed income funds, corporate bond funds and European equities. However, fee income from alternative investment products increased by 34 percent, already accounting for around 27 percent of total fund fee income.

Operating income in the Advisory and Corporate Clients segment increased by 14 percent to EUR 3.6 million. Invoicing in the Corporate Finance unit remained at the same level as in the comparison period and amounted to EUR 1.4 million (EUR 1.4 million) in the quarter. The unit has a good mandate base and the outlook is reasonable despite the weakened operating environment. Revenue in the Incentives business increased to EUR 1.9 million (EUR 1.6 million). The company has continued to win new clients for incentive plan design and administration, and the outlook is good.

The key drivers of Evli's strategy, international sales and alternative investment products, developed in two different ways during the quarter. International sales, with Evli's corporate bond funds at its core, suffered in the year to date from rising interest rates and general market uncertainty. Redemptions by international clients amounted to almost EUR 670 million and the share of international clients in Evli’s total fund capital, including alternative investment products, fell to 21 percent (25%).

Sales of alternative investment products in the third quarter amounted to a total of EUR 111 million (EUR 140 million). The sales were spread across several funds, with the Evli Infrastructure II fund, which had its first closing, attracting the largest subscription volume. We expect demand for alternative investment products to remain at a good level also during the rest of the year.

Responsibility is one of Evli's strategic focus areas. In the third quarter, as part of our work in line with our climate goals, we signed the Net Zero Asset Managers initiative, which will further improve our climate change milestones and reporting. In addition to the climate commitment, we strengthened our work on biodiversity by becoming the first Finnish asset manager to join the Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosures forum.

After the quarter, a corporate reorganisation took place as planned, in which EAB Group Plc merged with Evli Plc. The combined company is one of Finland's leading providers of investment and wealth management services, with a broad range of expertise and a client base that includes institutional, corporate and private clients. The combined company has a strong financial position and excellent prospects for future growth in line with Evli's strategy. Its larger size will allow Evli to operate its business operationally more efficiently. For our clients, the combined company will offer a broader range of products and services and more comprehensive expert resources.

EVLI PLC


For additional information, please contact:

Maunu Lehtimäki, CEO, Evli Plc, tel. +358 (0)50 553 3000, maunu.lehtimaki@evli.com
Juho Mikola, CFO, Evli Plc, tel. +358 (0)40 717 8888, juho.mikola@evli.com


Evli Plc

We see wealth as an engine to drive progress. We draw on our heritage, broad expertise and Nordic values to grow and manage wealth for institutions, corporations and private persons in a responsible way.

We are the leading asset manager in Finland* offering a broad range of services including mutual funds, asset management and capital markets services, alternative investment products, equity research, share plan design and administration as well as Corporate Finance services. Responsible investing is integrated in every investment decision and our expertise is widely acknowledged by our clients. Evli has Finland's best expertise in responsible investment**.

Evli Group employs around 250 professionals and Evli has a total of EUR 14.4 billion in client assets under management (net 9/2022). Evli Plc’s B shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.

*Kantar Prospera External Asset Management Finland 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2021, Kantar Prospera Private Banking 2019, 2020 Finland **SFR Scandinavian Financial Research Institutional Investment Services Finland 2021.


Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk Prepares Huge Gift for Tesla Investors

    Elon Musk took out the carrot. The CEO of Tesla tried on October 19 to reassure the electric vehicle maker's shareholders after a completely disastrous first half of October for Tesla shares. Tesla shares have lost 16.3% since September 30, which translates into a decline in market value of approximately $135 billion.

  • Why Shares of Plug Power Are Tumbling Today

    Turning a cold shoulder to news that Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) is expanding its partnership with FreezPak Logistics, investors are clicking the sell button on the fuel cell specialist Wednesday. As of 12:08 p.m. ET, shares of Plug Power were down by 6.2%. FreezPak Logistics has been working with Plug Power since 2014, and the food logistics company seems to be happy with how things have gone, because it's looking to expand the relationship.

  • AT&T Raises Outlook on Wireless-Customer Growth

    The telecommunications company said for the recently ended period, it added 708,000 postpaid phone connections, handily topping analysts’ projections.

  • AT&T Tops Earnings Estimates. Cash Flow Guidance Maintained.

    The company delivered 68 cents in adjusted earnings per share, more than the 61 cents analysts estimated.

  • Kevin O'Leary says these are the best assets to own as inflation remains white hot — maintain your purchasing power now

    Inflation is still near multi-decade highs. Mr. Wonderful is using these stocks to fight back.

  • Why Nio, Rivian, and ChargePoint Stocks Are Volatile Today

    Instead, investors appeared to be concerned with comments made by Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon and former Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos about the state of the U.S. economy. The EV industry is just beginning to find its footing, but a widespread economic slowdown in the U.S. and abroad could add to an already turbulent time for high-growth EV companies. As a result, Nio (NYSE: NIO) was down by 9%, Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) fell by as much as 3.4% before bouncing back up by 0.1%, and ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT) dropped 3.8% as of 11:49 a.m. ET.

  • Stocks trending after hours: Tesla, IBM, Las Vegas Sands and more

    Tesla, IBM, Las Vegas Sands and more are among the top trending stocks in after hours trading on Wednesday, October 19, 2022.

  • Why Shares of M&T Bank Are Falling Today

    Shares of M&T Bank (NYSE: MTB) were trading roughly 12.9% lower as of 12:56 p.m. ET Wednesday after the bank delivered disappointing results for the third quarter. M&T Bank reported diluted earnings per share of $3.53 on total revenue of roughly $2.25 billion -- both numbers that missed analysts' consensus estimates. It completed its  large acquisition of People's United Bank earlier this year, and is still in the process of integrating it into its operations.

  • Tesla stock falls 5% after missing revenue expectations

    Tesla reported its Q3 earnings on Wednesday missing on revenue expectations.

  • 10 Warren Buffett Stocks That Are Too Cheap To Ignore

    In this piece, we will take a look at the ten Warren Buffett stocks that are too cheap to ignore. If you want to skip our introduction to the investment guru, and want to take a look at the top five stocks in this list, then head on over to 5 Warren Buffett Stocks That […]

  • Chinese Markets Are Sinking Fast as Xi Fails to Boost Confidence

    (Bloomberg) -- The selloff in Chinese assets is intensifying as this week’s Communist Party Congress disappoints traders wanting relief from a strict Covid-Zero policy and help for an economy mired in a property crisis.Most Read from BloombergTrump Prosecutors See Evidence for Obstruction ChargesWeed Is Coming to Circle K Gas Stations in US Next YearChina Is Debating a Reduction to Covid Quarantine for Inbound TravelersTruss’s Government on Brink as Tories Agitate for Her to GoA Tense Pay Disput

  • Nokia posts forecast-beating net profit

    Nokia said it still expects to deliver net sales growth in mobile networks on a constant-currency basis in 2022 after strong sales growth in North America during the quarter.

  • 3 Potentially Explosive Stocks You'll Want in Your Portfolio Before the Next Bull Market (and They're Dirt Cheap Now)

    Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) has disappointed investors over the past few quarters. As for the past, Amazon has a solid track record of revenue and profit growth. The company also has grown important metrics, such as return on invested capital and free cash flow (until recently).

  • Mullen Automotive Stock Climbs After Electric Last Mile Bankruptcy Deal

    Electric-vehicle startup Mullen is buying a manufacturing plant in Mishawaka, Ind., and other assets out of bankruptcy for $92 million.

  • Jim Cramer Says Bank Stocks Are Headed for Sustained Growth Thanks to Rising Rates; Here Are 3 Names That Analysts Like

    Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, has noted a shift in the markets, one that marks a change in potentially winning investment strategies. Last year, tech stocks were the place to go for profits, but this year they’ve been hit hard by the Fed’s rate hikes. Higher interest rates have made money and credit more expensive, which in turn has made it less attractive for investors to leverage buys into high-risk sectors like tech. But while higher interest rates have hurt t

  • Kinder Morgan Q3 profits up 16% as demand for natural gas transport, LNG grows

    Kinder Morgan said it is seeing growing value for its existing gas storage and pipeline assets in Q3 earnings.

  • Kinder Morgan (KMI) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Before making any investment decisions, we strongly encourage you to read our full disclosures on forward-looking statements and use of non-GAAP financial measures that are set forth at the end of our earnings release, as well as review our latest filings with the SEC for important material assumptions, expectations and risk factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated and described in such forward-looking statements. An analyst recently described Kinder Morgan as a capital-efficient business model leveraged to natural gas infrastructure growth.

  • Why Sweden’s $41 Billion of Property Debt Is Alarming Europe

    (Bloomberg) -- Even in Sweden few people knew much about Castellum AB. Yet the hurried sale of 40 million shares in the property company earlier this month is now seen by some as a harbinger of things to come in the European property market. Most Read from BloombergA Tense Pay Dispute Overshadows Nintendo’s Upcoming Bayonetta 3$200 Diesel Puts Biden in an Ugly CornerTrump Special Master Has ‘No Patience’ for Records SpatsBlinken Says China Wants to Seize Taiwan on ‘Much Faster Timeline’Chinese E

  • Should I wait for real estate prices to plummet before buying a house? Here are 3 simple reasons why this housing downturn is nothing like 2008

    Waiting for housing to plunge? You may be waiting a long time.

  • Temporary Headwinds Shouldn't Hamper Generac's Long-Term Growth

    The leading home generator manufacturer is facing short-term problems