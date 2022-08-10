Evli Plc

EVLI PLC MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS AUGUST 10, 2022 AT 12.00 PM (EET/EEST)

Evli Oyj - Managers' Transactions

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Ingman Group Oy Ab

Position: Closely associated person

(X) Legal person

(1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer

Name: Robert Ingman

Position: Member of the Board

Issuer: Evli Oyj

LEI: 984500F4CCF3AD74F766

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 18307/6/10

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2022-08-05

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000513437

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 396 Unit price: 18.2 EUR

(2): Volume: 54 Unit price: 18.15 EUR

(3): Volume: 726 Unit price: 18 EUR

(4): Volume: 274 Unit price: 17.95 EUR

(5): Volume: 1500 Unit price: 18.25 EUR

(6): Volume: 45 Unit price: 17.8 EUR

(7): Volume: 58 Unit price: 17.8 EUR

(8): Volume: 84 Unit price: 18.25 EUR

(9): Volume: 6 Unit price: 18.25 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(9): Volume: 3143 Volume weighted average price: 18.14333 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2022-08-08

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000513437

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 644 Unit price: 19 EUR

(2): Volume: 23 Unit price: 18.8 EUR

(3): Volume: 66 Unit price: 18.8 EUR

(4): Volume: 111 Unit price: 18.8 EUR

(5): Volume: 972 Unit price: 18.8 EUR

(6): Volume: 128 Unit price: 18.75 EUR

(7): Volume: 91 Unit price: 18.35 EUR

(8): Volume: 50 Unit price: 18.35 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(8): Volume: 2085 Volume weighted average price: 18.82827 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2022-08-09

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000513437

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 663 Unit price: 18.9 EUR

(2): Volume: 1000 Unit price: 19.1 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(2): Volume: 1663 Volume weighted average price: 19.02026 EUR

Additional information:

Sari Paronen, Communications Specialist, Evli Plc, tel. +358 40 7442697, sari.paronen@evli.com



