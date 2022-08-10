U.S. markets open in 3 hours 43 minutes

Evli Plc - Managers' Transactions

Evli Plc
·3 min read
In this article:
  • EVLI.HE
Evli Plc
Evli Plc

EVLI PLC MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS AUGUST 10, 2022 AT 12.00 PM (EET/EEST)

Evli Oyj - Managers' Transactions

____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Ingman Group Oy Ab
Position: Closely associated person

(X) Legal person

(1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer
Name: Robert Ingman
Position: Member of the Board

Issuer: Evli Oyj
LEI: 984500F4CCF3AD74F766
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 18307/6/10
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2022-08-05
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000513437
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 396 Unit price: 18.2 EUR
(2): Volume: 54 Unit price: 18.15 EUR
(3): Volume: 726 Unit price: 18 EUR
(4): Volume: 274 Unit price: 17.95 EUR
(5): Volume: 1500 Unit price: 18.25 EUR
(6): Volume: 45 Unit price: 17.8 EUR
(7): Volume: 58 Unit price: 17.8 EUR
(8): Volume: 84 Unit price: 18.25 EUR
(9): Volume: 6 Unit price: 18.25 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(9): Volume: 3143 Volume weighted average price: 18.14333 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2022-08-08
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000513437
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 644 Unit price: 19 EUR
(2): Volume: 23 Unit price: 18.8 EUR
(3): Volume: 66 Unit price: 18.8 EUR
(4): Volume: 111 Unit price: 18.8 EUR
(5): Volume: 972 Unit price: 18.8 EUR
(6): Volume: 128 Unit price: 18.75 EUR
(7): Volume: 91 Unit price: 18.35 EUR
(8): Volume: 50 Unit price: 18.35 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(8): Volume: 2085 Volume weighted average price: 18.82827 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2022-08-09
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000513437
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 663 Unit price: 18.9 EUR
(2): Volume: 1000 Unit price: 19.1 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(2): Volume: 1663 Volume weighted average price: 19.02026 EUR


Additional information:

Sari Paronen, Communications Specialist, Evli Plc, tel. +358 40 7442697, sari.paronen@evli.com


Evli in brief

We see wealth as an engine to drive progress. We draw on our heritage, broad expertise and Nordic values to grow and manage wealth for institutions, corporations and private persons in a responsible way.

We are the leading asset manager in Finland* offering a broad range of services including mutual funds, asset management and capital markets services, alternative investment products, equity research, share plan design and administration as well as Corporate Finance services. Responsible investing is integrated in every investment decision and our expertise is widely acknowledged by our clients. Evli has Finland's best expertise in responsible investment**.

Evli Group employs around 250 professionals and Evli has a total of EUR 14.5 billion in client assets under management (net 6/2022). Evli Plc’s B shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.

*Kantar Prospera External Asset Management Finland 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2021, Kantar Prospera Private Banking 2019, 2020 Finland **SFR Scandinavian Financial Research Institutional Investment Services Finland 2021.


Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd, main media, www.evli.com


