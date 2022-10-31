Evli Plc's financial reporting in 2023

Evli Plc

EVLI PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE OCTOBER 31, 2022 AT 10.00 AM (EET/EEST)

Evli Plc will publish the following financial reports in 2023:

Financial Statements 2022: January 26, 2023

Interim Report, January-March: April 25, 2023

Half-year Financial Report, January-June: July 18, 2023

Interim Report, January-September: October 26, 2023



The Annual Report and Financial Statements for 2022 will be published on the company's website approximately on February 14, 2023.

The Annual General Meeting of Evli Plc is planned to be held in Helsinki on March 14, 2023.

Evli follows a silent period of 30 days prior to the publication of its financial reports.

For additional information, please contact:

Juho Mikola, CFO, Evli Plc, tel. +358 40 717 8888, juho.mikola@evli.com



Evli Plc

We see wealth as an engine to drive progress. We draw on our heritage, broad expertise and Nordic values to grow and manage wealth for institutions, corporations and private persons in a responsible way.

We are the leading asset manager in Finland* offering a broad range of services including mutual funds, asset management and capital markets services, alternative investment products, equity research, share plan design and administration as well as Corporate Finance services. Responsible investing is integrated in every investment decision and our expertise is widely acknowledged by our clients. Evli has Finland's best expertise in responsible investment**.

Evli Group employs around 250 professionals and Evli has a total of EUR 14.4 billion in client assets under management (net 9/2022). Evli Plc’s B shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.

*Kantar Prospera External Asset Management Finland 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2021, Kantar Prospera Private Banking 2019, 2020 Finland **SFR Scandinavian Financial Research Institutional Investment Services Finland 2021.



