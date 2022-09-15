U.S. markets open in 3 hours 8 minutes

EVLO Energy Storage Inc. inaugurates a first international facility in France

·2 min read

JOUX-LA-VILLE, France, Sept. 15, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - EVLO Energy Storage Inc. ("EVLO") participated in today's inauguration of Innergex's Tonnerre facility in the Bourgogne-Franche-Comté region. This 9 MW / 9 MWh battery energy storage system will enhance the stability of France's power transmission system.

Hydro-Québec Logo (CNW Group/Hydro-Québec)
EVLO was selected by Québec company Innergex to provide the energy storage system required for the project. With a turnkey solution that includes the battery energy storage system, as well as its installation, commissioning, monitoring and maintenance, EVLO is contributing to the stability and security of France's grid. As of July 22, 2022, EVLO's systems have been able to regulate voltage and frequency in order to minimize excursions and participate in the capacity market.

EVLO President and CEO Sonia St-Arnaud highlighted the importance of this first international facility for the company, while underscoring the key role of cross-border partnerships in a successful energy transition across the globe.

"In a world currently navigating the energy transition, EVLO's battery energy storage systems support the stability and resilience of current and future power systems while contributing to renewable energy integration. Innergex's decision to incorporate our products in its Tonnerre project is a concrete and practical example of this."
Sonia St-Arnaud, EVLO's President and CEO

The battery energy storage systems proposed by EVLO are the culmination of several decades of research and development at Hydro-Québec's research institute, IREQ where specialized expertise in the chemistry of lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries has been developed. LFP is recognized for its superior thermal stability. The IEC 62933-certified and UL9540A-tested energy storage units provided meet the advanced performance requirements set forth by electric utilities. In addition, EVLO leverages its expertise in numerical modeling and simulations in the development of its software suite, and to support customers in their grid integration studies.

About EVLO Energy Storage Inc.

Established in Québec, EVLO Energy Storage Inc. (EVLO) is a subsidiary of Hydro-Québec, North America's largest renewable energy producer. EVLO is a turnkey energy storage systems provider offering customized battery energy storage systems and control software as well as installation, commissioning, monitoring and system management services. EVLO's energy storage product line includes containerized utility-scale systems. To learn more: https://www.evloenergy.com/en/.

  • Rivian Sees a Sharp Boost in Demand for EVs

    Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe is "ecstatic" over the Biden Administration's Inflation Reduction Act, which includes considerable subsidies for electric vehicles.

  • Why Blink Charging, Plug Power, and Bloom Energy Stocks Popped Today

    The tech-heavy Nasdaq, where much of the damage was done yesterday, was gaining 0.7% through 1:35 p.m. ET on Wednesday as individual tech stocks began recovering some of their losses. In particular, electric vehicle (EV) charging network Blink Charging (NASDAQ: BLNK) is bouncing back from Tuesday's 5% loss to post a 4.2% gain today. Fuel cell pioneers Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) and Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) are recovering some losses as well, up 1.3% and 4.8%, respectively.

  • Elon Musk Predicts the Near Death of These Cars

    Tesla's visionary CEO has pushed the auto industry to speed the development of electric vehicles.

  • 10 Best Lithium Stocks to Buy Now

    In this piece, we will take a look at the ten best lithium stocks to buy now. If you want to jump ahead to the top five stocks in this list, then head on over to the 5 Best Lithium Stocks to Buy Now. Just as the internal combustion vehicle is dependent on the crude […]

  • Oil demand set to grow sharply next year, IEA says

    Global oil demand growth will rebound strongly next year as China eases COVID lockdowns, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Wednesday, adding that an economic slowdown will pause growth only briefly at the end of this year. The outlook preserves a relatively bullish view for robust growth next year despite economic headwinds, built on the expectation that China will get back to work while growth in air travel will boost jet fuel demand. The IEA's forecast of demand growth this year of 2 million barrels per day (bpd) is mostly concentrated in the first half of the year and is set to fall to nothing in the fourth quarter.

  • Ethereum Merge Could Shine Light on Chinese Mining Influence, Says VC

    CEO of venture capital firm Sino Global Capital, Matthew Graham, weighs in on Ethereum’s upcoming Merge and what the “seminal” moment may reveal about Chinese miners on CoinDesk TV’s “First Mover.”

  • Starbucks CFO talks reinvention plan for customers and partners

    Starbucks CFO Rachel Ruggeri joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the coffeehouse company’s reinvention plan, elevating costumer and partner experiences, cutting down wait times, providing employees with competitive wages and benefits, and the outlook for long-term profit growth.

  • 1 Green Flag for eBay

    eBay (NASDAQ: EBAY) is grappling with the headwinds from reopening economies. However, it has one green flag that could propel revenue and profits amid the challenging macroeconomic backdrop. This video highlights that factor.

  • Oil Prices Are Behaving Rationally, Despite Appearances

    In March, oil prices reached their highest levels since 2008. They recently marked their lowest levels since January. Analysts explain why that reflects unpredictability, not distortion.

  • Chinese economy's export pillar shows cracks from global slowdown

    China's exporters – the last reliable pillar of the world's second-largest economy as it struggled with the pandemic, weak consumption and a property crisis – are warning of hard times ahead as softer overseas markets force them to shed workers, shift to lower-value goods and even rent out their factories. Alarm bells sounded for China's $18 trillion economy when trade data last week showed export growth well short of expectations and slowing for the first time in four months. Those alarms are echoing in workshops across eastern and southern China's manufacturing hubs, in industries from machinery parts and textiles to high-tech home appliances, where businesses are scaling back while export orders dry up.

  • Natural Gas Rescues Energy Stocks With Oil in Quarter-Long Slide

    (Bloomberg) -- It’s an accepted investing axiom that if you want to know what’s happening with energy stocks, check oil prices. That is, until now.Most Read from BloombergTerra Co-Founder Do Kwon Faces Arrest Warrant in South KoreaNY Judge Who Doesn’t Tolerate ‘Nonsense’ May Be Named Special Master in Trump CaseStocks Rise as Dip Buyers Win Tug of War Over Fed: Markets WrapUS Inflation Tops Forecasts, Cementing Odds of Big Fed HikeXi Unlikely to Throw Putin a Lifeline as Ukraine Struggles MountS

  • U.S. Northeast faces potential energy shortages as rails start to shut

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Some trains carrying fuel components to the U.S. Northeast have been halted in preparation for a possible railroad shutdown in the coming days, two sources familiar with the situation said on Wednesday. The northernmost East Coast states rely on railroad shipments to supplement pipeline deliveries from the U.S. Gulf. The region is among the largest fuel consumers in the nation, where U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) data shows that in July inventories of heating oil and diesel reached the lowest levels in at least three decades.

  • How to Invest in Nuclear Energy and the Uranium That Powers It

    Nuclear power is the biggest source of clean energy in the U.S., producing more electricity than either solar or wind.

  • Tesla Halts Construction Expansion at German Plant

    Electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla put its plans to expand its German factory on hold, according to media reports. Tesla has intended to increase the factory by one third, but the expansion plans were removed from the agenda of the local municipal council, reported Reuters, citing broadcaster rbb. The item about Tesla's expansion was removed from September's meeting by the mayor of Gruenheide, which is about an hour away by car from Berlin.

  • Taiwan president warns of 'volatile' challenges facing chip industry

    Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen warned the semiconductor industry faces new and "volatile" challenges, but said her government will work with the sector to overcome them. Taiwan is home to the world's largest contract chipmaker, TSMC, and is a major producer of semiconductors used in everything from washing machines and cellphones to data centres and fighter jets. "The continued success of this industry comes in the face of unprecedented global challenges in recent times, including considerable uncertainty around supply chains," Tsai told an industry forum in Taipei late on Wednesday, according to comments released by her office.

  • Electricity Prices Kept Inflation Red Hot. Don't Blame Renewables.

    American electricity prices have lagged broader inflation in the past decade. That trend is quickly reversing.

  • Why Kinder Morgan Stock Jumped Wednesday

    Shares of midstream oil company Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) rallied 2.5% early Wednesday and continued to maintain momentum through the day as natural gas prices rebounded dramatically. With a freight-rail strike looming large even as utilities prepare to build gas inventories ahead of winters, fears of a gas supply crunch are back to renew investor interest in top natural gas stocks. After retreating from their 14-year highs hit in mid-August, natural gas prices shot up this morning and were rallying as much as 8% as of this writing.

  • Alcoa develops new, high-strength alloy

    The company says that the product is 40% stronger than competing alloys, while also being thinner and more lightweight.

  • Mercado Libre CFO talks e-commerce markets, fintech services, crypto, outlook

    Mercado Libre CFO Pedro Arnt sits down with Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi at Goldman Sachs' Communacopia & Technology Conference to discuss the e-commerce potential in Latin American markets and the company's outlook on crypto and fintech growth.

  • What’s coming next in Putin’s energy war

    The war in Ukraine has turned against Russia. But Russian President Vladimir Putin still has some potent weapons he can deploy, and an energy war with the West is erupting in parallel with the military war in Ukraine.