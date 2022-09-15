EVLO Energy Storage Inc. inaugurates a first international facility in France

JOUX-LA-VILLE, France, Sept. 15, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - EVLO Energy Storage Inc. ("EVLO") participated in today's inauguration of Innergex's Tonnerre facility in the Bourgogne-Franche-Comté region. This 9 MW / 9 MWh battery energy storage system will enhance the stability of France's power transmission system.

EVLO was selected by Québec company Innergex to provide the energy storage system required for the project. With a turnkey solution that includes the battery energy storage system, as well as its installation, commissioning, monitoring and maintenance, EVLO is contributing to the stability and security of France's grid. As of July 22, 2022, EVLO's systems have been able to regulate voltage and frequency in order to minimize excursions and participate in the capacity market.

EVLO President and CEO Sonia St-Arnaud highlighted the importance of this first international facility for the company, while underscoring the key role of cross-border partnerships in a successful energy transition across the globe.

"In a world currently navigating the energy transition, EVLO's battery energy storage systems support the stability and resilience of current and future power systems while contributing to renewable energy integration. Innergex's decision to incorporate our products in its Tonnerre project is a concrete and practical example of this."

– Sonia St-Arnaud, EVLO's President and CEO

The battery energy storage systems proposed by EVLO are the culmination of several decades of research and development at Hydro-Québec's research institute, IREQ where specialized expertise in the chemistry of lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries has been developed. LFP is recognized for its superior thermal stability. The IEC 62933-certified and UL9540A-tested energy storage units provided meet the advanced performance requirements set forth by electric utilities. In addition, EVLO leverages its expertise in numerical modeling and simulations in the development of its software suite, and to support customers in their grid integration studies.

