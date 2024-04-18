EVO Transportation & Energy Services to close Columbus office, cut 82 jobs

Mark Williams, Columbus Dispatch
1 min read
Trucking company EVO Transportation & Energy Services to close an office in Columbus.
A trucking company says it will shut down a Columbus office, citing the loss of a large client.

EVO Transportation & Energy Services told the state that it will close the office at 3115 E. 17th Ave.

The 82 workers at the site will lose their job effective June 15.

The company blamed "unfortunate and unforeseeable business circumstances caused by a large client unexpectedly notifying EVO that it is terminating its contract with EVO, resulting in a significant loss of work and revenue at the impacted facility."

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: EVO Transportation & Energy Services closes Columbus site cuts 82 jobs

