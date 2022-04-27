Evo Visian® ICL Launches in the U.S.; an Evolutionary Vision Correction Procedure to Treat Nearsightedness is Now Available at Coastal Vision Medical Group

Image

Leading Ophthalmology Practice, Coastal Vision Medical Group Among First to Offer EVO Visian ICL in Southern California to Provide Visual Freedom from Glasses and Contact Lenses

Break Free from Glasses & Contact with the EVO Implantable Collamer Lens

CHINO, Calif., April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EVO Visian® ICL ("EVO") is an evolutionary, clinically-proven implantable lens that corrects common vision problems such as nearsightedness and nearsightedness with astigmatism. While over 1 million EVO lenses have been implanted around the globe, EVO Visian ICL is now FDA approved in the United States and can offer a new solution for those who seek sharp, clear vision and want to break free from the inconveniences of contact lenses or eyeglasses.EVO is now available at Coastal Vision Medical Group, making it one of the first ophthalmology practices in Orange County, LA County, and the Inland Empire to offer this breakthrough vision correcting procedure.

"We are excited to offer this new FDA approved technology to our patients. The latest generation of Visian's technology, the Evo Visian ICL delivers when it comes to ease of procedure, ease of recovery, and superior optical outcomes vs previous generations of this type of technology," said Coastal Vision Founder, Dan B. Tran, MD. "Our practice has over 16 years of experience with phakic IOL technology. I was one of the first surgeons in the US to correct patient's vision with phakic IOL technology and have been involved in clinical trials before the technology's FDA approval in the US in 2005. I'm excited to offer the EVO lens to my patients as it delivers sharp, clear vision, excellent night vision and UV protection without causing dry eye syndrome or needing to remove any corneal tissue. The EVO procedure is a 20-30 minute outpatient procedure with a quick recovery and little downtime typically, and many patients notice an improvement in vision immediately after the procedure."

The EVO Visian ICL lens is slightly smaller than a typical contact lens and is implanted in the eye between the iris (colored part of the eye) and the natural lens for improvement in vision. The EVO lens is different from other vision correction options, like LASIK, performed by ophthalmologists as it is additive; meaning, it is implanted in the eye and does not involve the removal of corneal tissue. The EVO lens works in harmony with the natural eye while delivering sharp, clear vision, excellent night vision, and UV protection. Also, the EVO lens does not cause dry eye syndrome. While the EVO Visian ICL lens is new to the US market, over 1,000,000 EVO ICL lenses have been implanted in Europe, Asia and other places around the world.

"The EVO procedure was life changing for me," said Orange County Optometrist and Coastal Vision Patient Dr. Kathryn Pham. "I struggled with wearing contact lenses and glasses for most of my life and was not a good candidate for LASIK. The ICL procedure was quick and I could see clearly right away. I would recommend this procedure for anyone who wants to ditch glasses or contacts." Watch Dr. Kathryn Pham's video testimonial by visiting https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CQe4jLKNC8I.

Myopia (or nearsightedness) is the most common ocular disorder worldwide and its prevalence is increasing rapidly. An estimated 30% of the world's population, or 2.6 billion people, have myopia and this number is projected to rise to 50% of the global population by the year 2050. Offering a the EVO Visian ICL lens can permanently correct vision without removing corneal tissue and, if desired, is reversible by a doctor for added peace of mind. It gives the patient flexibility for the future while helping to eliminate dependency on glasses and contact lenses now. For more information, visit https://us.discovericl.com.

About Coastal Vision Medial Group

Coastal Vision Medical Group is a physician owned, premier eye care provider, established in 1999 with multiple locations servicing Orange County, Los Angeles County, and the Inland Empire. We have four eye care centers with locations in Orange, Irvine, Long Beach, and Chino (adjacent to Chino Hills). Our surgeons are highly trained and experienced in LASIK, Cataract Surgery, the treatment of Glaucoma, and other general ophthalmology conditions. Coastal Vision surgeons and optometrists actively participate in FDA Ophthalmic Clinical Studies to further expand future medical and surgical offerings. These options can often be made available earlier to our patients as part of clinical trials.

Our mission is to provide the best possible medical and surgical Ophthalmological Care to our patients utilizing the latest and best technology available.

Media Contact:

Gina Valdemar

Director, Marketing & Business Development

Phone: (888) 501-4496

Email: ginavaldemar@coastal-vision.com

Mailing Address: 14726 Ramona Ave Ste 200, Chino, CA 91710

