Evocalize Introduces EVOLVE Artificial Intelligence, the Next Evolution in Digital Marketing

·3 min read

SEATTLE, Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Evocalize, the provider of industry-leading technology that powers many of the largest, most effective cross-channel digital marketing solutions, is excited to announce the launch of EVOLVE, a new artificial intelligence layer applied to its Collaborative Marketing Platform designed for franchises to save time, maximize efficiency, and improve ROI on local digital marketing initiatives.

Evocalize
Evocalize

EVOLVE integrates the power of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, including generative AI, to give franchisors and enterprises intelligent tools that empower their local teams to get the most from their digital marketing efforts — no matter how much marketing experience they have or what industry they're in.

With the ability to process each local user's unique data to make highly-localized decisions, EVOLVE automatically takes specific actions based on their unique situation, while offering near-instant insights, personalized marketing assistance, detailed results predictions, and automated marketing execution — easily turning any user into a sophisticated, informed, intelligent marketer. EVOLVE will also apply real-time local media mix optimizations, automatically maximizing performance and ROI across multiple digital marketing channels.

Evocalize's Collaborative Marketing Platform with EVOLVE technology is the first local franchise marketing solution to use AI to rewrite marketing copy, optimize spend across channels for local conditions, and estimate real results for each location in real time. The user-friendly platform and its new suite of tools make it extremely easy for anyone to create and execute effective digital marketing programs with just a few clicks — furthering Evocalize's goal of making sophisticated marketing push-button simple.

"At Evocalize, our mission is to give franchisors and enterprises tools to empower their local teams to succeed in the ever-evolving digital landscape," says Matthew Marx, CEO of Evocalize. "With EVOLVE, we're launching the next evolution of local marketing capabilities with extremely powerful features serving as a sophisticated, personalized co-pilot that will change the way people approach local digital marketing. We're excited to see how the EVOLVE suite of AI and machine learning powered capabilities will transform the digital marketing landscape, and fuel the evolution of how we approach local marketing."

EVOLVE is the next evolution in local digital marketing, and is designed to save time, maximize efficiency, and improve ROI for anyone marketing across digital channels, such as Google, TikTok, Facebook and Instagram. To learn more about how you can evolve your local teams into marketing pros, visit evocalize.com.

About Evocalize
Evocalize's Collaborative Marketing Platform is used by multi-location brands, technology platforms (like CRMs), and online marketplaces to equip their locations, agents, and users at scale with sophisticated, push-button easy digital marketing that drives real business results and revenue. Evocalize is a Meta Business Partner and a Google Business Partner. Evocalize's technology supports businesses across industries, including real estate, mortgage, insurance, financial services, restaurants, franchises, travel, and more. Over 1,500,000+ sophisticated digital marketing programs have been run using Evocalize technology, generating millions of leads, and leading to thousands of transactions to date. Evocalize is backed by Madrona Venture Group, Move, Inc., Second Century Ventures and Habanero Ventures. For more information, visit evocalize.com.

Media Contact

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/evocalize-introduces-evolve-artificial-intelligence-the-next-evolution-in-digital-marketing-301755509.html

SOURCE Evocalize

