Evofem Biosciences' DTC Campaign "Get Phexxi" Delivers Strong Initial Impact

- Over 2,400 Phexxi units dispensed in February 2021, up 30% from prior month -

- Accelerating retail demand drove 73% increase in ex-factory sales month-over-month -

- Ex-factory sales YTD 2021 through mid-March have exceeded FY 2020 levels -

SAN DIEGO, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Evofem Biosciences, Inc., (NASDAQ: EVFM) today announced that "Get Phexxi," its national direct-to-consumer (DTC) campaign aimed at broadening awareness of its non-hormonal, on-demand birth control method, Phexxi® (lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate) vaginal gel, achieved significant initial results.

"We believe the initial results from our "Get Phexxi" marketing campaign demonstrate that we are achieving our goals for this campaign: to raise awareness of this important birth control option and to drive women to healthcare practices for Phexxi," said Evofem Biosciences' CEO, Saundra Pelletier. "We expect this ongoing campaign will continue to be an important driver to advance the Phexxi uptake curve."

The "Get Phexxi" DTC commercial garnered over 173 million views in just the first three weeks following the campaign launch on Valentine's Day. This large reach has increased brand awareness and impact as measured by key metrics including:

A 73% increase in monthly ex-factory sales of Phexxi (unit shipments from warehouse to wholesalers, each containing 12 single-dose Phexxi applicators) in February 2021, which included two weeks' data post-DTC launch, versus the prior month.

Ex-factory sales for the first quarter of 2021 exceeded levels for full-year 2020 by March 12, 2021, with over 9,100 units shipped quarter-to-date.

More than 2,400 Phexxi units were dispensed in February 2021, a 30% increase over the prior month, and total monthly prescriptions grew 32% to 2,349. Because Phexxi is an on-demand contraceptive, and usage varies with the frequency of a woman's sexual activity, some prescriptions of Phexxi are for more than one unit.

The number of healthcare providers prescribing Phexxi grew 25% in February 2021 versus the prior month. More than 3,050 healthcare providers have prescribed Phexxi since its launch in September 2020.

The 2X increase in Phexxi total brand awareness at the end of February (8%) over January (4%) also led to a 35X increase in unpaid searches for "Phexxi" and a 180% increase in direct web traffic going to Phexxi.com.

Story continues

The "Get Phexxi" campaign highlights some of the struggles women face when choosing among the many available methods of contraception, whether it's the lack of control with condoms, constant daily use of the pill, or abstinence required for cycle tracking. The women featured in the commercial represent the real-life drawbacks that Phexxi may help eliminate as a hormone-free, on-demand birth control method.

To view the "Get Phexxi" commercial on demand, visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-i5Qyx6-SQA.

About Evofem Biosciences

Evofem Biosciences, Inc., (NASDAQ: EVFM) is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing innovative products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health, including hormone-free, woman-controlled contraception and protection from certain sexually transmitted infections (STIs). The Company launched its first FDA-approved commercial product, Phexxi® contraceptive vaginal gel, in the United States in September 2020. The Company's lead product candidate, EVO100, is being evaluated for the prevention of urogenital Chlamydia trachomatis and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women in the ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial, 'EVOGUARD.' For more information, please visit www.evofem.com.

Phexxi® is a registered trademark of Evofem Biosciences, Inc.

About PHEXXI®

Phexxi® is an on-demand method of birth control used to prevent pregnancy. Phexxi® is not effective when used after sex.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

If you have had a history of repeated urinary tract infections or other urinary tract problems, avoid Phexxi ® .

The most common side effects were vaginal burning, vaginal itching, vaginal yeast infection, urinary tract infection, vaginal area discomfort, bacterial vaginosis, vaginal discharge, genital discomfort (including male partners), and pain while urinating.

Phexxi ® does not protect against any sexually transmitted infections, including HIV.

Contact your healthcare provider if you are experiencing severe genital irritation or discomfort or urinary tract symptoms.

For more information about Phexxi®, talk to your healthcare provider and see full Product Information, which is available at https://www.phexxi.com/themes/custom/phexxiDTC/dist/pdf/PhexxiUSPI.pdf.

Please report side effects by contacting Evofem Biosciences® toll-free at 1-833-EVFMBIO or contact FDA at 1-800-FDA-1088 or www.fda.gov/medwatch.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements," within the meaning of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements provided by Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 including, without limitation, statements regarding the implications of key metrics and the and the expected impact of the "Get Phexxi" campaign on consumer behavior, brand uptake, and future growth of Phexxi and the Company. Various factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements, and you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are current only as of the date of this press release. Each of these forward- looking statements involves risks and uncertainties. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed or implied in the forward looking statements, or that could impair the value of Evofem Biosciences' assets and business, are disclosed in the Company's SEC filings, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 filed with the SEC on March 4, 2021. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by such factors. The Company does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statement except as required by law. This press release contains estimates and other statistical data made by independent parties and by the Company relating to market size and growth and other data about its industry. Phexxi brand awareness is measured by monthly surveys conducted by an independent third-party research group among women at risk for pregnancy. These estimates, statistical data, and estimates of brand awareness involve a number of assumptions and limitations, and you are cautioned not to give undue weight to such estimates.

Investor Relations Contact

Amy Raskopf

Evofem Biosciences, Inc. araskopf@evofem.com

Mobile: (917) 673-5775

Media Contact

Ellen Thomas

Evofem Biosciences, Inc.

ethomas@evofem.com

Mobile: (718) 490 -3248

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/evofem-biosciences-dtc-campaign-get-phexxi-delivers-strong-initial-impact-301249007.html

SOURCE Evofem Biosciences, Inc.