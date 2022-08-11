U.S. markets closed

Evofem Biosciences to Host Investor Call on Thursday, August 11, 2022

·1 min read
In this article:
  • EVFM

-- Conference Call Scheduled for 5:00 p.m. ET --

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Evofem Biosciences, Inc., (EVFM) will hold an investor call as follows:

Evofem Biosciences (Nasdaq: EVFM) (PRNewsfoto/Evofem Biosciences, Inc.)
Date:

Thursday, August 11, 2022



Time:

5:00 p.m. ET (2:00 p.m. PT)



Live call:

(877) 445-9755 (U.S. toll-free) or

(201) 493-6744



Webcast (live and archived):

https://evofem.investorroom.com/Update or
https://www.webcast-eqs.com/register/evofem2022811/en

Please connect to the webcast at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to download any software that may be required. If participating by phone, please dial in approximately 15 minutes prior to the start of the call.

About Evofem Biosciences
Evofem Biosciences, Inc., (EVFM) is developing and commercializing innovative products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health, including hormone-free, woman-controlled contraception and protection from chlamydia and gonorrhea. The Company's first FDA-approved product, Phexxi® (lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate), is a hormone-free, on-demand prescription contraceptive vaginal gel. It comes in a box of 12 pre-filled applicators and is applied 0-60 minutes before each act of sex. The Company expects to report top-line data in October 2022 from its registrational Phase 3 EVOGUARD clinical trial evaluating Phexxi for two potential new indications – prevention of chlamydia and prevention of gonorrhea in women.  Learn more at phexxi.com and evofem.com.

Phexxi® is a registered trademark of Evofem Biosciences, Inc.

Investor Relations Contact
Amy Raskopf
Evofem Biosciences, Inc.
araskopf@evofem.com 
(917) 673-5775

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/evofem-biosciences-to-host-investor-call-on-thursday-august-11-2022-301603911.html

SOURCE Evofem Biosciences, Inc.

