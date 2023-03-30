U.S. markets closed

Evogene Announces Filing of Annual Report on Form 20-F

PR Newswire
·2 min read

REHOVOT, Israel, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Evogene Ltd. (Nasdaq: EVGN) (TASE: EVGN), a leading computational biology company focused on revolutionizing product discovery and development in multiple life-science based industries, today announced that it filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Evogene Logo
Evogene Logo

The Annual Report on Form 20-F can be accessed on the Company's investor relations website https://evogene.com/investor-relations/ and on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. The Company's security holders may request a hard copy of the Annual Report free of charge by visiting the Contact Us page of the Company's website.

About Evogene Ltd.

Evogene Ltd. (Nasdaq: EVGN, TASE: EVGN) is a computational biology company leveraging big data and artificial intelligence, aiming to revolutionize the development of life-science based products by utilizing cutting-edge technologies to increase the probability of success while reducing development time and cost.

Evogene established three unique tech-engines - MicroBoost AIChemPass AI and GeneRator AI.  Each tech-engine is focused on the discovery and development of products based on one of the following core components: microbes (MicroBoost AI), small molecules (ChemPass AI), and genetic elements (GeneRator AI).

Evogene uses its tech-engines to develop products through strategic partnerships and collaborations, and its five subsidiaries including:

  • Biomica Ltd. (www.biomicamed.com) developing and advancing novel microbiome-based therapeutics to treat human disorders powered by MicroBoost AI;

  • Lavie Bio Ltd. (www.lavie-bio.com) - developing and commercially advancing, microbiome based ag-biologicals powered by MicroBoost AI;

  • AgPlenus Ltd. (www.agplenus.com) -developing next generation ag chemicals for effective and sustainable crop protection powered by ChemPass AI;

  • Canonic Ltd. (www.canonicbio.com) – developing medical cannabis products based on decoding plant genetics for optimized therapeutic effect powered by GeneRator AI; and

  • Casterra Ag Ltd. (www.casterra.co)– developing and marketing superior castor seed varieties producing high yield and high-grade oil content, on an industrial scale for the biofuel and other industries powered by GeneRator AI.

Investor Relations Contact

Kenny Green

E: kenny.green@evogene.com   

T: +1 212 378 8040

 

 

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/evogene-announces-filing-of-annual-report-on-form-20-f-301786247.html

SOURCE Evogene

