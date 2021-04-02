U.S. markets closed

Evogene Files Annual Report for the Year Ended December 31, 2020

REHOVOT, Israel, April 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ: EVGN) (TASE: EVGN), a leading computational biology company focused on revolutionizing product discovery and development in multiple life-science based industries, announced today that it has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC").

The annual report, which contains the Company's audited consolidated financial statements, can be accessed on the SEC website at http://www.sec.gov/ as well as via the Company's website at http://www.evogene.com/investor-relations. The Company will deliver a hard copy of its annual report, including its complete audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders upon request to the Company Media Contact: ir@evogene.com.

About Evogene Ltd.:

Evogene (NASDAQ: EVGN), (TASE: EVGN) is a leading computational biology company focused on revolutionizing product discovery and development in multiple life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its broadly applicable Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The CPB platform, incorporating a deep understanding of biology leveraged through the power of Big Data and Artificial Intelligence, has been designed to computationally discover and guide the development of life-science products based on microbes, small molecules and genetic elements. Utilizing the CPB platform, Evogene and its subsidiaries are now advancing product pipelines for human microbiome-based therapeutics through Biomica Ltd., medical cannabis through Canonic Ltd., ag-biologicals through Lavie Bio Ltd., ag-chemicals through AgPlenus Ltd., and ag-solutions for castor oil production through Casterra Ltd. For more information, please visit www.evogene.com.

Evogene Investor Contact:

Aviva Banczewski / Rivka Neufeld
Investor Relations and Public Relations Manager
E: IR@evogene.com
T: +972-8-931-1900

US Investor Relations:

Joseph Green
Edison Group
E: jgreen@edisongroup.com
T: +1 646-653-7030

Laine Yonker
Edison Group
E: lyonker@edisongroup.com
T: +1 646-653-7035

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/890385/Evogene_Logo.jpg

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/evogene-files-annual-report-for-the-year-ended-december-31-2020-301261549.html

SOURCE Evogene Ltd

