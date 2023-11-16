Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript November 15, 2023

Starting the call today is the President and CEO of Evogene, Ofer Haviv, joined by Evogene's CFO, Yaron Eldad.

Ofer Haviv: Thank you, and good day, everyone. Today, I will review Evogene's activities, our financial stabilities and recent achievements. I will also provide an update on Evogene's potential catalyst expected in the near future. I will discuss some of our subsidiaries recent accomplishments and their positive impact on Evogene. Bear in mind that our subsidiaries leverage evidence technology as their main competitive advantage and their accomplishments demonstrate the power and the value of our AI driven tech engines underlying their product development process. But first, I would like to start with a personal note in life of the war with Hamas. The recent events in Israel, starting October 7, 2023 have brought significant changes to our nation.

We find ourselves at the time of profound reflection. Our hearts go out to all those directly and indirectly impacted by those evil acts. We pause to remember and honor the memory of [indiscernible], a cherished member of the Evogene Group and his wife [indiscernible], who tragically lost their life during this brutal attack on Israel. May their souls rest in peace and may their memory serve as a reminder of our people's enduring strengths and resilience. I want to emphasize [ph] the deep loss only deepens our results to succeed and thrive and carry our business forward getting back to Evogene's ongoing operations status amidst those challenges. Together with our subsidiaries, we stand strong in our commitment to innovations and progress. Our strategic focus remains strong and our dedicated team continues to work tirelessly to achieve our objectives for 2023 and set the course for 2024.

I would now like to review Evogene's positive financial status, beginning with our cash balance across Evogene and its subsidiaries and our new terms financing strategy. As of the end of the third quarter, Evogene had a cash balance of $37.2 million. This included Lavie Bio with $7.1 million, Biomica with $14.6 million and Evogene together with AgPlenus, Casterra and Canonic with a $15.5 million. It is worth highlighting that Evogene's cash balance does not yet reflect the current and expected revenue from Casterra while on the other hand our cash balance at the end of the quarter is influenced by the significant upfront cost included in producing Casterra seeds in Brazil and Africa. Additionally, it's important to mention that Lavie Bio's cash balance does not yet include an additional $2.5 million expected in January 2024 as part of the pending commercial agreement with Corteva as was announced by the company in July.

Furthermore, we anticipate additional orders for Casterra castor seeds and new collaborations to generate cash flow for the group throughout 2024 and on, further enhancing our financial stability. Our revenues for the current quarter which totaled $3.8 million demonstrate the successful execution of Evogene's business model joint cash and value from the activity of our subsidiaries. Notably these revenues include approximately $0.9 million from Casterra's sales of castor seeds and $2.5 million generated by Lavie Bio as a licensing fee in the frame of its collaboration with Corteva. These collaborations not only added value to Lavie Bio for the benefit of its shareholders, but also funds its ongoing operations, reducing the need for additional funding from Lavie Bio's shareholders.

Concerning Evogene's ongoing activity in the passing quarter, we continued improving our three AI tech-engines, adding new applications and upgrading existing features. We intend to make our AI tech-engines as accessible and user friendly as possible and so based on feedback from our partners, we continuously improve the UI UNIX [ph]. As emphasized in previous calls, Evogene's strategy for capturing value from our AI tech-engine revolves around utilizing or licensing this engine as enablers for product development. Evogene employs two main business structures to execute this strategy in order to generate revenue and value. The first is collaboration with leading companies. Evogene collaborates with industry leaders to develop defined products by utilizing Evogene's AI tech-engine.

Typically, our partners take the lead in later stage development and product commercialization. Using this structure, Evogene can benefit from the following revenue stream, add-on payments, R&D fees, milestone payments and most importantly, royalties from our partners sales of the end products. The second business structure is establishing independent subsidiaries each dedicated to a specific commercial field within the life science market. The subsidiaries hold license to use Evogene's unique AI tech-engines for product development. Using this structure, Evogene can benefit from the following revenue streams; license fee for the use of our AI tech-engines, dividends to Evogene and the shareholders and most importantly when an exit event occurs, as long as Evogene remains a major shareholder, a significant one-time payment is expected.

In past years our efforts focused mainly on establishing and supporting the activities of our subsidiaries. They proudly reported their delivery of valuable impressive results, of which most recent I will dive into shortly. As stated in previous calls, during this year we invested in establishing collaborations directly between Evogene and industry leaders aiming to leverage our AI tech-engine for product development.

GeneRator: Now I would like to review the main achievements of our subsidiaries in the last few months, who as part of their competitive advantage are all using Evogene's tech-engines under exclusive license for their product development. I would like to start with the two subsidiaries using MicroBoost AI to accelerate and direct their product development, Lavie Bio and Biomica. Lavie Bio is at the forefront of next generation ag-biological products with Evogene as its majority shareholder. It's worth noting that Lavie Bio has two additional significant shareholders; Corteva, a multinational Ag-tech leader and ICL, a global mineral and Ag-tech company. Behind their equity investments both Corteva and ICL are actively engaged in collaborative efforts with Lavie Bio to innovate and develop novel agriculture biological solutions.

In July, Lavie Bio announced that it entered another licensing agreement with Corteva. The agreement grants Corteva exclusive rights to develop further and commercialize two of Lavie Bio's lead bio-fungicide product candidates, LAV311 and LAV312, targeting fruit-rots. The agreement follows three years of independent field validation trials conducted by both companies. Under this agreement, Lavie Bio was set to receive an initial payment of approximately $5 million in two installments. The first payment of $2.5 million was already received in September 2023 and the second payment is expected in the first quarter of 2024. Lavie Bio will also be eligible for additional future milestone payments and royalty from Corteva's sales of these future products.

This collaboration with Corteva not only strengthen Lavie Bio's financial position, but also significantly enhance its overall perception in the Ag market. Furthermore, the revenue generated from this collaboration mitigates the need for external financing, further solidifying Lavie Bio's financial stability and ability to continue advancing its cutting edge Ag-biological products. Last week, Lavie Bio announced significant progress in its bio-fungicide program with LAV321, designed to combat downy mildew and late blight diseases. Field trials conducted in 2023 across Europe and the United States have yielded impressive results. I would like to share that next year LAV321 will be tested in field trials by several multinational companies, for some of which it will be the second year of validation.

Biomica, which develops microbiome-based therapeutics for Live Bacterial Product [ph] is the second subsidiary using Evogene's MicroBoost AI tech-engine to discover and optimize microbiome-based therapeutics potential. It is worth noting that in addition to Evogene's majority holder Biomica has another major shareholder, Shanghai Healthcare Capital, one of the largest venture capital groups focusing on healthcare located in China. Biomica's leading product candidates BMC128, for treating cancer patients, is now in Phase 1 clinical trial. The trial conducted in Israel at the Rambam Health Care Campus aimed to evaluate BMC128 safety and tolerability alongside Bristol Myers Squibb’s Opdivo immunotherapy for preparatory [ph] patients with NSCLC melanoma or RCC.

In August, Biomica opened a second site in Israel at The Davidoff Cancer Center to allow the recruitment of additional patients to the clinical trial. The trial is planned to include 10 to 12 patients, currently 7 have enrolled. The company now focused on preparing all the required materials for pre-IND meeting for BMC128 in its immune oncology program expected to take place in the first quarter of 2024. I would like to continue with the two subsidiaries using GeneRator AI to accelerate and direct the product development Casterra and Canonic. Casterra focused on developing an integrated solution to enable large scale commercial cultivation of castor beans through its unique elite seed varieties. Casterra aimed to address the global demand for stable castor oil supply, mainly for the biodiesel industry.

The past year was pivotal for Casterra. Our vision of becoming a significant player in the biodiesel industry progresses with seed order from a world leading energy and gas company totaling $11.3 million for castor cultivation in Africa to support the growing demand for biodiesel. In the last quarter, Casterra successfully delivered its first shipment of high yield, high oil castor seeds from Brazil and Zambia to an African region valued at approximately $0.9 million. Casterra is planning to supply the rest of the ordered seed in the beginning of 2024. In recent months, Casterra has made substantial steps in expanding its overseas seed production capabilities through subcontractors. Based on Casterra's observations of this move, company management learned that its complexity is high and requires additional resources and extensive physical attendance of Casterra's professionals in the overseas production sites.

Casterra is currently investing efforts in expanding its workforce to support the subcontractors its engaged with, and in parallel looks for additional seed production subcontractors to manage risk. These efforts aim to ensure a long-term, reliable and sustainable seed production infrastructure that will allow the supply of high quality castor seeds for existing order by the second quarter of 2024 and provide a stable and scalable platform for future growth. Moving on to Canonic, which focuses on developing best-in-class medical cannabis products. Canonic main targets for the near-term are to grow its cannabis sales in Israel, benefiting from its elite unique strain while significantly reducing expenses. Economic growth to market strategy includes out-licensing to subcontractors the commercial growth of the cannabis strains towards the final product, which is crucial to select subcontractors with the right skills and expertise to maximize the genetic value of Canonic strains meeting the premium market criteria.

EverGreen: Capturing the patient's attention is challenging, leading to price dropping even for premium products. To address this challenge, Canonic is focusing its marketing efforts on the frequent launching of new products in limited batches. During the third quarter, Canonic launched two new products, Tango and Two Aces, and this week an additional product SouthSide, was launched.

EverGreen's: Capturing the patient's attention is challenging, leading to price dropping even for premium products. To address this challenge, Canonic is focusing its marketing efforts on the frequent launching of new products in limited batches. During the third quarter, Canonic launched two new products, Tango and Two Aces, and this week an additional product SouthSide, was launched.

Bayer, Corteva: AgPlenus is the company that addressed this need and explores partnership with these major industry players. As I stated in the previous call, there is a growing interest in AgPlenus' product pipeline, especially in our lead target protein APTH1 and the small molecules that bind to this protein as a candidate for a noble herbicide with a broad weed control spectrum. We believe that this interest can lead to a collaboration agreement between AgPlenus and a leading industry player. As described, all the subsidiaries are advancing their business targets. As the shareholder Evogene is very proud of this progress. Bear in mind that the subsidiary's success is testimony to the power and value of Evogene's AI tech-engine to accelerate and direct life science best product developments.

Looking forward when evaluating the needs of our wholly-owned subsidiaries and the commercial potential of each, we intend to invest more efforts and resources in Casterra since we see significant potential in the biodiesel market which castor oil can support while reducing our investment in Canonic due to the challenging market condition of the medical cannabis sector. With this, I'll pass the call to Yaron Eldad, Evogene's CFO, to review our financial reports for the third quarter. Yaron?

Yaron Eldad: Thank you, Ofer. As of September 30, 2023, Evogene had consolidated cash, cash equivalents and short-term bank deposits of approximately $37.2 million. Biomica accounted for $14.6 million of the sum and Lavie Bio holds $7.1 million. Evogene, together with Casterra, Canonic and AgPlenus, possessed an aggregate of $15.5 million in cash. The injections of fund from the last round of investment in July strengthens Evogene's financial position and provides us with the resources needed to execute our future plans effectively. As Ofer already stated, the $15.5 million reflected in the cash balance of Evogene together with Casterra, Canonic and AgPlenus, do not include any amount due to the purchase orders received by Casterra in the last few months, which were partially supplied during the third quarter of 2023 and that the $7.1 million reflected in the cash balance of Lavie Bio does not include the $2.5 million which represents the second half of the upfront payment from the licensing agreement with Corteva that is expected to be received at the beginning of 2024.

During the third quarter, the consolidated cash usage was approximately $4.8 million or approximately $3.2 million excluding Lavie Bio, which provided positive net cash of $1.1 million due to $2.5 million upfront payment from the licensing agreement with Corteva, Biomica and $1.2 million of advanced payments to Casterra's subcontractors for castor seed production. I will now review the P&L main items. Revenues for the third quarter of 2023 were approximately $3.8 million compared to approximately $0.5 million in the same period the previous year. The revenue increase was primarily due to revenues recognized by Lavie Bio that the licensing agreement with Corteva and due to revenues recognized by Casterra for the supply of castor seeds during the third quarter of 2023.

R&D expenses for the third quarter of 2023, which our reported net of nonrefundable brands received were approximately $5.1 million and remained stable as compared to approximately $5 million in the same period in the previous year. Sales and marketing expenses were approximately $850,000 for the third quarter of 2023 and slightly decreased as compared to approximately $895,000 in the same period of the previous year. The main contributor to this expense decrease was a reduction in personnel expenses at Canonic. General and administrative expenses were approximately $1.5 million in the third quarter of 2023 and remained stable compared to approximately $1.6 million in the same period in the previous year. Operating loss for the third quarter of 2023 was approximately $4.2 million compared to an operating loss of approximately $7.1 million in the same period in the previous year.

The decrease in operating loss is mainly due to the increased revenues mentioned above. Financing income net for the third quarter of 2023 was approximately $320,000 compared to the financing expenses net of approximately $61,000 in the same period in the previous year. This difference was mainly due to an increase in interest income during the third quarter of 2023 as compared to the same period in the previous year. Net loss for the third quarter of 2023 was approximately $3.9 million compared to a net loss of approximately $7.2 million in the same period in the previous year. The decrease in the net loss is mainly due to the increased revenues recognized in the third quarter of 2023. With that Ofer and I would like to open the call for any questions you may have.

Also in the Q&A part are with us today, Eyal Ronen, CEO of Casterra; Amit Noam, CEO of Lavie Bio; Elran Haber, CEO of Biomica; Nir Arbel, CPO of Evogene; and COO of AgPlenus. The first question is from Ryan Mayer of Lake Street Capital.

