U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,462.21
    +70.52 (+1.61%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,911.20
    +499.51 (+1.45%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,619.66
    +287.30 (+2.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,030.77
    +40.63 (+2.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.55
    -5.66 (-5.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,951.10
    -35.30 (-1.78%)
     

  • Silver

    25.28
    -0.87 (-3.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0793
    +0.0008 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9130
    +0.0510 (+1.78%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3000
    -0.0013 (-0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.8700
    +1.8700 (+1.47%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,327.09
    +590.77 (+1.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    965.83
    +15.27 (+1.61%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,601.28
    -15.10 (-0.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,985.09
    +185.38 (+0.69%)
     

Evok Innovations raises a fund to put industrial decarbonization into high gear

Haje Jan Kamps
·2 min read

Silicon Valley has gotten fantastically efficient at funding apps, SaaS and developer tools. It turns out, though, that climate change cares a lot less about bits, bytes, and stored procedures -- it's a lot more analog than that. Along come Evok Innovations and its cleantech fund, aiming to plow money into companies that are working towards decarbonization on the industrial side of things. The fund has closed the first half or so of its $300 million goal,

"We are one of not too many [funds] that have a very specific focus on industrial utility-scale, with a particular emphasis on hard tech," says Marty Reed, Founding Partner at Evok Innovations. "I certainly think digital [solutions] have the ability to make everything better, but at the end of the day, you've got to produce and distribute power and energy. Generally, that requires steel going in the ground and copper being run and then all of that being optimized. It's a bit of a niche we've carved out and we've been focused on that."

The firm raised money from a veritable who-is-who of Canadian financial institutions, including some Reed wasn't able to name on the record. The ones that are announced, however, are Export Development Canada, Royal Bank of Canada and The Toronto-Dominion Bank. In addition, LPs include investors into its previous fund, Suncor Energy and Cenovus Energy.

The fund will target early-stage investments across North America in key industrial decarbonization verticals, including carbon capture use and storage (CCUS), low-carbon fuels, clean energy and grid innovations, mobility, advanced materials and circularity.

Launched in 2016 through a partnership between Suncor, Cenovus and the BC Cleantech CEO Alliance, Evok’s inaugural $100 million CAD fund aimed to accelerate the development of critical energy transition technologies across North America. The fund has made 16 investments in critical decarbonization technologies ranging from clean hydrogen and carbon-to-value to long-duration energy storage.

14 climate tech investors share their H1 2022 strategies

"[Investment in climate] has started to shift in the last two years. You've seen the rise of funds like Lowercarbon capital -- I don't think anyone would confuse Chris Sacca for a hard tech investor, and now he's announced not only hard tech, but a very specific subset; a new fund dedicated to direct air capture. You just would not have seen that two years ago."

Evok sees investing in big industrial plays as part of the opportunity; the potential acquirers in this market are titans of industry with deep pockets, which makes the l likelihood of exits a lot greater.

"Think about the large equipment suppliers that have historically supplied utility and energy companies," Reed suggests. "That's what we think will be the very likely acquirers have a big chunk of our portfolio."

Recommended Stories

  • Meta institutional investors urge opposing re-election of two board members

    "We believe the lack of independence of board members Peggy Alford and Marc L. Andreessen is undermining the board's ability to adequately oversee the management team and represent shareholders' best interests," said Shareholder Association for Research and Education (SHARE) in a filing. The group of 15 shareholders, including SHARE, the Illinois State Treasurer and Arjuna Capital, instead urged the nomination of new, highly-qualified independent directors, according to the filing.

  • Travelers Profit Jumps on Higher Revenue, Lower Catastrophe Costs

    Travelers Cos. posted a 39% jump in first-quarter net income, with premium-rate increases and new business fueling revenue gains. The property-casualty insurer reported net income of $1.02 billion, with catastrophe costs dropping to a pretax $160 million, down from $835 million. Travelers stock was off more than 5% in afternoon trading, however.

  • Whose child is this? Police yet to identify boy found dead in Southern Indiana woods

    Officials say the child is believed to be between the ages of 5 and 8 years old, is approximately 4 feet tall, has a slim build and a short haircut.

  • India's COVID infections hit month-high, one state reports spike in deaths

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -India's tally of daily COVID-19 cases nearly doubled on Monday from the previous day to more than 2,000 for the first time in a month, government data showed, and the southern state of Kerala reported a big jump in deaths. India was at the centre of the global COVID crisis this time last year but the situation has improved since then and most precautions including the wearing of masks have recently been dropped. The capital, Delhi, last week tightened COVID precautions for schools and neighbouring Uttar Pradesh, India's most populous state, again made masks compulsory in public places in some districts.

  • Brunson scores 41, Mavs make 22 3s in Game 2 win vs Jazz

    Jalen Brunson, Maxi Kleber and the Dallas Mavericks got even in their first-round playoff series with a bunch of a 3-pointers, their fewest turnovers ever in a postseason game, and without injured superstar Luka Doncic. Brunson scored a career-high 41 points, Maxi Kleber had 25 with eight of their playoff-record 22 made 3-pointers and the Mavericks, with only three turnovers, beat the Utah Jazz 110-104 in Game 2 on Monday night.

  • Netflix Q1 net subscribers unexpectedly decline, revenue misses expectations

    Netflix is set to report quarterly results Tuesday after market close, and investors are bracing for a further growth slowdown amid the company's exit from Russia and as its key North American market grows increasingly saturated.

  • IBM forecasts upbeat 2022 revenue on cloud strength; flags Russia hit

    IBM said on Tuesday it expects to hit the top end of its revenue growth forecast for 2022 even as it accounted for a hit of a "few hundred million dollars" from the suspension of its business in Russia. IBM expects the impact from Russia to be less than "half a percent" of total revenue last year, or a little over $200 million, Chief Financial Officer James Kavanaugh told Reuters. Servers from IBM, Dell Technologies Inc and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co top the market in Russia.

  • Seeking at Least 8% Dividend Yield? Wells Fargo Suggests 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    There’s plenty of talk around about the dreaded ‘R’ word, recession, as the markets are obviously cooling off following the prolonged bull runs of late 2020 and 2021. With inflation running at 40-year highs, and GDP growth slipping in Q1, it’s no wonder that people are talking about a return to the late ‘70s, and Carter-era economic malaise. But have we taken the pessimism too far? Covering the market situation for Wells Fargo, senior equity analyst Chris Harvey believes so. He sums up the forec

  • Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) has More Than Enough Funding to Function Until the Approval Process is Finished, but Investors may Need to be Ready for a Long Wait

    Cassava Sciences, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:SAVA) a clinical stage biotechnology company, is developing a drug for Alzheimer - a neurodegenerative disease, affecting more than 35.7 million people worldwide (6 million in the US). In this article, we will review Cassava's product line and cash capacity to fund further research until FDA approval.

  • Why Adaptimmune Therapeutics, Agenus, and Sorrento Therapeutics Popped Today

    Regeneron's buyout of Checkpoint Pharmaceuticals is sparking a rally among clinical-stage cancer research companies today.

  • 2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio holds roughly four dozen securities, of which two well-known companies are screaming buys and another brand-name stock is a value trap.

  • Delta Tested Elon Musk’s Wi-Fi Service. That’s Not Why SpaceX Is Worth $100 Billion.

    Delta Air Lines' test showed that SpaceX Starlink internet service for in-flight Wi-Fi could be the most valuable piece of Elon Musk's space company.

  • 10 Cheap Lithium Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 cheap lithium stocks to buy now. If you want to read about some more lithium stocks available at bargain prices, go directly to 5 Cheap Lithium Stocks to Buy Now. Lithium is one of the hottest sectors of the market as demand far outstrips supply. As electric vehicle […]

  • Pfizer Is Under Pressure Today, Here Is Why

    The stock is trying to settle below the $51 level.

  • Why Dentsply Sirona Stock Is Sinking Today

    Shares of Dentsply Sirona (NASDAQ: XRAY) have sunk 11.8% as of 10:26 a.m. ET on Tuesday. The decline comes after the dental products company announced that it had fired CEO Don Casey. Dentsply Sirona has made John Groetelaars interim CEO.

  • Lockheed Martin stock falls on mixed earnings

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss first quarter earnings for Lockheed Martin.

  • 10 Stocks to Buy Before Their Earnings Reports

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks to buy before their earnings reports. If you want to read about some stocks with upcoming growth catalysts, go directly to 5 Stocks to Buy Before Their Earnings Reports. Momentum is easily one of the most often-used terms in the world of stocks and finance. Investors usually […]

  • 2 Stocks Under $10 That Morgan Stanley Sees Surging Over 100%

    The oldest advice in the financial markets is to buy low and sell high. The trick to winning, however, is to find the right stocks to buy, and to remember that ‘buy low’ doesn’t always mean these stocks can't go lower. Sometimes the best bargains really do come in at the lowest prices. There are plenty of stocks under $10 that won’t break your bank and still offer substantial upside potential. How substantial? Well, one analyst at investment banking giant Morgan Stanley has been tapping two winn

  • Should You Buy Plug Power on Today's News?

    Many investors who at one time had high expectations of growth for hydrogen fuel cell company Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) didn't stick around to see its multi-year growth plan play out. The company announced today it has a new agreement with Walmart to supply the retailer with up to 20 tons of green hydrogen per day to fuel the material-handling trucks it uses at fulfillment and distribution centers. Plug has been making investments steadily over the past year to build green hydrogen production facilities that it hopes will supply 1,000 tons per day (TPD) globally by 2028.

  • Russia Touts SWIFT Alternative, But Will Keep Its Members Secret

    (Bloomberg) -- A day after Bank of Russia Governor Elvira Nabiullina touted the country’s alternative to the SWIFT financial-messaging service, the regulator said it will no longer publicly disclose who participates.Most Read from BloombergIn Defense of Elon Musk's Managerial ExcellenceU.S. Stops Mask Requirement on Planes After Judge’s RulingPutin Calls Time on Foreign Listings in Fresh Hit to TycoonsTwitter Has a Poison Pill NowUkraine Update: Russia Assault in Donbas, EU Mulls Postwar CostsU.