Evoke Pharma to Participate in H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference

Evoke Pharma, Inc.

SOLANA BEACH, Calif., Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVOK), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused primarily on treatments for gastrointestinal (GI) diseases, today announced that the Company’s President and CEO, David A. Gonyer, R.Ph., and Chief Business Officer, Matt D’Onofrio, MBA, will present at the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference taking place from September 12-14, 2022, at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in NYC.



Details of management’s presentation are as follows:

Date: September 12, 2022

Time: 8:30 – 9:00 AM ET

Location: Lotte New York Palace, Kennedy II, 4th Floor

Registered investors for the event will be able to stream Evoke’s presentation on-demand on the conference portal and will be available for thirty days following the conclusion of the conference. Investors interested in meeting with Evoke’s management team are encouraged to send a request via the H.C. Wainwright conference portal or please contact Daniel Kontoh-Boateng at dboateng@dkbpartners.net.

About Evoke Pharma, Inc.

Evoke is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused primarily on the development of drugs to treat GI disorders and diseases. The company developed, commercialized and markets GIMOTI, a nasal spray formulation of metoclopramide, for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in adults.

Diabetic gastroparesis is a GI disorder affecting millions of patients worldwide, in which the stomach takes too long to empty its contents resulting in serious GI symptoms as well as other systemic complications. The gastric delay caused by gastroparesis can compromise absorption of orally administered medications. Prior to FDA approval to commercially market GIMOTI, metoclopramide was only available in oral and injectable formulations and remains the only drug currently approved in the United States to treat gastroparesis. Visit www.EvokePharma.com for more information.

Story continues

Follow GIMOTI on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GIMOTI-metoclopramide-nasal-spray-104672345100289

Follow Evoke Pharma on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Evoke-Pharma-Inc-131313647029724

Follow Evoke Pharma on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/evoke-pharma/

Investor and Media Contact:

Daniel Kontoh-Boateng

DKB Partners

M: 862-213-1398

dboateng@dkbpartners.net



