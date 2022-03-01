U.S. markets open in 42 minutes

Evoke Pharma to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results on March 8, 2022

Evoke Pharma, Inc.
·3 min read
In this article:
  EVOK
Evoke Pharma, Inc.
Evoke Pharma, Inc.

SOLANA BEACH, Calif., March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVOK), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on treatments for gastrointestinal (GI) diseases, today announced that the Company is scheduled to release its fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, after the market closes.

Management will host a conference call on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss the results. The dial-in numbers for the conference call are (833) 640-1730 and (216) 562-0023 for international callers. The conference ID number is 3636414.

In addition, a telephonic replay of the call will be available until March 15, 2022. The replay dial-in numbers are (855) 859-2056 for domestic callers and (404) 537-3406 for international callers. Please use replay conference ID number 3636414 when prompted.

About Evoke Pharma, Inc.

Evoke is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused primarily on the development of drugs to treat GI disorders and diseases. The company developed, commercialized and markets GIMOTI, a nasal spray formulation of metoclopramide, for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in adults.

Diabetic gastroparesis is a GI disorder affecting millions of patients worldwide, in which the stomach takes too long to empty its contents resulting in serious GI symptoms as well as other systemic complications. The gastric delay caused by gastroparesis can compromise absorption of orally administered medications. Prior to FDA approval to commercially market GIMOTI, metoclopramide was only available in oral and injectable formulations and remains the only drug currently approved in the United States to treat gastroparesis. Visit www.EvokePharma.com for more information.

Follow GIMOTI on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GIMOTI-metoclopramide-nasal-spray-104672345100289

Follow Evoke Pharma on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Evoke-Pharma-Inc-131313647029724

Follow Evoke Pharma on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/evoke-pharma/

Safe Harbor Statement

Evoke cautions you that statements included in this press release that are not a description of historical facts are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “could,” “intend,” “target,” “project,” “contemplates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential” or “continue” or the negatives of these terms or other similar expressions. These statements are based on the company’s current beliefs and expectations. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding: the size of the gastroparesis market and the potential of GIMOTI to treat patients with diabetic gastroparesis. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by Evoke that any of its plans will be achieved. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in Evoke’s business, including, without limitation: Evoke’s and EVERSANA’s ability to successfully drive market demand for GIMOTI; Evoke’s ability to obtain additional financing as needed to support its operations, including through the EVERSANA line of credit which is subject to certain customary conditions; the COVID-19 pandemic may disrupt Evoke’s and EVERSANA’s business operations impairing the ability to commercialize GIMOTI and Evoke’s ability to generate any product revenue; Evoke’s dependence on third parties for the manufacture of GIMOTI; Evoke is entirely dependent on the success of GIMOTI; inadequate efficacy or unexpected adverse side effects relating to GIMOTI that could result in recalls or product liability claims; Evoke’s ability to obtain and maintain intellectual property protection for GIMOTI; and other risks detailed in Evoke’s prior press releases and in the periodic reports it files with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and Evoke undertakes no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. This caution is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Investor Contact:
Daniel Kontoh-Boateng
DKB Partners
dboateng@dkbpartners.net
Tel: 862-213-1398


