Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH): Are Analysts Optimistic?

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Evolent Health, Inc.'s (NYSE:EVH) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Evolent Health, Inc., a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. With the latest financial year loss of US$19m and a trailing-twelve-month loss of US$77m, the US$3.0b market-cap company amplified its loss by moving further away from its breakeven target. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Evolent Health will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

Evolent Health is bordering on breakeven, according to the 10 American Healthcare Services analysts. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2023, before turning a profit of US$43m in 2024. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven just over a year from today. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 63% is expected, which signals high confidence from analysts. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Evolent Health given that this is a high-level summary, but, keep in mind that by and large a healthcare tech company has lumpy cash flows which are contingent on the product and stage of development the company is in. This means, large upcoming growth rates are not abnormal as the company is beginning to reap the benefits of earlier investments.

One thing we would like to bring into light with Evolent Health is its relatively high level of debt. Typically, debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in Evolent Health's case is 50%. A higher level of debt requires more stringent capital management which increases the risk in investing in the loss-making company.

