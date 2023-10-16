Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) rallies 3.8% this week, taking three-year gains to 147%

The worst result, after buying shares in a company (assuming no leverage), would be if you lose all the money you put in. But in contrast you can make much more than 100% if the company does well. For example, the Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) share price has soared 147% in the last three years. That sort of return is as solid as granite. In the last week the share price is up 3.8%.

The past week has proven to be lucrative for Evolent Health investors, so let's see if fundamentals drove the company's three-year performance.

Because Evolent Health made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

Evolent Health's revenue trended up 21% each year over three years. That's much better than most loss-making companies. Along the way, the share price gained 35% per year, a solid pop by our standards. This suggests the market has recognized the progress the business has made, at least to a significant degree. That's not to say we think the share price is too high. In fact, it might be worth keeping an eye on this one.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

Evolent Health is well known by investors, and plenty of clever analysts have tried to predict the future profit levels. If you are thinking of buying or selling Evolent Health stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst consensus estimates for future profits.

A Different Perspective

Investors in Evolent Health had a tough year, with a total loss of 10.0%, against a market gain of about 21%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 3%, each year, over five years. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Evolent Health better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Evolent Health you should be aware of.

