Evolent Health Partners with Minority-Owned Business to Support Medicaid Plan Operations in Cook County, Ill.

·4 min read
In this article:
  • EVH

WASHINGTON, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE: EVH), a health care company that delivers proven clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers, today announced that it has partnered with a minority-owned business, PCG Consulting Group (PCG), to launch a new customer contact team in Cook County, Ill., which will support more than 400,000 Medicaid health plan members there. The agreement not only advances certain diversity-related goals of the county and state, but it also furthers Evolent's efforts to foster positive economic impact in the minority communities it serves.

Bringing more than 15 years of experience, PCG will supplement the health plan administrative and clinical support services provided by Evolent. Based in Cook County, PCG reflects the diversity of its community, with 79% of its employees currently coming from local underserved areas.

"We are excited for the opportunity to partner with PCG and to support our members, providers and the broader community," said Evolent Health Services CEO Steve Tutewohl. "This initiative aligns closely with our deep commitment to promoting diversity, equity and inclusion throughout the work we do on behalf of patients and health plan members across the U.S. With most of our members in Cook County identifying as Black or African American, we believe partnering with minority suppliers there will allow for improved experience, quality of care and overall health equity."

PCG staff members began fielding calls from Cook County Medicaid beneficiaries last week, following an extensive training program provided by Evolent customer service leadership and subject matter experts.

"We are honored to have been selected by Evolent to support Medicaid members in our community," said PCG Founder, President and CEO Tom Numbere, Jr. "We share a vision of customer service operations as a member experience center that immediately establishes a tone of service excellence. Our associates will provide a critical link to help Medicaid beneficiaries access the care and services they need in what can feel like an overwhelming, depersonalized and inaccessible health care system, particularly for historically disadvantaged populations."

The relationship with PCG is one of several that Evolent has initiated to support broader health equity goals in Cook County. In April 2021, Evolent partnered with faith-based leaders throughout Cook County to promote COVID-19 vaccine education that was expected to reach up to 1 million Black and Latinx congregants during Easter weekend worship. Additionally, in response to the pandemic, in November 2020 teams across Evolent donated over 10,000 face masks, many of them sewn by employees, for children in Cook County.

"Diversity helps build stronger teams, leads to better care delivery, and opens the door to better problem solving and more perspectives that address the unique challenges of typically underrepresented groups," said Evolent Head of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Naprisha Taylor. "We are thrilled by this opportunity to partner with PCG, as an experienced and respected minority-owned business, to help support the unique health care needs of communities in Cook County."

Taylor says the model could potentially be expanded to a broad range of health plan partners going forward.

Evolent Health Logo (PRNewsfoto/Evolent Health)
Evolent Health Logo (PRNewsfoto/Evolent Health)

About Evolent Health
Evolent Health (NYSE: EVH) delivers proven clinical and administrative solutions that improve whole-person health while making health care simpler and more affordable. Our solutions encompass total cost of care management, specialty care management, and administrative simplification. Evolent serves a national base of leading payers and providers, is the first company to receive the National Committee for Quality Assurance's Population Health Program Accreditation, and is consistently recognized as a top place to work in health care nationally. Learn more about how Evolent is changing the way health care is delivered by visiting evolenthealth.com.

About PCG Consulting Group
PCG Consulting Group (PCG) was founded by Tom Numbere, Jr., JD, MBA, PMP, in 2004 as a Cook County, Ill.-based, corporation. The company began as an I.T. consulting and services practice and quickly expanded to include contact center and recoupment services, cyber security, and project management and systems integration. PCG is NMSDC Certified and a registered MBE/DBE/BEP Vendor with the City of Chicago, Cook County and the State of Illinois. Through the efforts of a highly accomplished leadership team, PCG has successfully executed contracts for numerous corporate, city, state and federal entities for over the last 15 years. PCG sustains a high level of integrity, reliability and performance by aligning well-trained team members with clients' needs and company objectives. PCG is committed to helping the community by hiring from the community. To view current PCG projects and opportunities, visit pcgintl.com.

Contacts:

Media Relations
Evolent Health, Inc.
media@evolenthealth.com

Investor Relations
Seth R. Frank
Vice President, Investor Relations
Evolent Health, Inc.
sfrank@evolenthealth.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/evolent-health-partners-with-minority-owned-business-to-support-medicaid-plan-operations-in-cook-county-ill-301466698.html

SOURCE Evolent Health

